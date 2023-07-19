A brief history of DeSantis comments — and dodges — on Trump and Jan. 6

June 27, 2023: ‘I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day’

DeSantis has offered indirect criticisms of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election on the campaign trail, saying only that he wants to change a Republican “culture of losing.” In June, at a town hall in New Hampshire, a voter put the issue to DeSantis directly.

“Some people think that Trump’s actions on January 6th, 2021, violated the key principles of America and the Constitution set forth by our Founding Fathers,” a high school student said. “Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power, a key principle that American democracy — that we must uphold?”

DeSantis sidestepped. “Here’s what I know,” he said. “If this election is about Biden’s failures and our vision for the future, we are gonna win. If it’s about re-litigating things that happened two, three years ago, we’re gonna lose.” The crowd clapped and whistled.