Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition, we’ll cover new endorsements by the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, states repurposing climate money from the infrastructure law, and the White House’s first-ever methane summit. But first:

Exclusive: Ethan Zindler will be Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s next climate adviser

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen will announce today that Ethan Zindler, who most recently served as head of Americas at BloombergNEF, will become the department’s new climate counselor, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

Advertisement

Zindler, a well-known figure in the clean-energy sector, could play a key role in the department’s ongoing efforts to confront the financial risks of a warming world.

At the research firm BloombergNEF, Zindler managed a team of analysts on three continents tracking the transition to a low-carbon economy. He was instrumental in creating Climatescope, a tool that evaluates clean-energy investment conditions in nearly every nation.

In his new role, Zindler will lead Treasury’s “climate hub” and help the department implement the clean-energy tax credits in President Biden’s signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. On the international front, he will help negotiate climate finance deals known as Just Energy Transition Partnerships, building on existing deals with South Africa and Indonesia.

Advertisement

Zindler will replace John Morton, who served as Treasury’s first-ever climate counselor from April 2021 to December 2022. Morton, who faced criticism from some climate activists, has since returned to the advisory and investment firm Pollination Group.

“Ethan will bring analytical rigor and decades of experience in the climate space to this role and to the Treasury Department, and he will build on the Climate Hub’s strong track record of results,” Yellen said in a statement.

“That will be essential in the Department’s work as we implement key components of the Inflation Reduction Act, further spur on historic clean energy investments across the United States, and work internationally to help countries meet their own climate goals,” she added.

Zindler, whose first day at Treasury is Monday, declined to comment for this report.

A tall order

Zindler will have a packed agenda and a relatively small team to execute it.

Advertisement

Treasury’s climate hub has added a handful of dedicated staff since its creation two years ago. A Treasury official declined to confirm the exact number but said that “in the past the counselor has had a senior adviser for international and one for domestic policy supported by additional staff.”

In consultation with the White House and other Treasury offices, the climate hub has already helped issue a flurry of guidance on the clean-energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. But much more work remains.

For instance, the department has yet to clarify how companies can claim lucrative subsidies for “green” hydrogen, a fuel that can be used to power factories or ships without any greenhouse gas emissions. Hydrogen producers are eagerly awaiting this guidance next month.

Meanwhile, the Financial Stability Oversight Council issued a 2021 report warning that climate change poses an emerging threat to the stability of the U.S. financial system. But climate activists have urged Treasury, which chairs the council, to take a harder line against Wall Street firms that are financing fossil fuels, the main driver of global warming.

Praise and questions

Two leaders in the clean-energy industry praised Zindler’s qualifications for the role.

Advertisement

“Ethan is someone who is very familiar with the renewable energy sector and really tracks the sector’s investment, development and deployment in ways that the rest of us follow,” said Greg Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy. “I think he’s going to be seen broadly as someone who is capable, knowledgeable and hard-working.”

Lisa Jacobson, president of the Business Council for Sustainable Energy, said Zindler “understands the complexity of the energy sector and has experience working with all forms of energy, in the U.S. and globally. This is the kind of expert that Treasury and this administration need.”

Yet some climate activists have questioned whether Morton, Zindler’s predecessor, could have done more to address climate risks. In a February letter to Yellen, a coalition of 48 green groups wrote that Morton had made “no clear contributions” to “Treasury’s efforts to mitigate climate-related financial risk in the almost two years he occupied the position.”

Advertisement

Timi Iwayemi, a research director at the Revolving Door Project, one of the groups that signed the letter, said that “there’s a low bar to replace Mr. Morton.”

The Treasury official defended the record of Morton and the department’s climate hub.

“What the Treasury Department has been able to achieve on climate policy is remarkable,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. “The climate hub, and John Morton as the first climate counselor to the treasury secretary, achieved a great deal during his tenure.”

A spokesman for Morton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pressure points

Exclusive: League of Conservation Voters Action Fund announces 90 endorsements

The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund today will announce its first round of congressional endorsements in the 2024 election cycle, including 85 incumbents and five new candidates, according to details shared first with The Climate 202.

Advertisement

The influential green group is throwing its weight behind candidates including:

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), who is Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.). Rochester, who is favored to win, would be the third Black woman elected to the Senate in U.S. history. (D-Del.), who is seeking the seat being vacated byChair(D-Del.). Rochester, who is favored to win, would be the third Black woman elected to the Senate in U.S. history.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.), who is facing off against former Republican congresswoman Yvette Herrell again. Herrell, who had a (D-N.M.), who is facing off against former Republican congresswomanagain. Herrell, who had a zero percent lifetime score from LCV, narrowly lost to Vasquez last year.

Raquel Terán , who is vying for the seat of Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.). In turn, Gallego is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema . , who is vying for the seat of(D-Ariz.). In turn, Gallego is running for the seat held by independent

Will Rollins, who is launching another challenge against Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.) in a competitive inland district.

“In the context of the extreme heat, drought, floods and suffering across the country, it couldn’t be more obvious or more urgent that we defend and expand the pro-environment majority in the Senate, take back the House and reelect President Biden,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, vice president of government affairs with LCV Action Fund. “As much as we have made progress, there’s clearly so much more to do.”

The full list of the 90 candidates is available here.

States siphoned away $750 million in infrastructure law climate funds

The bipartisan infrastructure law created two programs to help states reduce emissions from transportation and improve the resilience of roads, bridges and highways to climate-change-fueled extreme weather events. But records show that states have redirected millions of dollars from the programs to other purposes, The Washington Post’s Ian Duncan reports.

Advertisement

Last year, 38 states shifted about $755 million to general-purpose highway construction accounts, according to Federal Highway Administration records released under a Freedom of Information Act request. The states relied on a legal provision predating the infrastructure law that allows them to spread up to half of their federal transportation funds among several different programs.

California shifted $97 million to pay for safety projects, while Louisiana used $8.2 million to fund roundabouts near an outlet mall. Five states couldn’t account for how the money was used after it was transferred.

The Federal Highway Administration said it’s implementing the law the way Congress intended. The agency pointed to projects in five states as examples of how the new climate programs are working. They include raising the elevation of highways in Kentucky and Louisiana, two states vulnerable to extreme floods.

Biden launches Cabinet-level methane task force

The Biden administration yesterday launched a Cabinet-level task force that will coordinate efforts to detect and reduce emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, at the state and federal levels.

Advertisement

The task force was unveiled at the White House’s first-ever methane summit, which showcased methane leak detection technologies such as optical gas imaging cameras and satellites. Companies participating in the summit included Aclima, Honeywell, Teledyne, GHGSat and Carbon Mapper.

While methane is less abundant than carbon dioxide, it is far more effective at trapping heat — roughly 80 times more potent during its first decade in the atmosphere. About 30 percent of U.S. methane emissions come from the oil and gas sector, which “increasingly has tools to slash leaks,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

The American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s top lobbying arm, criticized the administration for not inviting its members to the summit.

“We are disappointed that the industries driving the most reductions in methane emissions, including the natural gas and oil industry, were not included,” an API spokeswoman said in an email to The Climate 202. “API’s members are investing in advanced technology to detect and mitigate emissions, and thanks to industry action, average methane emissions intensity declined by nearly 66 percent across all seven major producing regions from 2011 to 2021.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

Gift this article Gift Article