On the Hill

Supreme Court critic Whitehouse gets his day with ethics bill vote

The Senate Judiciary Committee today will take up Supreme Court ethics legislation for the first time in recent history — and it’s a been a long time coming for Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).

For years, Whitehouse has called for more oversight of the Supreme Court. For years, he felt like a lone warrior.

And for years, he told his Democratic colleagues that the Supreme Court had become politicized and his colleagues often shrugged off his concerns.

He had to prove his case, he said in an interview Wednesday. He began researching and documenting Supreme Court decisions. He wrote articles and two books. He gave floor speeches. More recently, he started a podcast.

Still, even he questioned himself.

“I would wake up during the night and think, ‘Am I just wrong about this?’” he said.

Whitehouse was concerned about the court’s lack of an ethics code. He also argued that a web of right-wing, dark money groups, in large part led by longtime Federalist Society executive Leonard Leo, were orchestrating a detailed legal, political and public relations plan starting in the lower courts to bring conservative issues before the Supreme Court, which now has a conservative majority.

He asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett about dark money groups in her 2020 confirmation hearing.

Ethics momentum

When Justice Clarence Thomas refused to recuse himself from cases involving the 2020 election despite his wife Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to keep President Donald Trump in office, Democrats started to listen to Whitehouse. Then, the recent spate of news reports detailing gifts and travel received by Thomas and Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. that were funded by wealthy GOP donors focused their attention.

Whitehouse’s work will culminate in Democrats taking up legislation today that would require the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct, strengthen recusal requirements and bring the court’s hospitality and financial disclosure rules in line with those of Congress. The bill would also set transparency guidelines for amicus briefs filed at the court and allow the public to submit ethics complaints against the justices, in addition to other provisions.

“I think Senator Whitehouse has done a really good job of sort of exposing and showing to the American people SCOTUS cases just don’t happen by accident,” said Gabe Roth, executive director of the Supreme Court watchdog group Fix the Court. “There is a very well-financed machine behind a lot of them, and I think people are starting to see that thanks to his work.”

Crusader or political crank?

The right vilifies Whitehouse.

Carrie Severino, president of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, says Whitehouse’s “lack of concern about left-wing dark money groups” proves that his plight is partisan and political.

“He is happy to boost dark money groups that are aligned with his policy goals or that are donors to his campaign, such as the League of Conservation Voters,” Severino said.

Whitehouse dismissed the comparison, saying the difference is that Democrats want to force such groups to disclose their donors and Republicans “protect it at all costs.”

Democrats do fundraise off the Supreme Court and have made the court and their decisions campaign issues, especially abortion.

In the lead up to today’s committee vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wrote an opinion piece in The Post arguing the Supreme Court is not partisan but “a politically unpredictable center,” and on the Senate floor Wednesday he urged the Senate to reject Whitehouse’s Supreme Court ethics bill.

The bill’s prospects

The ethics bill has little chance of becoming law and is highly unlikely to pass the Senate due to Republican opposition.

The legislation, which has 25 co-sponsors, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), is expected to pass out of committee today with all Democrats supporting the proposal and unanimous Republican opposition.

Schumer has not committed to bringing it up for a floor vote since it won’t pass and it’s unclear whether all 48 Democratic senators as well as the three independents who caucus with Democrats would support the bill.

But Whitehouse is presenting the vote as a step in the right direction, something that can be built upon, if not now, then later.

“You simply have to take each bout as it comes,” Whitehouse said, adding that the bill passing the Judiciary Committee with Democratic support would be winning one bout.

From rivals to allies

Before Whitehouse was a senator, he was a lawyer. His first insight into the federal court system was arguing cases before appellate judges.

Whitehouse is working closely with Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, on the ethics bill, but their relationship has not always been tight. Whitehouse wanted to lead the Judiciary Committee after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) stepped back from that role in 2020, and he asked the Democratic caucus to vote on a rule that would disallow a member of Democratic leadership — such as Durbin — to also chair a committee.

Whitehouse didn’t prevail. He became chair of a Judiciary subcommittee instead and says his relationship with Durbin is now “professional and cordial.”

Republican amendments

Many senators on the committee are expected to offer amendments today, including Ranking Member Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said his amendment would ban stock trading throughout in the executive and legislative branch, including for officials’ families, a bill he introduced with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) this week.

“Let’s do ethics for all three branches,” Hawley said, even though he said he’s unlikely to back the Democrats ethics bill.

Fun fact

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) introduced the first Supreme Court ethics bill in Congress in 2009 when he was in the House.

“Nobody cared about this,” Murphy said with a chuckle. He added of Whitehouse: “He has more of a daily passion on this issue.”

Republicans have noticed.

“That is something in the eight-and-a-half years I’ve been here, he’s been very consistent,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a member of the Judiciary Committee. “Even though we may look at the facts and draw different conclusions.”

What we're watching

At the White House

President Biden is heading to Philadelphia today to talk “Bidenomics,” this time at the Philadelphia Shipyard.

It’s a resonant location for Biden, who unsuccessfully lobbied the Clinton administration while he was a senator to keep the shipyard — then under the auspices of the Navy — from closing. Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell — who later became Pennsylvania’s governor and is now a top Biden backer — in 1997 helped strike a deal with a Norwegian shipbuilder to bring some jobs back to the shipyard.

Biden will talk up the construction of a ship that will be used to help build offshore wind farms, according to a White House official.

He’ll be joined by Mayor Jim Kenney (D) and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.).

In the House

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will hear from Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today, who will testify about “the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.” We’re watching to see what Kennedy says.

From the courts

The man behind a public-relations campaign supporting Clarence Thomas

🚨: Our colleagues Shawn Boburg, Emma Brown and Ann E. Marimow are out with a new report detailing how conservative nonprofit groups steered by judicial activist Leonard Leo orchestrated a $1.8 million public relations campaign to defend and celebrate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who, in 2016, faced renewed scrutiny over his past misconduct claims.

“The campaign would stretch on for years and include the creation and promotion of a laudatory film about Thomas, advertising to boost positive content about him during internet searches and publication of a book about his life,” our colleagues write.

Here’s how — and why — it happened:

“The 25th anniversary of Thomas’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was approaching — a moment that would draw attention to his accomplishments on the bench but also to the misconduct claims that had nearly derailed his rise. Among the wave of retrospective accounts set to come out that year, 2016, was a star-studded HBO film dramatically recounting Anita Hill ’s sexual harassment allegations.”

Mark Paoletta , the D.C. lawyer and former White House aide who helped with Thomas’s confirmation, told our colleagues that he had “obtained a copy of an early script and said he was outraged by what he viewed as falsehoods and an overly sympathetic portrayal of Hill. He began prodding the filmmakers before the movie’s release.”

“That spring, a flurry of opinion articles defending Thomas and railing against the film appeared in news outlets, penned by [the] D.C. lawyer … Websites celebrating Thomas’s career — and attacking his onetime accuser — popped up. And on Twitter, a new account using the name ‘ Justice Thomas Fan Account ’ began serving up flattering commentary.”

“It was not apparent at the time, but the rush of favorable content was part of a coordinated and sophisticated public relations campaign to defend and celebrate Thomas, according to a Washington Post examination of public and internal records and interviews with people familiar with the effort.”

On the Hill

House GOP uses budget for cultural fights

Our colleague Tony Romm takes a look at how congressional Republicans have used the power of the federal purse to advance their conservative social agenda and “scrubbed spending bills to eliminate money that would protect LGBTQ rights, ensure gender equality and promote racial justice.” Here’s an excerpt:

“For decades, the William Way LGBT Community Center has sat at the heart of Philadelphia’s has sat at the heart of Philadelphia’s gayborhood , offering art shows, counseling services, vaccine clinics and a slew of other health and housing assistance to residents in need,” Tony writes.

“But as the center’s aging headquarters started to show its wear, its leaders turned to Washington for some help. They nearly secured $1.8 million in federal aid for renovations — until House Republicans mounted an extraordinary blockade this week, denying a request to fund the organization and other lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender-focused groups in two states.”

“The GOP campaign, which has included false claims that such spending supports a form of child ‘’grooming,' has shocked and enraged Democrats, who accused Republicans this week of disinformation and discrimination. But the efforts also have threatened real harm to LGBT groups and others that depend on federal aid, which now find themselves caught in an escalating conservative-led culture war.”

In the states

All about the Northeast’s abortion pill pipeline

The pipeline: Telemedicine shield laws in New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Vermont and Colorado that protect providers who mail pills to women in antiabortion states have led to a “new pipeline of legally prescribed abortion pills flowing into states with abortion bans,” our colleague Caroline Kitchener reports.

In less than a month, seven U.S.-based providers affiliated with Europe-based Aid Access — one of the largest abortion pill suppliers — “ affiliated with Europe-based Aid Access — one of the largest abortion pill suppliers — “ have mailed 3,500 doses of abortion pills to people in antiabortion states, according to Aid Access, putting just this small group alone on track to help facilitate at least 42,000 abortions in restricted states over the next year.”

“The development tees up a complicated interstate battle where doctors on U.S. soil are empowered to legally circumvent abortion laws — allowing blue states to potentially undermine the red state bans that many Republicans hoped would end abortion within their borders. Meanwhile, some conservative groups are angling to outlaw the abortion pill nationwide, attempting to outlaw the medication in the courts as well as calling for a national abortion ban.”

The Media

Must reads

Viral

I've seen people speculating which senator from their state would see the Barbie movie and which would see Oppenheimer.



Naturally, I'll see both, since I handle the work of two Senate offices and a House office on behalf of nearly 700K DC residents. pic.twitter.com/21BLcEJTnq — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) July 19, 2023

