In today’s edition … NEWS: Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to expand family and medical leave … Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni … Raskin seeks rebuke of MTG’s ‘pornographic’ poster boards … Trump needed $225 million. Axos Bank stepped in … but first …

At the White House

What Democrats want to hear in Biden’s climate speech

President Biden will address the punishing heat wave afflicting Washington and much of the rest of the country today — and some Democrats and climate activists want to see him use the moment to build support for further action on climate change.

“He needs to speak to the path forward, and it’s got to be more than just bottled water and cooling centers for the elderly,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.). “It’s got to be a really bold Marshall Plan for the planet.”

Biden’s announcement today won’t be a climate change Marshall Plan.

Instead, he’ll announce new investments in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather predictions and grants “to bring clean, reliable drinking water to communities across the West,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday. Much of the West has suffered from extended drought threatening its water supply.

The speech comes as Democrats prepare to celebrate the anniversary of the climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), that Biden signed into law in August and as Republicans are seeking to rescind more than $9 billion in spending included in the law as part of a fight over government funding.

While Biden’s remarks are not a campaign speech, they could provide an early indication of how he will strike a balance between selling the climate legislation he’s signed and making the case for further action as the planet continues to warm.

“The tendency as we come up on an election will be to talk about accomplishments, and it’s appropriate for him to talk about enacting the biggest climate action in human history,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “But the fact of the matter is, we need to do more.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) made the case for another climate bill on Wednesday at a news conference otherwise devoted to celebrating the one that passed last year. Democrats will pass even more ambitious climate legislation, he said, if Biden wins reelection and the party retakes the House and secures “a seat or two more in the Senate” — a tough prospect with Democrats fighting to hold on to Senate seats in conservative Montana and West Virginia next year.

“Even though we passed the IRA, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Schumer told reporters. “We are going to do even bigger and better.”

Climate divisions

Democrats are split on Biden’s record tackling climate change.

Nearly 60 percent of Democrats say Biden “could be doing a lot more” on climate change, while nearly 40 percent say he “has done as much as can be expected,” according to a Pew Research Center poll released last month.

But, questioned differently, 51 percent of Democrats say Biden has handled climate change “about right,” while 34 percent say he’s compromised too much, according to the poll. Just 14 percent of Democrats say he’s compromised too little.

The divide is reflected among environmental groups. Four of the most prominent ones — the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NRDC Action Fund, the Sierra Club and NextGen PAC — endorsed Biden for reelection last month, but others are remaining on the sidelines for now.

The liberal Sunrise Movement, for instance, a newer environmental group that demands aggressive climate policy shifts, has hailed the climate law that Biden signed but decried his administration’s approval of the Willow oil project in Alaska and other fossil fuel development.

The group’s ambivalence about Biden reflects the feelings of young Democrats.

Approval of Biden’s climate policies among Democrats is lowest among those ages 18 to 29, according to the Pew poll. Just 64 percent of them say Biden’s policies are taking the country in the right direction, and 34 percent say they’re taking it in the wrong direction.

If the group endorsed Biden, “it would be really, really out of touch with how our movement feels,” said John Paul Mejia, a Sunrise spokesman. “And so that conversation is not one that's happening in Sunrise right now.”

‘It’s still not enough'

Some of the environmental groups that have endorsed Biden are focused on pressing the administration to be as bold as possible as it implements the climate law and drafts the fine print of proposed regulations on emissions from power plants and cars and trucks.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, for instance, is pressing the Environmental Protection Agency to exempt power plants that run less than 40 percent of the time from its new emissions rules rather than plants that run less than 50 percent of the time, the standard the EPA proposed. It’s a small change the group says would make an important difference.

When it comes to the proposed rules, “we feel that the more ambitious scenarios are what we need to see to truly unlock the clean energy revolution,” said Manish Bapna, the NRDC’s president and chief executive.

The NRDC is also pressing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to expedite proposed rules to protect workers from extreme heat — something more than 100 Democratic lawmakers urged the agency to do on Monday, as well. “They’re not moving quickly enough through the bureaucratic process,” Bapna told us.

Huffman, the California congressman, encouraged Biden to nod to his climate accomplishments but also to focus on the future.

“He’s done some really important things,” Huffman said. “I give the president a lot of credit for doing more than any of his predecessors. But it’s still not enough, and we just have to be honest about that.”

Programming Note

Melinda French Gates, a philanthropist, business executive and longtime advocate for gender equality, will speak with Leigh Ann for Washington Post Live today at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. They’ll discuss her efforts to help more women run for public office in the United States, how she sees the structural barriers holding women back and her approach to philanthropy. Watch here.

On the Hill

NEWS: Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to expand family and medical leave

A bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers are introducing a bill today that would expand access to family and medical leave.

The bill, led by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.), would require employers to provide leave to both spouses who work at the same company to care for children as well as sick and injured family members.

The Fair Access for Individuals to Receive (FAIR) Leave Act would be a significant expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act, which requires employers to protect a worker’s job for 12 weeks, albeit unpaid, per employer per caregiving need. This would change that to allow up to 26 weeks of unpaid leave with job protections per family.

While this is only a bill introduction, it is yet another bipartisan attempt in this Congress to address child care and caregiving needs, a growing concern even among Republican lawmakers on an issue that traditionally has been championed by Democrats.

A bipartisan group is working on a paid leave proposal in the House. A bipartisan duo in the House has introduced a bill to incentivize employers to provide child care, and Democrats in the House and Senate have reintroduced their comprehensive paid leave plan.

“This important provision would support our working parents by making leave fair for families and extend equal benefits to couples regardless of their employer,” Ernst said in a statement. “By increasing opportunities for parental leave, we can care for our next generation and keep our workforce strong.”

What we're watching

At the White House

Biden will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the two leaders are expected to discuss support for Ukraine, the latest North African developments, their coordinated response to China and Italy’s upcoming presidency of the Group of Seven, per our colleague Meryl Kornfield. The meeting will also solidify “an unexpected relationship that has emerged between Biden, who has stressed an agenda of democracy and tolerance, and Meloni, Italy’s first far-right leader since the end of World War II.”

(The two will probably avoid discussing their political disagreements during the sit-down.)

On the Hill

In the House: We are watching to see whether the House will take up the agriculture appropriations bill. Republicans are divided as members of the Freedom Caucus demand even deeper spending cuts despite the bill passing with overwhelming Republican support out of committee.

If Republicans don’t pass it this week before they head home for a six-week recess, it jeopardizes their chances of passing all 12 funding bills before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 — a good-governance goal House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) set as he took the gavel.

Republicans’ inability to agree on funding bills also increases the chances of a government shutdown in the fall because the easy part is usually finding agreement within the party.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote today to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress for not responding to a subpoena for documents as part of an investigation into alleged censorship by tech companies.

In the Senate: We are waiting on any update on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health after an episode at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

In the economy

The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release new GDP figures this morning expected by economists to show the U.S. economy grew “by an annual rate of 1.8 percent between April and June, marking the fourth straight quarter of growth,” per our colleague Abha Bhattarai. “Consumer spending, which grew 4.2 percent at the beginning of the year, is expected to have increased by just 1 percent in the most recent quarter, according to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker.”

From the courts

A federal grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, could meet again today. We’re watching to see whether the grand jury indicts the 2024 presidential candidate today.

On the Hill

Raskin seeks rebuke of MTG’s ‘pornographic’ poster boards

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), sent a letter to Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) asking him to reprimand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for showing a “completely gratuitous and irrelevant display of pornographic images” of Hunter Biden during a hearing last week.

The committee is “rapidly being reduced to the level of a 1970s-era dime store peep show,” Raskin wrote in his letter.

“I therefore urge you to publicly reprimand Rep. Greene by issuing a statement condemning her actions as an affront to the dignity, propriety, and decorum of the Committee,” Raskin wrote to Comer. “I also ask that you declare that explicit pornographic images of people engaging in sex acts like the ones displayed on Wednesday will not be allowed to be displayed in future Committee proceedings absent clear legislative relevance, prior approval from both the Majority and Minority, and written consent from any individual featured in the exhibit.”

As we scooped earlier this week, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) introduced a censure resolution this week against Greene for a litany of reasons, including the display of the images at the hearing. Balint hasn’t yet moved on her censure, but she could do so at any time.

The campaign

Trump needed $225 million. Axos Bank stepped in.

Our colleague Michael Kranish is out this morning with an exclusive look at a former president’s financial crisis and the little-known online-only bank headquartered in San Diego called Axos Bank that came to his rescue. Here’s an excerpt:

“As Donald Trump considered another White House run last year, his company’s finances were at risk of spiraling into crisis,” Michael writes.

“The former president’s longtime lender and several banks with his deposits had cut ties in the days around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters, at a time when Trump had with his deposits had cut ties in the days around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters, at a time when Trump had hundreds of millions in loans coming due . In February 2022, the accounting firm that had worked for him for two decades dropped Trump and advised against relying on his ‘statement of financial condition,’ a metric banks use to evaluate the risks of a loan.”

“One day after the warning by Trump’s accounting firm became public, Axos’s blunt-spoken president and CEO — a Republican donor named Gregory Garrabrants — signed off on a $100 million loan for Trump Tower, the 58-story Manhattan skyscraper that had long been Trump’s home and base of operations, according to the bank.”

“Three months later, Garrabrants approved a second deal that provided $125 million for Trump’s Doral resort, a sprawling golf course complex in Miami-Dade County he had owned since 2012. Axos also financed part of a loan that helped facilitate the $375 million purchase of Trump’s D.C. hotel by a group of investors.”

Garrabrants, 51, told Michael in June that “the deals had nothing to do with his Republican politics. He said he made the loans because they will be profitable for his bank, adding that he did not agree with other bankers who stayed away from Trump due to allegations that he had incited the insurrection or concerns about his honesty.”

ICYMI

Rep. Katherine Clark joins Washington Post Live on Wednesday, July 26. (Video: The Washington Post)

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the minority whip and second-highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, spoke with Leigh Ann on Thursday on Washington Post Live, where she responded to Republicans moving closer to opening an impeachment inquiry against Biden and the possibility of a government shutdown in the fall.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

