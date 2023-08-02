Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202!

In today's edition, we'll cover the White House's efforts to account for the benefits of protecting ecosystems, Sen. Jeff Merkley's criticism of President Biden's climate record, and the likelihood of protests at the next United Nations climate summit. But first:

Planting a trillion trees would barely dent global warming, research finds

When House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured a natural gas drilling site in Ohio in June, the California Republican vowed to boost U.S. production of oil and natural gas, major contributors to climate change.

“God has blessed America with resources,” McCarthy said. “If we have the ability to produce those resources, America will be stronger and the world will be safer.”

Smoke from Canadian wildfires hung in the air as McCarthy spoke. Asked about his plans to prevent further fires and other disasters fueled by climate change, the speaker suggested a strategy popular among Republicans: Plant a trillion trees.

The plan has some prominent backers. President Donald Trump announced in 2020 that the United States would join a global initiative to plant a trillion trees, despite his antagonism toward climate science. The chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee has introduced legislation to plant a trillion trees as “a comprehensive, practical solution to the climate issues we’re facing today.”

Yet in recent years, climate scientists have grown more skeptical about relying on tree-planting programs. They have warned that heat waves, famines and diseases could claim millions of additional lives by century’s end unless humanity swiftly phases out the burning of oil, gas and coal.

Now, research finds that planting a trillion trees would have a minimal effect on halting global warming, partly because of the long lag time for trees to reach maturity and absorb large amounts of carbon.

The analysis by John Sterman, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, and Andrew P. Jones, executive director of the nonprofit Climate Interactive, found that planting a trillion trees would only prevent 0.15 degrees Celsius (0.27 Fahrenheit) of warming by 2100.

“Trees are great. I personally love to be out in the forests as much as I possibly can,” Sterman said. “But the reality is very simple. You can plant a trillion trees, and even if they all survived, which wouldn’t happen, it just wouldn’t make that much difference to the climate.”

The details

The analysis relied on a global climate simulator called En-ROADS developed by Climate Interactive and the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative. It also found that planting a trillion trees would only sequester 6 percent of the carbon dioxide that the world needs to avoid by 2050 to meet the goal of the Paris climate accord: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.

“Planting a trillion trees is not a serious solution to the climate crisis,” said Jones. “It is too little, too late.”

Trees do store vast amounts of carbon dioxide in their trunks, branches and roots. But old-growth forests sequester much more carbon than younger forests, and it usually takes 20 to 30 years for trees to reach full maturity. That means a tree planted today would do little to reduce emissions over the next crucial decades.

The researchers also highlighted that planting a trillion trees would require an enormous amount of land — 900 million hectares, or close to three times the size of India. It would be nearly impossible to acquire this much land without disturbing grasslands or farmland, which already store carbon. Although renewable energy is also land-intensive, avoiding the same amount of carbon dioxide by building more wind and solar farms would require only 15 million hectares by 2050, the authors found.

The research has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal. But Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at Berkeley Earth and the tech company Stripe, said the findings are “generally consistent” with his own analyses.

“I don’t think there’s too much uncertainty here that that amount of trees would reduce global temperatures by a bit more than a tenth of a degree,” he said. “So it’s by no means a silver bullet.”

The response on the right

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee and earned a master of forestry degree from Yale University, defended tree planting as a climate solution.

“It’s proven. It’s low cost. It’s large scale,” Westerman said in an interview last week. “I don’t know of any other solution anybody’s proposing that you can get two of those benefits from.”

Asked about phasing out U.S. production of fossil fuels, the Republican scoffed, noting that China last year approved the largest expansion of coal-fired power plants since 2015.

“That’s a pipe dream,” Westerman said. “If we phase them all out here, they’re still going to be increasingly used around the world. … But if you want to kill people and starve people to death and go backwards in technology and innovation, then yeah, phasing out fossil fuels would certainly do that and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

You can read our full story about the debate over planting a trillion trees here.

Pressure points

White House tells agencies to account for ecosystems in decision-making

For the first time, federal agencies would routinely account for how their decisions affect ecosystems under draft guidance issued yesterday by the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and Office of Science and Technology Policy, Jean Chemnick reports for E&E News.

Although agencies have sometimes mentioned ecosystems in the cost-benefit analyses underpinning new regulations, they have never followed a standardized process for that accounting. Yet the guidance emphasizes that protecting ecosystems can deliver significant benefits for human health and the economy.

For instance, wetlands can prevent property damage from flooding. Watersheds can help ensure drinking water supplies for nearby communities. And healthy forests can reduce the risk of wildfires.

“Because nature provides us with so many things without cost, these benefits — called ‘ecosystem services’ — are not always fully captured in benefit-cost analysis,” OSTP Director Arati Prabhakar and OIRA Administrator Richard L. Revesz wrote in a joint blog post. “We must measure what we value, not just value what is simple to measure.”

The White House hopes to finalize the proposal, which will undergo a public comment period, within a year.

On the Hill

Sen. Merkley criticizes Biden’s climate record

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) yesterday issued some of his sharpest criticism to date of President Biden’s climate record, saying the administration’s approvals of several fossil fuel projects have undermined its significant environmental achievements.

“I really think that, quite frankly, President Biden and his team do not understand the level of challenge we’re facing,” Merkley said during a Washington Post Live event with our colleague Leigh Ann Caldwell.

“So while they’ve done many things that I like a great deal, what they haven’t done is be the bold, insightful, determined leader on climate that the United States needs and the world needs,” he added.

Merkley also reiterated his calls for the administration to declare a climate emergency amid worsening heat waves, stronger storms and prolonged wildfires. He said that such a declaration would give the president the power to accelerate permitting for renewable energy projects and transmission lines, ban crude oil exports, and invest in research and development of green technologies.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

International climate

United Arab Emirates pledges to allow protests at COP28

The United Arab Emirates said yesterday that it will allow climate activists to protest during the upcoming United Nations climate talks known as COP28, which will be hosted there in November, Al Jazeera reports.

“In line with UNFCCC guidelines and adherence to international human rights norms and principles, there will be space available for climate activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard,” the UAE and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change said in a joint statement.

Official permission is required for demonstrations to take place in Dubai, and authorities typically block protests they consider disruptive. The decision comes after Egypt, the host of last year’s COP27 climate talks, only allowed protests and demonstrations during certain hours, and in a roped-off area with heavy security.

The joint statement was released after UNFCCC Chief Simon Stiell and COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber signed an agreement that provides the legal basis for hosting COP28. Environmentalists have criticized the decision to appoint Al Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., as president of the global climate gathering.

In the atmosphere

Viral

