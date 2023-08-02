Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1939, President Roosevelt signed “An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities,” which is regrettably better known by its milquetoast name, the Hatch Act. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea No, Trump is not indictment-proof. But what about indictment resistant? With Donald Trump now facing his third indictment, legions of political journalists will be watching the impact, if any, that charges he illegally tried to overthrow the 2020 election have on his efforts to win a new term in 2024.

You never know, of course, but here at The Daily 202 we’re skeptical that Trump is entirely indictment-proof, for reasons we’ll sketch out after setting the scene.

With characteristically understated rhetoric, the Trump campaign issued a statement denouncing the charges and invoking “Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.” (It also praised his lawyers as “highly accomplished.” The indictment lists four unnamed Trump attorneys and one Trump Justice Department official as co-conspirators.)

Advertisement

The statement alleged that the accusations were timed to harm his campaign. That doesn’t prove that the former president believes the new charges will hurt him politically. But it’s worth noting that the new statement lacked the bravado of past boasts that the other indictments actually helped him.

Don’t look to polls to see damage

Past isn’t necessarily prologue in American politics, but it bears noting that Trump’s other legal problems — criminal indictments at the federal level and in New York, and a jury finding that he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused him of assaulting her in the mid-1990s — haven’t exactly doomed him with Republican voters.

And GOP leaders who roundly denounced his role in fueling the rage that powered the Jan. 6, 2021, ransacking of the Capitol in the riot’s immediate aftermath — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said barely a week later that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress” — have gone pretty quiet as their voters’ attitudes have shifted.

Advertisement

More of those voters than ever approve of the violence, and many Republicans say they are just looking to move on from the first violent disruption of the handover of power in the republic’s history.

Look at the Siena College poll conducted for the New York Times:

Ah, but look at the fundraising

That polling picture could change. But for now, let’s look at concrete signs that Trump’s reelection hopes are not fully immune from indictments. Namely: They clearly affect his finances.

Over at Politico, Jessica Piper reported that, yes, past indictments “turbocharged” Trump’s fundraising. But new financial data shows “that trend may be ebbing.”

Specifically, Piper wrote: “The former president’s fundraising did not spike as high after his second indictment in June compared to his first one in the spring.”

Advertisement

First indictment: Trump posts his “best online fundraising day of the year,” with $4 million from about 80,000 donors via WinRed, the GOP donation processor his campaign uses.

Second indictment: $1.3 million from just over 35,0000 donors, according to WinRed data.

But that’s not really the whole problem: His team is also burning through cash to meet his legal costs.

At the New York Times, Maggie Haberman, Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Swan reported Tuesday that “Trump’s political action committee, which began last year with $105 million, now has less than $4 million left in its account after paying tens of millions of dollars in legal fees for Mr. Trump and his associates.”

Trump’s political group spent more than $40 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump, his advisers and others.” My colleagues Josh Dawsey, Devlin Barrett and Spencer S. Hsu reported Saturday that “

Shortly after the latest indictment, Trump sent out a fundraising email warning that prosecutors sought to “send me to JAIL for the rest of my life,” so we may get more fundraising data to test this theory.

It’s much, much too soon to declare confidently what sort of effect, if any, this indictment will have on Trump’s hopes for winning a second term. But what he’s not feeling in the polls, he seems to be feeling in his finances. And money is the lifeblood of American politics.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Former president to be arraigned on 2020 election charges

Former president Donald Trump was indicted on Aug. 1 on charges related to the lead-up the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. (Video: HyoJung Kim/The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

“Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., and after that, the case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan,” Hsu and Rachel Weiner report.

Advertisement

Hacking group plans system to encrypt social media and other apps

“Once known for distributing hacking tools and shaming software companies into improving their security, a famed group of technology activists is now working to develop a system that will allow the creation of messaging and social networking apps that won’t keep hold of users’ personal data,” Joseph Menn reports.

IRS expects faster refunds in 2024 for people who stop using paper

“The IRS will allow taxpayers to file every major tax form online, the agency announced Wednesday, and will digitize its gargantuan paper catalogue by 2025, dramatically increasing its customer service capabilities and hastening refunds by four weeks to millions of taxpayers,” Jacob Bogage reports.

Over $87 million spent on cannabis in Maryland’s first month of adult sales

“Marijuana users dropped $87.43 million on cannabis in Maryland during a strong first month of recreational sales, according to state officials, spending an average of about $2.8 million on the substance each day in July,” Katie Shepherd reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Trump is charged under civil rights law used to prosecute KKK violence

“Initially wielded against the Klan for keeping newly emancipated Black people from exercising their right to vote, Section 241 has also been used to prosecute a wider range of election subversion, including threatening or intimidating voters, impersonating voters, destroying ballots and preventing the official count of ballots. It has also become a linchpin of broader civil rights enforcement,” Isaac Stanley-Becker and Hsu report.

Judge Tanya Chutkan is a tough Trump critic, toughest Jan. 6 sentencer

“Chutkan has been the toughest sentencing judge on the D.C. federal court for Jan. 6 defendants, according to a Washington Post database. Through mid-June, Chutkan sentenced every one of the 31 defendants to have come before her to at least some jail or prison time. She has exceeded prosecutors’ sentencing recommendations nine times and granted them 14 times, while court-wide, judges have sentenced below government recommendation about 80 percent of the time,” Hsu and Tom Jackman report.

Trump has been indicted before. Historians say this time is different.

“Historians and legal scholars say the new indictment, brought by federal special prosecutor Jack Smith, is fundamentally more consequential than the earlier ones, which related to hush money paid to an adult-film actress and the mishandling of classified documents,” Kevin Sullivan reports.

Advertisement

More on the indictment:

… and beyond

The criteria for the second Republican primary debate

“The Republican National Committee is upping the thresholds significantly for presidential candidates seeking to qualify for the party’s second sanctioned debate next month, according to new criteria set to be released on Tuesday,” Politico’s Alex Isenstadt reports.

“According to a person familiar with the plans, candidates will need to hit at least 3 percent in two national polls, or 3 percent in one national poll and 3 percent in two polls conducted from separate early nominating states (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada), in order to qualify.”

Doctors emerge as political force in battle over abortion laws in Ohio and elsewhere

The Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights coalition is “part of an emerging political force: doctors on the front lines of the reproductive rights debate. In many states, the fight to protect reproductive rights is heating up as 14 states have outlawed abortion. Doctors who previously never mixed work with politics are jumping into the abortion debate by lobbying state lawmakers, campaigning, forming political action committees and trying to get reproductive rights protected by state law,” ProPublica’s Cassandra Jaramillo reports.

Thousands more prisoners across the U.S. will get free college paid for by the government

“Thousands of prisoners throughout the United States get their college degrees behind bars, most of them paid for by the federal Pell Grant program, which offers the neediest undergraduates tuition aid that they don’t have to repay. That program is about to expand exponentially next month, giving about 30,000 more students behind bars some $130 million in financial aid per year,” the Associated Press’s Aaron Morrison reports.

The Biden agenda

‘Wonder and worry’: How Biden views artificial intelligence

“President Biden has watched as aides pulled up fake images of him generated with artificial intelligence. Together, they have asked ChatGPT to explain an obscure Supreme Court case and used AI to make artistic renderings of Biden’s dog, Commander. The president observed ‘with wonder and worry,’ according to a senior White House adviser,” the Wall Street Journal’s Sabrina Siddiqui reports.

Biden said his son earned no money from China. His son says otherwise.

“During the 2020 presidential debates, amid a fire hose of accusations — many fabricated — that Trump made about Hunter Biden’s business practices, candidate Joe Biden was clear in his response to a direct question from [Kristen] Welker, the NBC newscaster who moderated the Oct. 22 debate: In contrast to Trump, Biden claimed, his son had earned no money through business dealings in China. But now, nearly three years later, Biden’s assertions have been directly rebutted by Hunter himself,” Glenn Kessler writes.

All of the investigations into Trump, visualized

“Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. He has been indicted in three cases and is under investigation in one other — all while leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential race. He has denied wrongdoing in each case,” Derek Hawkins, Nick Mourtoupalas and Natalie Vineberg report.

Hot on the left

NYT Editorial Board: A president accused of betraying his country

“The criminal justice system of the United States had never seen an indictment of this magnitude. It’s the first time that a former president has been explicitly accused by the federal government of defrauding the country. It’s the first time a former president has been accused of obstructing an official proceeding, the congressional count of the electoral votes,” the New York Times’s Editorial Board writes.

Advertisement

“Mr. Trump also stands accused of engaging in a conspiracy to deprive millions of citizens of the right to have their votes counted. This fraud, the indictment said, led directly to a deadly attack by Mr. Trump’s supporters on the seat of American government.”

Hot on the right

WSJ Editorial Board: Another troubling Trump indictment

“Democrats have long sought an indictment related to Jan. 6, but on that score what’s striking is what’s not in the 45-page document. There is no evidence tying Mr. Trump to the Oath Keepers or Proud Boys who planned to, and did, breach the U.S. Capitol that day. That was the worst offense against democracy, and more than 1,000 people have been prosecuted in connection with it,” the WSJ’s Editorial Board writes.

“Yet the indictment offers no new evidence to establish a connection between the riot and Mr. Trump beyond his well-known tweets and public statements. Surely Mr. Smith would have added this to his conspiracy charges if he had found such evidence.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

The “Home Alone” angle

BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the third actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/ujrUFRW0hr — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 1, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.