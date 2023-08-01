Sen. Katie Britt recovering after nerve swelling caused sudden face numbness

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.) says she is recovering at home after being admitted to the hospital when she experienced a sudden numbness in her face. Britt, 41, said in a statement that her symptoms began while she was in Montgomery, Ala., with her family this past weekend. She was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South, where doctors said the condition was the result of swelling of a facial nerve, “most likely caused by a post-viral infection.”

“My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks,” her statement said. “I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers.”

She added that a specialist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham also evaluated her as an outpatient.

In November, Britt became the first woman from Alabama to be elected to the Senate, succeeding Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R), whom she previously served as chief of staff, after his retirement.

Former president Donald Trump initially endorsed her opponent, Rep. Mo Brooks — who had more than a decade’s experience in Congress — for the Republican nomination. But he fell behind in the polls, and Trump instead offered his support to Britt.

Congress began its summer recess on Friday and will return on Sept. 5.

