White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief

WASHINGTON — The White House has nominated a career air mobility pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general.
If confirmed, Allvin would replace outgoing Gen. CQ Brown, who was tapped by the White House to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
Allvin was seen as a frontrunner for the position, having served most recently as the vice chief of staff of the Air Force.
Allvin’s nomination joins hundreds of other top generals awaiting confirmation to move into their new military assignments; each of those posts are currently being held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has put a hold on the confirmation process until DOD revises a policy allowing service members to travel and take time off for reproductive health care.