House and Senate ready tough defense bill conference committee for fall … What we're watching: Biden goes to Maine … Saluting Truman's military desegregation, Biden targets Tuberville, Meryl Kornfield reports … Democrats plot middle-class message to retake economic high ground

On the Hill

GOP Rep. Dave Joyce to the Freedom Caucus: Find 218 votes or stand down

Questions for … Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio): Joyce is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and chair of the subcommittee that funds the Department of Homeland Security. He also chairs the Republican Governance Group, a group of House Republicans focused on pragmatic governing.

As the House left town for its six-week August recess, we spoke to Joyce about the stalemate among House Republicans over funding the government, whether the far-right faction of the party wields too much power and if he thinks an impeachment inquiry should be opened against President Biden. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

On House Republicans' inability to pass the bill that funds agriculture and food security programs because of demands by a bloc of far-right members demanding steeper spending cuts:

“My understanding was that from the beginning they wanted to go through regular order. If they had amendments where they wanted to make cuts, well, that’s fine. They can do 218 votes on their amendment to cut certain areas or projects, but the idea that you just have to go cut $2 billion more on the bill after [Republicans have] already cut them down to the levels that we were at has been hard for folks to get. Because as you cut here, you start to lose people on the other end for those programs important to them in their districts.”

On the four members of the Freedom Caucus who voted for the appropriations bills in committee:

“A case in point: [Rep. Andy] Harris [(R-Md.)] is one of them and ag was his bill. [Harris is the chair of the agriculture appropriations subcommittee]. And then you come back later and say that now you’ve talked to your friends and you want all these [additional] cuts.”

On his Homeland Security appropriations bill, which he is facing opposition from far-right members on:

“I have worked hard on it. I get some pushback, because, obviously, we were exceeding the levels that [the Freedom Caucus] wanted. But my pushback on it is: You ran on homeland security and containing the border, you [want to] increase the number of beds — that costs money. You want [immigrants] to be monitored all the way through asylum — that costs money. And then they came back saying, ‘We want to cut CISA [the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency].’ That’s a red line for me. We need to have a solid defense system in place in the cyber world. Because I think that's one of the future legs of war.”

On how Republicans can get past the stalemate:

“It takes time to work people through and understand what their cuts mean. But there has to come a point in time where you agree and you shake hands and you walk out and that’s the number. You can’t come back and say, ‘All right, now I want X-minus.’ We have to come to an understanding.”

“This is a selfish point of view, but having been on Approps now for — this my 11th year — we could use an Approps 101 [for many members].”

On how Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is handling the intraparty appropriations standoff:

“Kevin’s not pushing anybody in any direction. He’s facilitating the conversations and just tried to keep everybody from the vibe getting up and keep focusing on, 'Let’s try to move things through.'”

“But at the end of the day, we have to have 218 [votes]. There has to come to an understanding we have to pass these things. Because the way we want to cut things, I don’t imagine many Democrats are going to come running to help us pass our bills at this rate.”

On whether there will be a shutdown:

“We’re certainly working to not have that happen. We are working in concert in good faith to try to make sure we pass our bills in a timely fashion. And to make sure that we don’t get into shutdown, because I personally don’t believe it’s good for the country. And it certainly doesn’t look like we're good for our leadership here in the House if we can't come to an agreement on spending bills.”

On whether it's time to start working with Democrats to pass funding bills:

“There’s enough folks on the other side who will be willing to make sure that the country doesn't shut down, but there's a price to pay for that.”

“I think right now we’ve got to continue to have negotiations. It’s not time to pull the plug. But there’s going to come a point in time where you’ve got to understand that this country has to continue to function. We’re not going to grind into a halt just because you can't appease five people, six people.”

On whether House Republicans should open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden:

“I personally I think the time is better spent trying to fix the problems that we have here in the House right now, by doing our appropriation bills, trying to get through all the other things that we have stacked up on the tarmac waiting to go here.”

House and Senate ready tough defense bill conference committee for fall

Meanwhile, the Senate overwhelmingly passed — 86-11 — its version of the annual defense policy bill Thursday night, setting up a clash with the House, which loaded its version with measures targeting LGBTQ+, abortion and diversity programs.

“Like the House bill, the Senate’s package authorizes greater spending to improve weapons technology, military partnerships and deterrence measures in the Indo-Pacific, with an eye toward countering a perceived growing threat from China,” our colleague Abigail Hauslohner reports. “It authorizes a 5.2 percent pay raise for service members and other Defense Department employees.”

“In the weeks to come, the Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-controlled House must reconcile those differences — deciding, for example, whether the final bill will include hard-right provisions to roll back Pentagon policies on abortion access and gender affirming care — or risk failing to pass a National Defense Authorization Act for the first time in more than six decades.”

What we're watching

At the White House

Biden is heading to Maine this morning, where he’ll hit both of the state’s congressional districts.

On the agenda: A speech in Auburn — in Democratic Rep. Jared Golden’s district, which Biden lost by six points in 2020 — at a textile manufacturer where he’ll talk “Bidenomics,” followed by a fundraiser in Freeport, a coastal town that’s the home of L.L. Bean. Freeport is in Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree’s district, which Biden won by 23 points in 2020.

Then Biden is off to Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he has a vacation home.

From the courts

We’re still waiting to see if a grand jury will indict former president Donald Trump in connection with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The election charges would follow Thursday’s announcement of additional criminal charges lodged against the former president related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. According to the indictment, Trump and two aides, Waltine “Walt” Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, requested that another Trump employee “delete security camera footage at the Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”

There are now 40 federal charges against Trump.

White House Notebook

Saluting Truman’s military desegregation, Biden targets Tuberville

White House reporter Meryl Kornfield files this week’s notebook:

Seventy-five years ago this week, President Harry S. Truman issued a 405-word executive order that helped shape the U.S. military into what it is today, declaring that “there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”

Executive Order 9981, Truman’s landmark directive to desegregate the United States military, came after reports that Black soldiers were mistreated upon their return from World War II. In a time when “woke” was not yet part of the American lexicon as it is today, opponents of desegregating the military argued that such a move injected social issues in a place where they didn't belong.

Speaking at the National Archives on Thursday evening to commemorate the anniversary of Truman’s order, Biden singled out a Republican who recently has become a favorite target, succeeding previous rhetorical punching bags Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Biden’s argument: Truman’s effort made America’s fighting force stronger, while Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has undermined it.

Tuberville has single-handedly blocked hundreds of promotions for high-ranking military officials and refused to give up until the Pentagon reverses its policy granting travel reimbursement and paid time off if service members travel out of state to access abortion.

Military readiness is frozen, families are stuck and key positions are vacant, Biden said.

“A growing cascade of damage and disruption, all because one senator from Alabama and 48 Republicans refuse to stand up to him,” Biden said.

Biden, who previously has argued that Tuberville’s GOP colleagues should help Democrats and the administration force him to stand down, argued Republicans are doing a disservice to the military they say they support.

Without naming him, Biden also referenced Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who shared a video promoting the Russian army and called American fighters “pansies.”

Truman’s military changes helped bring about a more diverse force that became stronger and more capable. Biden referenced Black military leaders like the late secretary of state Colin Powell, whom he called a friend, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“I urge Senate Republicans to do what they know is right, keep our country safe like Harry Truman,” Biden said.

You can follow all of Meryl’s work here and follow her on Twitter here.

The campaign

Democrats plot middle-class message to retake economic high ground

Our colleagues Michael Scherer and Marianne LeVine are out with a fascinating story this morning about Democrats’ alarm at polling showing that voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on the economy. Here’s an excerpt:

“The secret slide deck started circulating in June , intended as a wake-up call to top Democrats in Congress, the White House and state capitals across the country about a dangerous flaw in the Democratic brand.”

“Based on six months of polling and focus groups, the document showed the party losing badly to Republicans on the most important single issue of voters: the economy . Voters said Democrats focused too much on ‘cultural and social issues’ and not enough on pocketbook issues. The message of ‘economic fairness’ was a loser compared with ‘growing the economy,’ a regular GOP refrain.”

“The effect was almost immediate . Days after their briefings, leaders in the House and Senate, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), started sneaking ‘growing the middle class’ into social media posts and statements. President Biden, who had long embraced a ‘grow the middle class’ mantra, returned to it with a June speech meant to rebrand his policy approach as ‘Bidenomics.’”

“The behind-the-scenes attempt at a political rebranding is just one of several efforts, as Democrats wrestle with the vulnerabilities they expect in next year’s presidential election. Along with concerns about Biden’s age and worries about lower turnout among the urban base, Democrats see the party’s faded economic approval as a top concern.”

“'It’s clear Democrats are getting the balance wrong about actually connecting with voters on their most important issue,' said Navin Nayak, the Center for American Progress Action Fund’s president who led the research effort behind the June presentation, which continues to be briefed to party insiders. ‘The outcome we are offering people is not just a transactional one. It is an emotional one of having a little more security and being a little less stressed.’”

The Media

Viral

