Alabama legislature adopts new congressional map that could defy court order

The Republican-led legislature in Alabama approved a new congressional map on Friday that increases the percentage of Black voters in two of the state’s congressional districts. But a legal challenge to the map is already in the works, with Democrats saying the change is still not enough to comply with a federal court order.

The new congressional map apportions the state’s 7th Congressional District to include a 50.65% Black population and draws its 2nd Congressional District to an area that has a 40% Black population. The Alabama Senate voted 24-6 to pass the new plan and House passed the map 75-28.

The map next heads to Gov. Kay Ivey (R) for approval. But the map is already expected to be challenged in court.

Legal Defense Fund attorney Ross Deuel represents plaintiffs in Allen v. Milligan — the case that sparked the current redistricting effort. He said Friday that the new map “fails to remedy the Voting Rights Act violation identified by the Supreme Court. Our clients will be returning to court to challenge it.”

Along with that pending legal challenge, a three-judge panel of a federal court that ordered the redrawing of the districts could reject the new map and draw up its own plan if it decides that lawmakers did not comply with the order.

During debate in the legislature on Friday, several Democrats questioned why the legislature was about to approve a map that is likely to be rejected by the three-judge panel.

“Do you like to gamble?” Rep. Phillip Ensler (D) pointedly asked Rep. Chris Pringle (R), the bill’s sponsor, claiming lawmakers had “crystal clear” instructions from the court.

“Again, I believe my plan complies with what the court asked us to do,” Pringle said. He argued that the new 2nd District “provides the opportunity” for a Black candidate to prevail. “If you have a candidate that is well-funded and well-organized … anyone can win it,” he said.

Democrats in both chambers also expressed frustrations over not being able to view the new map ahead of Friday’s votes and over not being consulted during the process of drawing the new map.

“You just ignore us, throw something in our face and just say Black folks don’t need no vote in this state. That’s what you’re telling me,” Minority Leader Bobby D. Singleton (D) said ahead of the Senate’s vote. “‘We don’t care about your voice.’ That’s what it ultimately is. … that only White men and White women should have a voice in this state. That is sad.”

The adoption of the new map comes after a 19-month legal battle over the representation of Black voters in Alabama’s congressional district map. The state legislature assembled for a special session this week following a Supreme Court opinion in June that found lawmakers previously drew districts that unlawfully dilute the political power of its Black residents in violation of the Voting Rights Act. While Black people make up about 27 percent of Alabama’s population, only one of the state’s seven districts is currently majority-Black.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the lower court’s order that Alabama needs to redraw the congressional map so it includes two districts in which “Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

A unanimous three-judge panel of the federal court, which includes two appointees of former president Donald Trump, had given the legislature until Friday to come up with a new map.

Debate during the special session this week had in essence focused on the definition “something quite close to it,” as mentioned by the court order. The two chambers produced two different maps and a reconciled version of the congressional map, reached Friday by a panel of state lawmakers from both chambers, increased representation of Black voters in the 2nd District from about 30 percent to 40 percent.

Greg Reed (R), the Senate president pro tem, said in a statement that the new map “is a fair solution that positions Alabama’s congressional districts and our voters in the best way possible.”

“While any special session of this nature comes with a lot of work and thoughtful discussions, we are here doing what we need to do to serve our great state and our people,” Reed said.

