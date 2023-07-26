Giuliani concedes making false statements about Georgia election workers

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rudy Giuliani, who served as a lawyer for former president Donald Trump, is no longer contesting as a legal matter that he made false and defamatory statements about two former Georgia election workers — but argues in a new court filing that what amounted to false claims about vote-rigging in the 2020 presidential election was constitutionally protected speech and did not damage the workers.

The filing late Tuesday in a federal court in Washington is the latest twist in a lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, who counted ballots in Fulton County, Ga., during the November 2020 election.

In a defamation lawsuit filed in late 2021, the pair claimed they became the focus of unfounded conspiracy theories peddled by Giuliani and employees of the right-wing news organization One America News. Giuliani has denied the claims. OAN settled with Freeman and Moss for an undisclosed sum last year.

Advertisement

In his latest filing, Giuliani, a former New York mayor, stipulates that he made statements that “carry meaning that is defamatory per se.” He also stipulates in the two-page statement that some of his statements were “false,” as the election workers alleged.

His lawyer, however, stressed that Giuliani was not admitting to the plaintiff’s allegations but instead was seeking to speed up the litigation through a legal maneuver.

In the filing, Giuliani says that his stipulations do not affect his arguments that “his statements are constitutionally protected statements or opinions” and that his conduct did not cause “any damages” to the plaintiffs.

In a separate filing, Giuliani lawyer Joseph D. Sibley IV says that Giuliani “does not admit to Plantiffs’ allegations” and that his stipulation would short-circuit the need for more discovery in the case.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Giuliani was sanctioned in the case for failing to search for and turn over records in a timely fashion. The order from the federal judge overseeing the case came after lawyers for Freeman and Moss accused Giuliani of failing to fulfill “basic” obligations to turn over records and refusing to detail his efforts to preserve and collect documents.

Tuesday’s filing, signed by Giuliani, says he is making the stipulations “to avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes.”

The filing also says that the stipulations are limited to the Georgia case — an apparent move to limit legal exposure elsewhere, including in the investigation of special counsel Jack Smith.

In their lawsuit, Freeman and Moss said they became “the objects of vitriol, threats, and harassment” as a result of the “malicious lies” spread by Giuliani and OAN. Among other things, Giuliani repeatedly claimed that misleading security footage of Moss and Freeman was proof that ballots had been deliberately mishandled.

Advertisement

The lawsuit also contends that Giuliani pushed his claims about vote-rigging long after Georgia election officials made statements debunking them.

Giuliani’s conduct in Georgia was part of a far broader effort to overturn the 2020 election results for Trump, who continues to falsely claim that the election was rigged. Among other consequences for Giuliani, a D.C. Court of Appeals committee that oversees attorney conduct has recommended that he be disbarred for “unparalleled” attempts to reverse the 2020 results.

Gift this article Gift Article