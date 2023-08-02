Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GOP Rep. Chris Smith and HIV activist Shepherd Smith are on opposite sides of reauthorizing PEPFAR

Congress headed into recess this month still battling over whether to reauthorize the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, a two-decade-old program credited with saving millions of lives.

The fight — which was detailed in The Post last weekend, and centers on whether the program is indirectly funding abortions — has angered lawmakers, alarmed advocates and worried partners overseas who say the abortion allegations are baseless and threatening the initiative's global success.

But the fight also represents a remarkable fracturing of deep personal relationships, with two key figures in PEPFAR’s history — GOP Rep. Chris Smith and HIV activist Shepherd Smith — lining up on opposite sides.

The Smith in Congress says he can't support reauthorizing the program as is. The Smith in the field says there's not a moment to lose.

The fallout between the Smiths — no relation — has been an undercurrent of PEPFAR media coverage, with news articles running their dueling quotes, and allies taking cues from them.

Rep. Smith, who authored the House’s last reauthorization of PEPFAR in 2018, wrote a June letter to colleagues arguing that he couldn’t support the five-year “clean” reauthorization sought by the Biden administration, calling for amendments.

The New Jersey Republican’s reasoning: The program is now indirectly funding abortions by steering funds to organizations that promote the procedure, after President Biden rolled back Trump-era restrictions, such as the Mexico City policy, that barred such groups from receiving U.S. funding.

Antiabortion advocacy groups have since said they will score Republicans’ votes on the legislation, effectively freezing progress on Capitol Hill.

Shepherd Smith, who co-founded the Children's AIDS Fund International and who has been a key PEPFAR adviser, fired back with a memo of his own.

“[T]here simply is no factual evidence to support the rumor that PEPFAR is funding, or has funded, abortion or promoted abortion,” wrote the activist, who is publicly antiabortion.

The memo has been broadly circulated by advocates who say it helps exculpate the program, even beyond the Biden administration's own denials and reminders that PEPFAR legally can't fund abortions.

From allies to opponents

Since its inception, PEPFAR has relied on an unlikely coalition that includes antiabortion faith leaders and health workers who support abortion rights, as well as political leaders of both parties; when President George W. Bush signed the law reauthorizing PEPFAR in 2008, Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) was the first to shake his hand.

All found common cause over saving millions of lives from AIDS around the world.

Far from unusual bedfellows, the Smiths were natural partners — both committed Christians, abortion opponents and deeply concerned about Africa. The two men worked closely together to craft and protect PEPFAR's conscience clause, which allowed faith-based organizations that received program funding to promote abstinence and faithfulness.

Both Smiths were also among the program's early defenders, even as some critics initially suggested that it was a public-relations gambit or that it was wrongly empowering faith organizations by focusing on A-B-C: Abstinence until marriage, Be faithful after marriage and use Condoms if all else fails.

In recent years, Shepherd Smith has worked as an ambassador for the program, brokering key connections and conversations. One of those conversations has become a flash point — a “Rashomon”-esque dispute that illustrates how differently the two men see the current fight.

Both Smiths agree that Shepherd set up an April 4 group lunch with PEPFAR’s current leader, John Nkengasong, so the congressman could get to know him better. But they differ on what was said.

Rep. Smith has told multiple reporters that Nkengasong dismissed questions about whether the program was indirectly funding abortions and allegedly said that he didn't know because he operated at “10,000 feet.”

“I walked out of that meeting saying, ‘Houston, we've got a problem. A huge problem,’” the congressman said to The Post last week.

Shepherd Smith said he didn’t recall that exchange, and that Nkengasong does not speak in that fashion. “It must have been at another lunch since nothing close to that was said at our very congenial lunch,” he said.

The State Department declined to comment.

The Smiths have also clashed over how much support PEPFAR reauthorization has in the faith community, as advocates have organized competing efforts to drum up support for their positions.

Rep. Smith criticized Shepherd Smith for wrongly including Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian aid organization and historic PEPFAR supporter, as a signatory on a letter by advocates he had organized to support the current reauthorization. Shepherd Smith confirmed that he accidentally included Samaritan's Purse on the letter and said he removed them when it was brought to his attention.

Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse, said it has yet to take a position on PEPFAR's reauthorization because the funding allocations have “become much more complicated.”

“I hope PEPFAR is not hijacked by people with a different agenda,” Graham added in a statement to The Health 202.

These things take time

PEPFAR’s authorization expires Sept. 30, and there’s no obvious path to a compromise in Congress. In recent days, some voices with sway among conservatives — such as former Republican senator Rick Santorum and the Washington Examiner editorial board — have tried to calm abortion foes' concerns and urge that the program be reauthorized.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration on Tuesday formally launched its new Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, which will now oversee PEPFAR, in a news conference at the State Department with scant mentions of the congressional fight embroiling the program.

In separate interviews last week, both Smiths said their fight wasn't personal, but the dispute was bigger than any one person.

“Shepherd Smith, a friend of mine who’s now on the other side,” Rep. Smith volunteered in an interview Friday. “We don’t know if we’re going to win on the Mexico City policy. … We're going to try hard because the children are worth it.”

The other Smith countered that his goal was also to save lives.

“My interests are not only getting PEPFAR reauthorized, but also protecting the reputations of the pro-life community and Congressman Smith, particularly,” said Shepherd Smith, especially “if this ends with the loss of many who depend on PEPFAR to stay alive.”

On the Hill

Key House Republican opens probe into federal coronavirus vaccine mandates

The GOP leader of the panel investigating the coronavirus response is probing the creation and implementation of the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) — the chair of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic — sent letters yesterday to four federal agencies: the Defense Department, Office of Personnel Management, the Labor Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. He requested various documents and communications related to the coronavirus vaccine mandates, which are no longer in effect, by Aug. 15.

In the courts

Protasiewicz sworn in, shifting ideological makeup of Wisconsin Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Supreme Court officially flipped to liberal control for the first time in 15 years yesterday with the swearing in of Janet Protasiewicz, months after she won an election that shattered spending records for judicial races and drew national attention from both sides of the abortion debate.

Why it matters: Protasiewicz joins the court as it’s expected to weigh in on several hot-button political issues in the divided state, including a lawsuit against its 1849 ban on most abortions. And while Protasiewicz has pledged to bring fairness to the court, she faces questions from conservatives over whether she can hear such cases impartially after making her support for access to abortion a central focus of her campaign, Alexander Shur reports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Wisconsin Democrats:

TODAY: Don’t miss the moment the Wisconsin Supreme Court officially flips.



Countless volunteers, coalitions, and staff across the state worked overtime to elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz. With her swearing in, our hard work in this race completes and *real* progress can begin. — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) August 1, 2023

Reproductive wars

Guam in-person abortion counseling rule reinstated

A federal appeals court reinstated a law yesterday requiring that pregnant patients in Guam meet with a doctor in person before obtaining an abortion, a decision that could restrict access to abortion pills in the U.S. territory due to a shortage of providers, Nate Raymond reports for Reuters.

The San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit overturned a judge's 2021 ruling that blocked enforcement of the law, citing the Supreme Court's ruling last year overturning the constitutional right to an abortion.

Key context: Guam’s last abortion provider retired in 2018, leaving the closest access point nearly 4,000 miles away in Hawaii — where two physicians are licensed to practice in Guam. In early 2021, those doctors successfully sued to block the law, clearing the way for them to provide care via telehealth and prescribe abortion pills remotely in the years since.

Meanwhile, in Idaho …

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking Idaho from prosecuting doctors who refer patients across state lines for abortions while a legal challenge against the rule proceeds.

In his opinion, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill found that the medical providers who had sued the state Attorney General Raúl Labrador (R) established there was a genuine threat of prosecution that chilled their right to free speech. Labrador filed a notice to appeal the decision yesterday.

In other health news

Alabama Sen. Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.) is recovering at home after being admitted to the hospital with facial numbness over the weekend , which doctors said was likely the result of a swollen nerve caused by a post-viral infection, The Post’s Victoria Bisset reports. , which doctors said was likely the result of a swollen nerve caused by a post-viral infection, The Post’sreports.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration are asking drugmakers to ramp up production of prescription stimulants like Adderall , a key medication for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder that has been in short supply since last year. , a key medication for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder that has been in short supply since last year.

General acute care hospitals will see a 3.1 percent pay bump in Medicare payments , which translates to a $2.2 billion increase for fiscal 2024 under Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services . , which translates to a $2.2 billion increase for fiscal 2024 under a rule finalized yesterday by the

The Labor Department accused a UnitedHealth Group subsidiary of breaking federal law by improperly denying thousands of emergency department and drug-testing claims in by improperly denying thousands of emergency department and drug-testing claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Health reads

