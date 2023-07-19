A brief history of DeSantis comments — and dodges — on Trump and Jan. 6

The comments were striking because DeSantis has a long record of dodging questions about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and actions on Jan. 6, as a violent pro-Trump mob sought to halt certification of the vote. At a town hall in New Hampshire last month, he ducked a question on whether Trump “violated the peaceful transfer of power,” even as he showed a new willingness to criticize the former president on other fronts.
Many Republican presidential candidates have tiptoed around the Jan. 6 attack. But DeSantis stands out for how carefully he’s avoided placing direct blame on the former president, even as he has gone after him on other matters. Here’s a rundown of his comments on Jan. 6 over the past two and half years.
Jan. 6, 2021: ‘Unacceptable’
DeSantis, who served in Congress before becoming governor, released a statement the day of the riots. “Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law,” it said. “The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work.”
He echoed that language at a coronavirus-focused news conference the next day, adding that “it doesn’t matter what banner you’re flying under — the violence is wrong, the rioting and disorder is wrong.”
PolitiFact, the fact-checking website, said in a June 2022 article that it “found no other direct condemnation of the riot by DeSantis” to date in Google search results or a news database called Nexis. A longtime Trump ally, DeSantis had repeatedly ducked questions about the 2020 election’s legitimacy while also declining to repeat Trump’s false claims it was “stolen.”
Jan. 6, 2022: ‘Christmas’ for the media
DeSantis’s comments on the anniversary of the Capitol attack focused on the “D.C.-New York media,” which he accused of blowing the riot out of proportion.
“I mean, this is their Christmas, January 6, okay?” DeSantis said at a news conference on coronavirus testing. “They are going to take this and milk this for anything they could to try and be able to smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump.”
He also said, “It’s an insult to people when you say it’s an insurrection and then a year later nobody has been charged with that.” (Jan. 6 defendants have been convicted on charges such as obstruction of an official proceeding, assault on law enforcement and seditious conspiracy, or plotting to oppose federal authority or law by force).
DeSantis soon used similar language in a fundraising email, according to the news site Florida Politics, decrying a “nauseating display of political hypocrisy and grandstanding from Democrats in Congress and in the corporate media.”
June 15, 2022: A ‘dead horse’
As public congressional hearings on Jan. 6 got underway last summer, DeSantis said lawmakers should be focused on other things.
“Why [aren’t] they doing hearings about more energy?” he said at an unrelated news conference. “Why aren’t they doing hearings about inflation? Why are they constantly beating this dead horse? Yes, we understand that, that was a year and a half ago.”
May 25, 2023: Pardons?
Blitzing conservative media just after declaring his campaign for president, DeSantis said he would consider pardons for people convicted in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. He said on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” that on his first day in office he would “have folks … get together and look at all these cases.”
He suggested that while some defendants “may have a technical violation of the law,” they should be pardoned if others didn’t get prosecuted for similar crimes in different contexts, such as the upheaval following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
At a CNN town hall earlier that month, Trump had said he was “inclined to pardon many” of the Jan. 6 convicts. “I can’t say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control,” Trump said.
June 27, 2023: ‘I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day’
DeSantis has offered indirect criticisms of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election on the campaign trail, saying only that he wants to change a Republican “culture of losing.” In June, at a town hall in New Hampshire, a voter put the issue to DeSantis directly.
“Some people think that Trump’s actions on January 6th, 2021, violated the key principles of America and the Constitution set forth by our Founding Fathers,” a high school student said. “Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power, a key principle that American democracy — that we must uphold?”
DeSantis sidestepped. “Here’s what I know,” he said. “If this election is about Biden’s failures and our vision for the future, we are gonna win. If it’s about re-litigating things that happened two, three years ago, we’re gonna lose.” The crowd clapped and whistled.
Addressing Jan. 6, the governor said vaguely that he wasn’t thrilled. “I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day,” he told the New Hampshire crowd. “I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously I didn’t enjoy seeing what happened, but we’ve gotta go forward on this stuff.” The audience cheered again.
July 18, 2023: ‘An attempt to criminalize politics’
At Tuesday’s campaign event in South Carolina, DeSantis shifted course and knocked Trump for his behavior on Jan. 6 — but he did not endorse a criminal investigation or charges against Trump and reiterated now-common Republican allegations that the Justice Department is politically biased.
“I think what we’ve seen in this country is an attempt to criminalize politics and to try to criminalize differences,” DeSantis said.
The topic loomed large later when DeSantis sat down with CNN’s Jake Tapper, marking a new phase of engagement with the mainstream media. Tapper asked DeSantis if Trump should “be held accountable” if Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the Jan. 6 investigation, found “evidence of criminality.” The governor dodged and diverted to another case against Trump in New York related to hush money payments to an adult-film actress.
“I hope he doesn’t get charged, I don’t think it’ll be good for the country,” DeSantis said of the Jan. 6 investigation.
Tapper pressed: “Are you saying that if [Smith finds] evidence of criminality he should not charge Trump anyway?”
Again, DeSantis demurred and raised the New York case.