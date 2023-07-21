Elections All the times Trump’s trial conflicts with the 2024 election campaign Trump’s trial date in the classified documents case is scheduled to begin during the busy spring portion of the presidential race

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the 2024 presidential race kicks into high gear, former president Donald Trump’s travels to key states will be interrupted by visits to destinations far less common for White House hopefuls: courtrooms. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Friday, the federal judge presiding over Trump’s indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents in Florida ruled that the high-stakes criminal trial should begin in late May of next year.

An early look at the 2024 Republican presidential campaign calendar and Trump’s court dates Tentative GOP primaries and other key campaign dates Trials Jan. Feb. March April May June July An early look at the 2024 Republican presidential campaign calendar and Trump’s court dates Tentative GOP primaries and other key campaign dates Trials Jan. Feb. March April May June July An early look at the 2024 Republican presidential campaign calendar and Trump’s court dates Tentative GOP primaries and other key campaign dates Trials Jan. Feb. March April May June July An early look at the 2024 Republican presidential campaign calendar and Trump’s court dates Tentative GOP primaries and other key campaign dates Trials Trials Jan. Feb. March April May June July

It is just one of four pending civil and criminal cases already on the calendar — and more could be on the way, as prosecutors in Georgia and Washington continue to investigate Trump’s conduct related to the 2020 election.

“Clearly this and other cases — and other potential cases — means Trump will be on his plane traveling between rallies and courtrooms,” Republican strategist Doug Heye said. “We will see days when he is doing both on the same day.”

Advertisement

The GOP nominating calendar has yet to be firmed up, but the first contest is expected to take place Jan. 15 in Iowa. After the caucuses there, primaries are expected in the following weeks in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

On the first Tuesday in March — known as Super Tuesday — voting is expected to occur in roughly another dozen states, with more contests to follow in the weeks after that.

In 2016, the last time there was a contested Republican primary season, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), the last of Trump’s remaining rivals, dropped out of the race on May 3, effectively ceding the nomination to the future president. Cruz’s fate had become clear weeks before then.

It’s entirely possible that Trump could go to trial in the classified documents case as the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee for president.

Advertisement

In the months ahead, Trump is facing two criminal and two civil trials. He will be expected to appear in person at the criminal trials, but it’s more common for defendants to leave proceedings to their lawyers in civil cases. Trial dates can change, however, and Trump’s lawyers have previously pushed for delays in his cases.

A civil trial is expected to begin on Oct. 2 in a New York State Court. The $250 million case is being brought by New York’s attorney general against Trump, the Trump Organization and people who served as executives at the company. The case is focused on business practices in which the defendants allegedly manipulated the value of Trump’s assets to obtain favorable loan rates and reduce insurance costs.

On Jan. 15 — the same day as caucusing is expected to take place in Iowa — Trump faces another civil trial in U.S. District Court in Manhattan from writer E. Jean Carroll. This one will center on comments Trump made while in office in reaction to her allegation of rape years ago. It will also focus on derogatory comments Trump made in a CNN town hall in May, immediately after Carroll’s $5 million verdict in a separate lawsuit covering additional claims of defamation and sexual abuse.

Advertisement

Then on March 25 — as primaries continue to unfold around the country — Trump is scheduled to face trial on charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney for allegedly falsifying business records. That case stems from hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, which he denies.

Meanwhile, special counsel Jack Smith continues to look at Trump’s conduct ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters. Trump disclosed this week that Smith had sent him a letter saying he is a target of that investigation and that he expects to be indicted.

Charges also could be brought in the coming weeks in Georgia for Trump’s attempts to reverse the 2020 election results there.

The potential timing of those cases remains unclear.

Trump also could appear on the debate stage later this summer and into the fall, as his cases unfold. The first GOP debate — which Trump has suggested he will skip — is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

In 2016, GOP debates continued into March as voters went to the polls in key states.