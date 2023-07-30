Republican presidential hopefuls criticize DeSantis over slavery standards

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Black Republicans and fellow GOP presidential hopefuls continued to slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over new standards in Florida for how Black history is taught in Florida schools. The social studies standards, which DeSantis has repeatedly defended, include teaching middle-schoolers that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

On Sunday, former Republican Rep. Will Hurd (Tex.), who is also running for the Republican presidential nomination, said “slavery is not a jobs program.”

“Anybody that is implying that there was an upside to slavery is insane,” Hurd told NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”

Hurd said he was surprised DeSantis continued to voice support for the standards, but noted his behavior is “one more part of a back pattern of Ron DeSantis being mean and hateful.”

Advertisement

“It’d be hard to make the case, if Ron DeSantis was the Republican nominee, that folks in Black and Brown communities should support him,” Hurd said when asked whether DeSantis has “disqualified himself.” “Folks in the LGBTQ community won’t support him because of his hateful rhetoric toward all my friends in the LGBTQ community.”

DeSantis is parrying the criticism over Florida schools as he is struggling to reboot his campaign after falling flat in public polls of the GOP presidential race, which is dominated by Donald Trump.

Over the past week, the governor has faced criticism from multiple Black Republicans over his decision to defend the controversial curriculum issued by the state Board of Education. While DeSantis first sought to distance himself from the standards, earlier this month, he said the curriculum is “probably going to show” that “some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life.”

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hurd was not the only Black politician to target DeSantis’s embrace of the Florida curriculum. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), the only Black Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation, has pushed back against the curriculum, tweeting that “the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted.”

“That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this,” Donalds said.

The new Florida standards also drew a rebuke from Vice President Harris, who criticized them during a visit to Florida earlier this month, emphasizing that slavery involved rape, torture and “some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world.” DeSantis has dismissed Harris’s remarks, accusing her in a statement of lying “about Florida’s educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children.”

Advertisement

Other Republican presidential candidates also criticized DeSantis’s stance on Sunday.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told CNN’s “State of the Union,” that while he hasn’t read the curriculum in detail, “Obviously, we should be teaching kids about the awful legacy of slavery.”

“But even more importantly, we’re not teaching them enough about the ideals that actually do define this country,” he said. “Personally, I think the deeper problem in our schools today is many of them teaching young Black kids, students and minorities that they’re oppressed based on the color of their skin or their genetic attributes. That’s the real psychological slavery in the present, and that’s what I have the biggest problem with.”

And former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, who is also running for president, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that, in the 21st century, “we can all agree that there … were no positives that came out of slavery.”

Advertisement

“[DeSantis] should come out and say no positives came out of slavery,” she said. “I think that’s what these Republicans and Democrats have asked him to say. We’ll see what he does.”

On Friday, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate who is also running for the GOP presidential nomination, also rebuked DeSantis, strongly pushing back on the Florida program while speaking to reporters on the campaign trail in Iowa.

“As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery,” Scott said. “There is no silver lining … in slavery. … What slavery was really about [was] separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating. So, I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that.”

On Friday, during a campaign stop in Iowa, DeSantis seemingly took a swipe at Scott, who is currently seen as his strongest rival, saying that “part of the reason our country has struggled is because D.C. Republicans all too often accept false narratives, accept lies that are perpetrated by the left.”

He did not elaborate on what lies he was accusing Scott of spreading.

Gift this article Gift Article