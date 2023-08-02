Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Climate group pushes Big Tech to exit nation’s largest business lobby

ClimateVoice, a nonprofit which aims to use corporate climate goals to influence climate policymaking, launched a campaign Wednesday pushing tech companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta to end their membership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, citing the group’s history of lobbying against major climate initiatives across Congress and the executive branch. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Interim CEO Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.)

“I think all of these companies genuinely care about the climate crisis,” Bill Weihl, a former Google and Facebook sustainability executive and ClimateVoice’s founder, told The Technology 202 in an interview. “They talk about it. They’re investing money and people’s time in addressing it. And in some cases … put real limits on what they’re willing to do.”

“To change that, they need to know that people see the misalignment and hypocrisy in their complicity with the Chamber,” he added.

The campaign is the group’s latest effort to scrutinize the tech sector’s climate initiatives, as record-setting heat and extreme weather events take center stage. It involves a petition drive aimed at the companies’ employees, with the hopes that they push senior executives to distance themselves from the Chamber.

The Chamber, which boasts many members from the oil and gas industry, has opposed several major congressional climate bills. One think tank report found the chamber refuted a number of pro-climate policies its tech giant members backed. A 2021 report from Brown University’s Climate and Development Lab argues the Chamber has been a “central actor” in dissuading climate legislation over a two-decade period. Those include efforts that helped defeat an emissions cap bill led by former congressman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), after the Chamber deemed the proposal too expensive and regulation-heavy.

“The Chamber has been a forceful advocate for climate solutions through investments in innovation, technology, and resiliency,” Marty Durbin, senior vice president of policy at the Chamber, said in a statement. “We work closely with our members as they invest billions of dollars to help meet ambitious climate goals,” he said, adding that the group plans to lead its largest-ever delegation to the 2023 U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP28 summit, this fall.

“There is no ambiguity or doubt about Microsoft’s commitment to the aggressive steps needed to address climate change,” Microsoft spokesperson Kate Frischmann said in an email. “While we may not agree with every trade association on every policy issue, we regularly assess alignment on climate policy, engage directly to share our point of view, and communicate Microsoft’s position publicly,” the statement adds.

Meta declined to comment. Google and Amazon did not return requests for comment.

ClimateVoice argues tech companies have made significant progress in their operations and supply chains to address ongoing environmental concerns, but that their Chamber affiliation muddles their goals.

Big Tech has set out lofty climate goals, with some aiming for “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade.

Not all tech companies see eye to eye with the Chamber on climate matters. Apple in 2009 ended its membership with the group over disagreements with its comments to an Environmental Protection Agency regarding an initiative for regulating greenhouse gas emissions.

“Apple supports regulating greenhouse gas emissions, and it’s frustrating to find the chamber at odds with us in this effort,” the company’s former vice president for worldwide government affairs Catherine Novelli wrote in a letter to the Chamber at the time of its departure. “We would prefer that the chamber take a more progressive stance on this critical issue.” Apple did not respond to a request for comment about the ClimateVoice campaign.

Other utility providers including Exelon and PG&E have also ended membership with the Chamber over climate disagreements. Royal Dutch Shell in 2019 made a similar move away from the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers group, though it kept its membership with the Chamber, which formed a task force the same year to study how organizations are responding to climate matters.

Tech companies have a history of diverging with industry groups on climate policy: Facebook, Google and Microsoft abandoned right-wing lobbying group American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) nearly a decade ago over climate disagreements.

Weihl, who was with Facebook at the time of its departure from ALEC in 2014, said that leaving sent a message, though in the long term “it doesn’t stop the obstruction by these groups.”

He added that while tech companies invest lobbying resources in areas in their core business, like antitrust, “they’re not using them on climate.”

House lawmakers sound off on Amazon Clinic data privacy concerns as service expands

A coalition of House lawmakers led by Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) is raising concerns about potential data privacy and security shortfalls in Amazon Clinic, according to a letter first shared with The Technology 202.

The letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy penned by Democratic members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on innovation, data and commerce alleges a step that requires users to allow the platform the “use and disclosure” of protected health data circumvents the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

The missive comes as Amazon Clinic on Tuesday expanded its services nationwide and marks the first time House members warn of data privacy concerns linked to the virtual clinic service after Sens. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) penned a similar letter to Jassy last month. The inquiries come off the heels of a report by our colleague Geoffrey A. Fowler arguing users sign away some of their privacy when they use the platform.

“It’s false to imply that we’re using customers’ protected health information to circumvent HIPAA. As we will outline for the Representatives in our response, Amazon Clinic has stringent customer privacy policies, and complies with HIPAA and all other applicable laws and regulations,” Amazon spokesperson Julia Lawless told The Technology 202.

Hacking group plans system for encrypted mobile apps

A famed group of technology activists known as the Cult of the Dead Cow is developing a system to allow people to create messaging and social networking apps that won’t hold onto users’ personal data, our colleague Joseph Menn reports.

The group “has developed a coding framework that can be used by app developers who are willing to embrace strong encryption and forsake revenue from advertising that is targeted to individuals based on detailed profiles gleaned from the data most apps now routinely collect,” Joseph writes.

The effort that will be unveiled at this month’s Def Con hacking conference is designed to provide a foundation for end-to-end encryption of apps that would make data interception difficult, even for governments, the report adds.

The project arrives “amid disarray, competition and a willingness to experiment among social network and chat users resentful of Twitter and Facebook,” Joseph writes. The effort also comes as the U.K. works to undercut certain encryption practices with an updated safety bill, a measure that has seen pushback from major encrypted messaging services.

Meta begins blocking news in Canada over protest of publisher law

Meta on Tuesday began ending news access on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada in response to a law requiring platforms to pay news publishers when their work is featured, Chavi Mehta, David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil report for Reuters.

“The Online News Act, passed by the Canadian parliament, would force platforms like Google parent Alphabet and Meta to negotiate commercial deals with Canadian news publishers for their content,” the report says. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, who handles the government’s business dealings with Meta, called the move “irresponsible.”

“News outlets voluntarily share content on Facebook and Instagram to expand their audiences and help their bottom line,” said Rachel Curran, Meta’s head of public policy in Canada. “In contrast, we know the people using our platforms don’t come to us for news.”

Meta recently threatened to pull news content in California over related legislative efforts to better compensate news publishers. The company made similar threats last year with a federal bill that would have allowed news publishers to collectively bargain for compensation from tech giants.

