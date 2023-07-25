Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition, we’ll cover a study on how climate change increased the likelihood of heat waves in North America and Europe this month. We’ll also preview the White House’s first-ever summit on methane emissions tomorrow. But first:

House Republicans are targeting protections for a tiny lizard found in an oil and gas hot spot

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed federal protections for a lizard found only in the Permian Basin, one of the world’s most lucrative oil- and gas-producing regions.

Now, the tiny lizard is fueling a big fight between House Republicans and the Biden administration over the reach of the 50-year-old Endangered Species Act.

At issue is the dunes sagebrush lizard, a reptile 2.5 inches long that lives in a portion of the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. House Republicans have added a policy rider to a fiscal 2024 spending bill that would block the Fish and Wildlife Service from listing the lizard as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Some GOP lawmakers say voluntary conservation efforts are sufficient to save the lizard from extinction, adding that federal protections would devastate the fossil fuel industry.

The proposed protections represent “a weaponization of a federal agency, specifically against the most prolific energy-producing region in the world,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.) said during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing last week.

“Was this species listed in an attempt to kill the fossil fuel industry?” Pfluger asked Martha Williams, the director of the Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Absolutely not,” Williams responded. She said the agency made the listing decision “based on the science and the law,” adding that it considered the “irreversible” loss of the species’ habitat.

Light brown and spiny, the lizards live in sand dunes and among shrubs called shinnery oak, which provide food, shade and breeding grounds.

A long battle

Environmentalists have fought for decades for federal protections for the dunes sagebrush lizard, filing multiple lawsuits and legal petitions.

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the Fish and Wildlife Service last year, accusing the agency of stalling on deciding whether to protect the lizard. The agency, as part of a court-approved agreement, faced a June 29 deadline for determining whether a listing was warranted.

In its June 30 determination that a listing is necessary, the Fish and Wildlife Service said the lizard is “functionally extinct” across 47 percent of its range. The agency primarily blamed oil and gas drilling and sand mining, which extracts the sand used in fracking, for the destruction of duneland ecosystems.

“It’s very distressing that political interference could further delay protections for this little lizard that’s waited for decades,” said Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “I very much hope that this proposal in Congress dies.”

In contrast, fossil fuel companies and ranchers in the Permian Basin have strongly opposed listing the lizard as endangered, saying it would disrupt business and add costs. Energy firms say they’ve already spent millions of dollars on voluntary conservation agreements with wildlife managers.

“Voluntary efforts have resulted in millions of dollars invested and countless hours of research aimed toward ensuring an appropriate balance between protecting the dunes sagebrush lizard while responsibly growing jobs and our economy through the development of oil and natural gas,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said in an emailed statement.

Other species

The dunes sagebrush lizard isn’t the only species that House Republicans have in their crosshairs. GOP lawmakers also added the following policy riders to the House version of the appropriations bill covering the Interior Department, which oversees the Fish and Wildlife Service:

A rider that would prevent Interior from listing the Greater Yellowstone population of grizzly bears as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

A rider that would require Interior to delist the gray wolf in the Lower 48.

A rider that would prohibit Interior from implementing or enforcing a rule that protects the lesser prairie chicken.

The House is also expected to vote this week on two resolutions under the Congressional Review Act to overturn federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken and the northern long-eared bat. At the urging of the timber industry, the Senate voted narrowly in May to scrap protections for the imperiled bat.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, and Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Western Caucus, also launched a working group on overhauling the Endangered Species Act last week. They say their goal is to “modernize” the law, not gut it.

“We don’t want to do away with the ESA,” Westerman told reporters last week. “We want to make it something that actually works for endangered species. And to do that, it doesn’t need to be a political weapon.”

But Robert Dewey, vice president of government relations for Defenders of Wildlife, said Republicans seem intent on undermining the law.

“The term ‘modernizing’ as it applies to the Endangered Species Act has really been used as a Trojan horse for efforts to weaken the law,” he said. “And in this Congress, we’ve seen an unprecedented assault.”

The Senate version of the spending bill covering Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency has not yet been released. It is expected to be unveiled on Thursday, when the Senate Appropriations Committee will mark up the measure.

Pressure points

Heat waves in U.S., Europe ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change, study finds

The severe heat waves that have scorched parts of North America and Europe this month would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change, according to a study published today, The Washington Post’s Brady Dennis reports.

The research by the World Weather Attribution network, a coalition of climate scientists, used weather data and computer model simulations to quantify the effect of climate change on heat waves this month in three regions: the U.S. Southwest and parts of Mexico, southern Europe and a swath of China.

The scientists found that the heat waves that baked the Southwest and southern Europe would have almost no chance of happening in a world without climate change. The Chinese heat wave was made about 50 times more likely by global warming, the study found, while the European and North American heat waves were at least 1,000 times more likely.

Scientists have increasingly warned that even if humanity manages to swiftly reduce emissions and limit Earth’s warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) — the more ambitious goal in the 2015 Paris climate accord — extreme heat events will proliferate in the near term.

White House to hold first-ever methane summit

The Biden administration on Wednesday will host state, local and federal leaders for the first-ever White House Methane Summit aimed at highlighting efforts to tackle the potent greenhouse gas, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

The summit will showcase new methane detection technologies and identify opportunities for collaboration among states, tribes and the federal government, the official said. It comes as the Biden administration races to plug hundreds of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells, which account for a significant share of U.S. methane emissions.

While methane is less abundant than carbon dioxide, it is far more effective at trapping heat — roughly 80 times more potent during its first decade in the atmosphere. That means reducing methane pollution in the near term could provide a relatively quick path to slow Earth’s warming, scientists say.

Agency alert

Biden administration to give states $350M to cut methane emissions

The White House summit comes after the Energy Department and the Environmental Protection Agency announced yesterday that they will dole out $350 million this summer for states to monitor and reduce methane emissions from oil and gas operations.

The money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act’s Methane Emissions Reduction Program, which set aside $1.55 billion for states to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. The two agencies will also provide technical assistance to help companies detect and curb methane emissions from leaks and daily operations.

“Methane’s potency as a greenhouse gas makes targeted emissions reduction efforts essential to slow the rapid rate of climate change,” Brad Crabtree, assistant secretary of fossil energy and carbon management, said in a statement.

In the atmosphere

