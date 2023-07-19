Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Trump rivals react to target letter … What we’re watching: Herzog’s joint address … Why experts aren’t all that concerned about ages of Biden and Trump … but first …

The campaign

How Republicans plan to hold the House — Trump or no Trump

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) has a plan for defending House Republicans’ fragile majority next year, whether former president Donald Trump, who may soon be indicted again, is on the ballot or not — and it’s built around turbocharging Republican candidates’ fundraising in battleground races.

Advertisement

Hudson, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, is seeking to help candidates — say, Yvette Herrell, a former Republican congresswoman who’s running to reclaim the New Mexico swing seat she lost in November — raise at least $1 million more than they did last cycle.

He's doing so, in part, by encouraging House Republicans to give money directly to candidates rather than paying their dues to the committee.

“We’re giving credit to our members of the conference to give directly to their colleagues,” Hudson said in an interview Tuesday. “So that's money that they would have given directly to the committee — I'm directing them to give it to these candidates.”

Democrats have groused that the strategy has the effect of juicing GOP candidates’ fundraising. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), who won a tight reelection race last year in her battleground district, told Politico that “the NRCC is very aggressively directing money to their [incumbents] in a way that may very well show greater strength in fundraising than these people really have” — and Hudson doesn’t disagree.

Advertisement

“It’s true,” he told us.

While Democrats have credited voters’ anger over abortion with helping to limit the number of House seats they lost in the midterms, Hudson sees Republicans’ cash disadvantage in battleground races as much more important — and he’s vowed to erase it this time around.

While anger over abortion helped drive Democratic turnout last year — especially in Michigan, where an abortion rights measure was on the ballot — “I don’t think it played a major role last time and I don’t think it’s going to play a major role this time,” Hudson said.

Money, money, money

There are many metrics for measuring which party is raising more money, and Republicans aren’t leading in all of them.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Tuesday that it raised $67 million in the first half of the year, outraising the NRCC, which took in less than $52 million — although the DCCC had only about $3.4 million more than the NRCC in cash on hand on June 30.

“Democrats are poised to take back the majority next year and will have the resources to do it as indicated by the DCCC consistently outraising Republicans this year,” Viet Shelton, a DCCC spokesman, said in a statement to The Early.

Advertisement

But Congressional Leadership Fund, the flagship Republican super PAC in House races, and its sister nonprofit, American Action Network, raised $35 million in the first half of the year. House Majority PAC, Democrats’ flagship super PAC in House races, and House Majority Forward, its allied nonprofit, brought in $26 million — a record for the groups in an off year, but not enough to best Republicans’ fundraising.

And the 25 most vulnerable House Republicans raised nearly $280,000 more on average in the second quarter than the 29 most vulnerable House Democrats, according to an NRCC analysis of campaign finance disclosures shared with The Early. Those Republicans also had more than $460,000 more in cash on hand than the Democrats.

The NRCC plans to help candidates conserve cash this cycle by running more “hybrid ads,” the cost of which the committee splits with candidates. And Hudson is hustling to make sure his candidates raise as much cash as they possibly can by helping them hire fundraisers and encouraging Republican donors to start giving early.

“We're working to make sure K Street knows who they are — that we expect them to help,” he said.

The Trump factor

Money isn’t everything, of course, and both parties are working to recruit promising candidates in battleground races.

Advertisement

Curtis Hertel Jr., a former Democratic state senator recruited by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), announced last week that he would run for Slotkin’s swing seat, which she’s vacating to run for Senate. Republicans view it as a top pickup opportunity.

Hudson pointed to several recruiting successes, including Stockton, Calif. Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who said Tuesday he would challenge Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.), and Orlando Sonza, a prosecutor who kicked off his campaign last week to unseat Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio).

(Democrats, meanwhile, mockingly circulated a clip on Tuesday of Lincoln struggling to answer a TV reporter’s question about House Republicans’ efforts to restrict abortion and defund diversity programs in the annual defense policy bill.)

Congressional Republicans can’t control who’s at the top of the ticket next year, but Hudson said he hadn’t heard any worries from potential recruits about sharing a ballot with Trump, who could be indicted in the coming days over his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election . He believes Republicans can pick up seats whether the GOP presidential nominee wins or loses.

“Most Americans see these indictments for what they are,” Hudson said when asked how he was advising Republican candidates to talk about a potential indictment. “It’s a weaponization of the justice system to take out Joe Biden's top opponent.”

Advertisement

Translation: He doesn’t want Republican candidates talking too much about the indictments.

The election will turn on the economy, crime and securing the border, Hudson said.

“I'm going to counsel my candidates to focus on what the voters care about,” he said.

The investigations

Trump rivals react to target letter

Shortly after Trump announced on social media that he received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is also running for president, gave his most direct criticism of his 2024 GOP primary rival to date: Trump “should have come out more forcefully” to stop rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But the governor also noted that he didn’t think Trump acted with criminal intent that day.

“DeSantis’s attempt to thread the needle did not sit well with the Trump campaign. Spokesman Steven Cheung with the Trump campaign. blasted the remarks as a ‘disqualifying take from an unserious candidate in the last throes of his failed candidacy,’” our colleagues John Wagner, Hannah Knowles and Mariana Alfaro write

The mood on the campaign trail: “The remarks underscored the challenge facing Trump’s rivals as they try to sell themselves as an alternative to the former president but also appeal to voters in a party still largely supportive of him,” John, Hannah and Mariana write.

Advertisement

Asa Hutchinson: “Hutchinson, a former federal prosecutor, reiterated his call for Trump to drop out of the race, saying his conduct on Jan. 6 should disqualify him from another term. But Hutchinson acknowledged in a roundtable interview with Washington Post reporters that another indictment would probably boost Trump politically, at least in the short term.”

Nikki Haley: Haley told Fox News that Trump’s acknowledgment of the target letter is the latest example of why GOP voters should not vote for him in the primary.” “We can’t keep dealing with this drama, we can’t keep dealing with the negativity, we can’t keep dealing with all of this,” she said.

What we’re watching:

The DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe: Trump, who is the only person so far to publicly say he’s received a target letter as part of Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, could be indicted soon, Trump, who is the only person so far to publicly say he’s received a target letter as part of Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, could be indicted soon, per our colleagues Perry Stein, Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany

The DOJ’s classified documents investigation: U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon , who presided over the former president’s Tuesday pretrial hearing, is expected to U.S. District, who presided over the former president’s Tuesday pretrial hearing, is expected to announce whether she will set a new trial date “promptly.” Trump’s lawyers have asked Cannon to delay the trial until after the 2024 election but the DOJ has asked Cannon to begin proceedings as soon as this year.

The Fulton County probe: Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D), who has been investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia, Fulton County(D), who has been investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia, is expected to make a charging decision in the case next month.

Read the latest from our colleagues:

What we're watching

On the Hill

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will deliver a joint address to Congress this morning. His speech comes the day after Republicans called a vote on a resolution stating that Israel “is not a racist state” — an attempt to highlight divisions among Democratic Party, some whom have been highly critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

All but 21 lawmakers voted for it: Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) voted against it, and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) voted present. Eleven others did not vote.

We’ll be watching to see if Herzog addresses some liberals’ accusations that Israel is an “apartheid state.”

In the House

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing with two IRS whistleblowers, the supervisor Gary Shapley and his deputy, who accused the Justice Department of slow-walking and minimizing the charges against Hunter Biden. The Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who oversaw the case, David Weiss, denied some of the whistleblowers’ accusations.

In the Senate

The Senate will begin work on its annual defense bill today. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday unveiled the latest version of the legislation, which includes measures that would regulate artificial intelligence, aim to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and declassify information about UFOs, which are now called UAPs: unidentified aerial phenomena.

Advertisement

The Senate will also vote on amendments. We’ll be watching to see which ones get votes, especially abortion and culture war ones similar to the ones adopted in the House. Schumer has urged the Senate to reject “controversial and partisan amendments.”

At the White House

Biden will convene Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and nearly two dozen other officials for a White House Competition Council meeting.

The White House announced three new moves meant to encourage economic competition ahead of the meeting:

The Agriculture Department will start a new partnership with attorneys general in more than two dozen states to go after anticompetitive behavior.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are putting out proposed guidelines laying out how the administration evaluates potential mergers.

Zillow and two other rental housing websites are adding new features to show any fees that prospective renters must pay when they seek to sign leases — part of Biden’s war on what the White House calls “junk fees.” The White House has been in touch with the companies as they developed the features, according to a White House official.

At the White House

Why experts aren’t all that concerned about ages of Biden and Trump

Our colleagues Michael Scherer and Lenny Bernstein are out this morning with a look at why experts aren’t worried about the ages of Biden, 80, and Trump, 77 — despite the concerns of many Americans. Here’s an excerpt:

Advertisement

“Four experts consulted by The Washington Post said Biden and Trump were likely to retain the cognitive and physical abilities to perform as president between 2025 and 2029 — unless they suffer a serious illness or injury,” Michael and Lenny write. “A fifth said it is too difficult to predict how well any individual will do, but agreed that Biden and Trump are more likely than an average person to retain their capabilities.”

On Biden: “Biden, who exercises at least five days a week, is treated for high cholesterol, an irregular heartbeat, gastroesophageal reflux, spinal arthritis, and mild neuropathy in his feet … Where he differs from Trump is his attention to physical fitness and diet. At 6 feet tall and 178 pounds, Biden has a healthy Body Mass Index of 24.1, according to the Feb. 16 medical review released by the White House.”

On Trump: “Trump does not smoke or drink and enjoys the advantages of affluence. Those include access to good health care and nutrition, and favorable living conditions in low-crime and low-stress environments … [But] Trump, by contrast, has not disclosed exercise beyond golf and has been known to consume a diet high in fat and red meat.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

From the File of Shade…. https://t.co/hXaxeoQ4dK — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 19, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

Gift this article Gift Article