Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202!

Below: Judicial officials warn against cyber budget cuts, and Kazakhstan refuses extradition of a Russian cyber expert.

It was indictment day for Trump and two allies over alleged bids to reverse 2020 election results

Former president Donald Trump and two of his allies face criminal charges for their alleged roles in seeking to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election, following a pair of indictments that grand juries reached Tuesday.

The first indictment, of Trump himself, stems from the Jan. 6 insurrection and his bid to overturn the 2020 presidential race results. The indictment cites a 2020 declaration from a cyber agency about the election as evidence that he “was notified repeatedly that his claims were untrue” and “deliberately disregarded the truth” when he claimed he had won.

The second indictment, of two GOP Michigan politicians, alleges that they tried to access and tamper with voting machines in the state after the 2020 elections. It mirrors other cases, including one in Colorado, where a grand jury last year “indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters (R) for allegedly secretly copying hard drives from voting equipment in an attempt to investigate whether anyone tampered with the election,” as my colleagues Patrick Marley and Aaron Schaffer write. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Georgia are investigating potential Trump campaign involvement in breaching election equipment in Coffee County.

The new cases are the latest steps in a legal reckoning for Trump and those who supported his attempts to reverse or undermine the 2020 results, and they’re likely not the last. The Trump indictment, for instance, mentions unnamed co-conspirators who apparently haven’t yet been charged. Trump and his allies are still under investigation in Georgia for trying to overturn results there, with an indictment possible this month and after a state judge on Monday refused to halt his potential prosecution.

Trump indictment

My colleagues Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu, Perry Stein, Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany have the full story on the indictment.

“The attack on our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” special counsel Jack Smith said when he announced the indictment. “It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant.”

Trump knew his election fraud claims were untrue, the indictment argues, and cites a cyber agency’s declaration as an example of it.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (‘CISA’) — whose existence the Defendant signed into law to protect the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure from attack — joined an official multiagency statement that there was no evidence any voting system had been compromised and that declared the 2020 election ‘the most secure in American history,’” it states. “Days later, after the CISA Director — who the Defendant had appointed — announced publicly that election security experts were in agreement that claims of computer-based election fraud were unsubstantiated, the Defendant fired him.”

That would be a reference to the firing of Chris Krebs, which we wrote about in January.

The indictment also said Trump “amplified” the disinformation of Co-Conspirator 3 even though he privately said that person’s claims were “crazy.” The description fits that of attorney Sidney Powell, who is facing disciplinary action in Michigan after defeating attorney misconduct claims in Texas. A lawsuit in Georgia also has shed light on a team that Powell led to copy sensitive data from Coffee County voting systems, which fits into a troubling GOP trend.

Trump faces four felony counts: conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing a congressional proceeding and conspiracy against rights, my colleague Rachel Weiner explains.

“President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys,” a spokesman for Trump, Steven Cheung, said in a statement. “Three years ago we had strong borders, energy independence, no inflation, and a great economy. Today, we are a nation in decline. President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!”

Michigan cases

In Michigan, it’s former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno (R) and former state representative Daire Rendon (R) who are facing charges, my colleagues report.

DePerno is charged with conspiracy to unlawfully possess a voting machine, conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a computer system, improper possession of a voting machine and willfully damaging a voting machine.

Rendon is charged with using false pretenses with the intent to defraud and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a voting machine.

A lawyer for DePerno, Paul Stablein, told my colleagues that DePerno “maintains his innocence and firmly believes that these charges are not based upon any actual truth and are motivated primarily by politics rather than evidence.” Rendon couldn’t be reached, and her attorney did not immediately have a comment.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s (D) office has named nine people who were allegedly part of the scheme, the Detroit News reported. Her office has identified DePerno as “one of the prime instigators.” A group of activists allegedly brought voting tabulators to a hotel room, where Nessel’s office said they were “broken into” and “tested” with fake ballots.

“These allegations are incredibly serious and unprecedented,” Nessel said Tuesday. “Every officeholder, including local clerks, sheriffs and legislators, should be expected to uphold and abide by the law. Our democracy simply cannot survive further attacks from within these essential offices of local, county and state government.”

Nessel, a Democrat, had a special prosecutor investigate. DePerno ran against her in 2022.

“Although our office made no recommendation to the grand jury as to whether an indictment should be issued or not, we support the grand jury’s decision and we will prosecute each of the cases as they have directed in the sole interests of justice,” special prosecutor D.J. Hilson said.

“Still more to come unrelated to the individuals currently charged.” He also told the AP , when asked about the broader investigation:

Nessel last month charged 16 Republicans over false claims to be the state’s 2020 presidential electors. Arizona also has an investigation into GOP attempts to overturn the election.

Election denialism has been costly for others, too, such as Fox News.

Derek Hawkins contributed to this report.

The keys

U.S. judiciary officials warn against cuts to cyber, public defense budget

Federal judicial officials are sounding the alarm on a proposed spending measure in Congress that would cut budgeting for U.S. cybersecurity improvements and hundreds of jobs for public defenders, Nate Raymond reports for Reuters.

“Members of the Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary's policymaking body, in letters to congressional appropriators made public on Tuesday, said pending spending legislation for the 2024 fiscal year would have ‘detrimental impacts’ on court services if enacted by Congress,” Raymond writes.

Proposed bills to fund the U.S. court system “contain far less” than the 8 percent increase sought by the federal judiciary, the report adds.

“The bills would … require the judiciary to cut planned cybersecurity spending by as much as 25%, forcing it to scale back much-needed upgrades to aging systems vulnerable to cyberattacks,” Reuters wrote, citing the letters.

The missives come amid heightened scrutiny of federal security system integrity following a breach of Microsoft email accounts of high-ranking U.S. government officials.

Congress has until Oct. 1 to approve the spending legislation when the fiscal year starts, the report adds.

Hacking group plans system for encrypted mobile apps

A famed group of technology activists known as the Cult of the Dead Cow is developing a system to allow the creation of messaging and social networking apps that won’t hold onto users’ personal data, our colleague Joseph Menn reports.

The group “has developed a coding framework that can be used by app developers who are willing to embrace strong encryption and forsake revenue from advertising that is targeted to individuals based on detailed profiles gleaned from the data most apps now routinely collect,” Joseph writes.

The effort that will be unveiled at this month’s Def Con hacking conference is designed to provide a foundation for end-to-end encryption of apps that would make data interception difficult, even for governments, the report adds.

The project arrives “amid disarray, competition and a willingness to experiment among social network and chat users resentful of Twitter and Facebook,” Joseph writes. The effort also comes as the U.K. works to undercut certain encryption practices with an updated safety bill, a measure that has seen pushback from major encrypted messaging services.

Kazakhstan refuses extradition of Russian cyber expert to U.S.

A Russian general consulate official in Almaty, Kazakhstan, said Kazakh authorities refused to extradite Russian cyber expert Nikita Kislitsin to the United States, Radio Free Europe reports.

Kazakhstan last month detained Kislitsin, who is wanted in both the United States and Russia. He is employed by FAccT, the spinoff firm of Russia-based cybersecurity giant Group-IB. Group-IB finalized its exit from Russia earlier this year in an effort to focus on non-Russian markets amid the war in Ukraine.

“According to Artyom Oganov , a Kazakh court ruled to keep Kislitsin in custody until his possible extradition to Russia is decided. Oganov did not say when the ruling was made, while Kazakh officials have yet to comment,” according to the report.

“Kislitsin is wanted in the United States for allegedly buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions,” the report adds.

Moscow, meanwhile, issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in June, alleging he illegally accessed computer data in Russia and should be extradited back to the country.

Group-IB founder Ilya Sachkov last week was sentenced by a Russian court to 14 years in a high-security prison on treason charges. He has denied the allegations.

Marissa Mayer speaks to our colleague Lori Montgomery about generative AI for a Former Yahoo CEOspeaks to our colleagueabout generative AI for a Washington Post Live event at 3 p.m.

Stacey Dixon tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence chats with the Intelligence and National Security Alliance tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

