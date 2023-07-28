Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Happy Friday. As a scheduling note, the newsletter will only publish Tuesday through Thursday during the congressional recess in August. We'll be back in your inbox on Tuesday.

In today’s edition, we’ll cover the Supreme Court’s order that cleared the way for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s rule that could help clean-energy projects connect to the grid. But first:

Biden announced new measures on extreme heat. Some Democrats were unsatisfied.

President Biden yesterday announced new measures aimed at protecting communities from extreme heat, as more than half of the U.S. population is under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories.

But the measures fell short of the sweeping executive action sought by some Democrats, who urged the president to issue an emergency declaration to tackle the punishing temperatures.

Several Democrats from Arizona, which has roasted under triple-digit temperatures this summer, said Biden should issue the first-ever presidential disaster declaration for extreme heat. Such a declaration would empower the Federal Emergency Management Agency to launch an emergency response to heat, just as it does for hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters.

“The extreme heat is deadly, so FEMA should have that ability,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), whose district has seen temperatures of at least 110 degrees for the past 28 days, told The Climate 202. “In light of what we’re seeing in Arizona right now, I think it would be smart to take that step, so that we can get the resources and help we need.”

Fellow Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has introduced legislation to add extreme heat to FEMA’s list of major disaster-qualifying events, agreed.

“We need a swift, immediate deployment of resources, and that requires FEMA declaring extreme heat an emergency,” Gallego said in a statement. “I will continue pushing the administration and Congress to get that done.”

Other Democrats renewed their calls for Biden to declare a national climate emergency, which would unlock far-reaching executive powers, including the ability to block crude oil exports and place other limits on fossil fuel development.

“We really need a national climate emergency to be declared so we can handle all the effects this catastrophic heat is having on our country,” said Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), one of the most vocal climate advocates on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) pointed to findings from scientists that July will be the single hottest month on Earth since humans began keeping records.

“If that doesn’t constitute an emergency, I don’t know what does,” Merkley said.

Biden’s announcement

As temperatures in the nation’s capital neared 95 degrees, the president yesterday unveiled the following measures aimed at helping Americans cope with extreme heat:

Asking the Labor Department to issue a hazard alert, which the White House said will reaffirm that workers have heat-related protections under federal law.

Directing the Labor Department to ramp up enforcement of heat-safety violations, increasing inspections in high-risk industries such as construction and agriculture.

Instructing the Interior Department to invest $152 million from the infrastructure law to help ensure drinking water availability in drought-stricken Western states.

Biden also highlighted that the U.S. Forest Service will award more than $1 billion in grants to help cities and towns plant trees, “so families have a place to go to cool off.” The agency announced the availability of this funding in April.

The president was joined virtually at the event by the mayors of Phoenix and San Antonio. In her remarks, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D) urged Congress to pass heat disaster legislation, which would allow states to be reimbursed for opening cooling centers, distributing water and checking in with residents door-to-door.

“We would love it if Congress would give you the ability to declare heat a disaster,” Gallego told Biden. “We think that could really … multiply the impact of the FEMA hazard mitigation assistance.”

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on a possible emergency declaration. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters yesterday that Biden has already announced “important ways to deal with the extreme heat that we're seeing this summer, because he understands that Americans are suffering.”

The view from the right

Republicans have largely refrained from urging Biden to take more sweeping steps to address extreme heat.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), whose district includes many of the suburbs north and west of Phoenix, told The Climate 202 that she favors opening more air-conditioned shelters for the city’s homeless population.

“What really worries me is quite frankly, we have such a growing population of the homeless in the Phoenix area, and I honestly don’t know how they survive,” Lesko said. “I think we should put in air-conditioned shelters. It’s a problem in Phoenix and other areas, and we need to protect them.”

Yet the heat disaster legislation has one Republican cosponsor: Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada, which could benefit from more federal spending under the measure. Nearly 245 people died from heat-related causes in Las Vegas in 2021.

“In Nevada, we know all too well that extreme heat can be a life-threatening natural disaster,” Amodei said in a statement. “That’s why I am proud to cosponsor legislation to add extreme heat to the list of FEMA natural catastrophes, which will ensure people in areas hit by extreme heat receive the resources they need to stay safe.”

Climate in the courts

Supreme Court clears the way for pipeline construction favored by Manchin

The Supreme Court yesterday cleared the way for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, finding that Congress greenlighted the controversial project as part of a behind-the-scenes deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes and Rachel Weiner report.

Without comment, the justices lifted a lower court’s halt on the remaining construction of the pipeline, which would carry natural gas about 300 miles across West Virginia and Virginia. The brief order paves the way for the construction to finish, possibly by the end of this year.

During tense negotiations in late May to keep the nation from defaulting on its debts, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and House Republicans wrangled a deal with the White House to fast-track the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The deal approved all federal permits for the project and stripped courts of jurisdiction to review these approvals. It also said that any challenge to the constitutionality of the law itself could be heard only by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Nonetheless, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit this month issued a stay on part of the pipeline that remains to be built, which runs through the Jefferson National Forest in Southwest Virginia. The judges did not provide their reasoning, but environmental groups had argued that the debt ceiling bill illegally cut out the courts and violated the separation of powers.

Agency alert

FERC approves rule to ease bottleneck on the grid

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday unanimously approved a rule aimed at easing a little-known bottleneck that has prevented thousands of energy projects — the vast majority of them wind, solar and batteries — from connecting to the electric grid.

At the end of 2021, there were 8,100 energy projects waiting for permission to connect to the grid. Fewer than one-fifth of wind and solar projects actually make it through this so-called interconnection queue. Many projects are canceled because developers face insurmountable costs for new transmission lines or other upgrades to the grid.

The FERC rule is intended to clear this backlog. It requires transmission providers to take a “first-ready, first-served” approach to evaluating projects, rather than a “first-come, first-served” approach. Transmission providers will need to study projects in clusters, rather than one at a time, and prioritize those that are actually ready to connect to the grid.

Christine Powell, deputy managing attorney of Earthjustice’s clean energy program, said in an email to The Climate 202 that the rule is a “step in the right direction.” But Earthjustice and other groups have called on FERC to take further steps to improve regional transmission planning and cost allocation in the coming months.

Energy Department to dole out $8.5 billion for home energy rebates

The Energy Department yesterday began accepting applications from states and territories for two home energy rebate programs created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The two programs will provide up to $8.5 billion for state energy offices to reduce the upfront cost of energy efficiency upgrades and electric appliances such as heat pumps. They are projected to save consumers up to $1 billion annually in energy costs, according to the agency.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a presidential contender, has indicated that his state may not apply for the funding. But Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk emphasized that the programs will benefit residents of both red and blue states.

“We very much hope everyone — all our partners across the country — would also see … that their constituents benefit from this,” Turk said on a call with reporters yesterday.

Pressure points

‘Vicious cycle’: Heat waves ramp up U.S. burning of fossil fuels

America’s heat wave is spurring a surge in the use of fossil fuels, the main driver of global warming, highlighting yet another paradox of the climate crisis, The Post’s Timothy Puko reports.

This week, the United States has twice broken its summertime record for daily consumption of natural gas, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. The nation could break the record again today as people crank up their air conditioners.

The problem is set to intensify in the United States and around the globe. The International Energy Agency said last week that use of air conditioning is expected to increase in the coming years, further driving fast-rising energy demand and emissions in developing nations.

“There are these tragic ironies all over the climate space,” said Jason Bordoff, founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

In the atmosphere

Viral

