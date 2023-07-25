DeSantis is cutting a third of his paid 2024 campaign staff

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential campaign is making cuts to its staffing, a person who is familiar with the decision but unauthorized to speak publicly on it told The Washington Post on Tuesday.
“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” Generra Peck, DeSantis’s campaign manager said in a statement. “Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”
Politico was the first to report on the terminations.
DeSantis’s campaign changes come as the governor grapples with how to break from a crowded field that polling shows is chasing former president Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.
Skepticism about the viability of DeSantis’s 2024 bid has grown since he announced his run in May.
While DeSantis and allies had banked on his electability to bolster him in the polls above his competitors, polling still consistently shows the GOP base broadly favors Trump ahead of his fellow contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Some people who have advised and supported DeSantis have raised private concerns about his message, The Post reported earlier this month, and the effectiveness and insularity of his campaign operations.
Ahead of the staffing news, however, DeSantis had expressed confidence in his position and the ground game his allies are building in early states, saying he’s campaigning for the long term.
“Watch and learn,” he said at a July event in Iowa when asked how he’d diminish Trump’s lead.
Other shifts to the campaign had already been underway. The campaign has started rolling out national policy and plans to do more mainstream media interviews around those proposals, a person close to the campaign told The Post earlier this month.
The staffing news comes the same day the DeSantis campaign confirmed that the governor and members of his team were involved in a car accident Tuesday morning but DeSantis was uninjured.
2024 presidential candidates
Several major Republican candidates and three Democrats have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination,. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.
Republicans: Top contenders for the GOP 2024 nomination include former president Donald Trump, who announced in November, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has officially announced he is running for reelection in 2024. Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert Kennedy Jr., both long-shot candidates, are also seeking the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.