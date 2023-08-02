Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In every high-profile legal fight, there are two lines of argument. There’s the one that takes place in the courtroom, bounded by the rules of evidence and under the control of a judge. Then there’s the one that takes place in public, at news conferences and in interviews. Sign up to get email alerts for political commentary, insights and stories from Jennifer Rubin right as she publishes. ArrowRight That latter line of argument is bound only by the shamelessness of the presenter and their concern about their reputations. Given that influencing public opinion is only tangentially related to legal outcomes, if at all, there’s often not a lot of value in making repeated, outrageous claims about a case.

But the third indictment against Donald Trump that was revealed Tuesday diverges from the pattern above in two ways. The first is that Trump is entirely shameless about making false claims and, in fact, his reputation is intertwined with that shamelessness. The second is that there is a direct connection between his public claims and the legal outcome in his case: If he can retain political support sufficient to be elected president, his legal troubles go away — at least over the short term.

A few hours after the indictment was revealed, Trump’s attorney John Lauro was interviewed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, where he presented a first pass at a response to the indictment. It isn’t likely to compel the judge overseeing the case or any potential jury. But it will influence how Trump’s supporters talk about the case — particularly that subset of Trump allies who try to walk the boundary between his fringe conspiracies and the mainstream. What Lauro offered wasn’t a defense of Trump’s false claims about fraud (though he touched on it) but a defensible defense, if you will, of the sort that so many Trump-adjacent people on the right have sought out since Nov. 3, 2020.

Collins began with a straightforward question: “What is your defense going to look like?”

“Well, it’s basically a regurgitation of the J6 committee report,” Lauro began.

This isn’t wrong, of course; much of what’s included in the indictment does run in parallel to the findings of the House select committee that was investigating Trump’s actions after the 2020 election. That’s because each document is a delineation of the ways in which Trump sought to retain power after his loss.

What Lauro’s obviously doing, though, is appealing to the pejorative sense in which Trump’s supporters look at the House committee. It was seen as a partisan endeavor, despite the participation of two prominent Republicans and despite most of the evidence coming from Republicans and former Trump administration staffers. Lauro’s trying to transfer that sense of partisan attack to this new indictment. It’s a political play.

“But our focus is on the fact that this is an attack on free speech, and political advocacy. And there’s nothing that’s more protected, under the First Amendment, than political speech,” he continued. “So, at the end, our defense is going to be focusing on the fact that what we have now is an administration that has criminalized the free speech, and advocacy, of a prior administration, during the time that there is a political election going on.”

There are two pieces to this, the heart of the argument. The first is that the charges are a response to “political speech,” which we’ll come back to in a second. The second is that the indictment came “during the time that there is a political election going on” — or, as Lauro said later, that the government wanted to rush this to trial “in the middle of a political season.”

We could here expound on the way in which America runs its presidential elections, spending months fulminating over the primary and additional months adjudicating the general election. There is functionally no period in which we’re not “in the middle of a political season” under an expansive definition, given that speculation about potential presidential candidates often emerges within days of the prior contest being settled.

But in this case, Trump actively tried to establish his candidacy as a shield. Why else would he declare his candidacy in November 2022? Sure, the guy likes getting people to give him money to fly around and give speeches, but he was doing that anyway. It’s clear that a central reason for Trump’s early announcement was to be able to declare that any of the myriad, known probes into his actions would move forward under the shadow of “politics.” In other words, Lauro’s simply leveraging the construct that Trump built for this very purpose.

Admittedly, this works the other way: If everything is a campaign, when is it not okay to interject a criminal indictment? But the Justice Department has rules that address this, establishing a period before an election during which it treads carefully. No one should be more aware of when and how Justice Department intervention that’s actually close to an election can affect the outcome; Trump’s presidency can be attributed credibly to FBI Director James B. Comey’s intervention days before the 2016 contest.

We come back to the free speech argument. At one point, Lauro claimed that “the First Amendment protects all speech,” later moderating that to claim that “political speech, under the First Amendment, has an almost absolute protection.”

That first argument, though, is useful to consider. We know, clearly, that not all speech is protected under the First Amendment; the not-entirely-accurate “fire in a crowded theater” example offers a sense of boundaries that might be in place. It doesn’t take much of a stretch to recognize another boundary: when you’re saying things to perpetrate a crime.

That was the point made by CNN legal analyst Elie Honig soon after the Lauro interview was completed.

“Lying itself is usually protected by the First Amendment,” he said. “But lying to steal something? That is criminal, and that is fraud. And the theory made in this indictment is that he lied in order to steal the election.”

That was the point Collins made to Lauro, noting that “Trump is not being indicted for lying here. He is being indicted for using unlawful means, of discounting legitimate votes, and trying to subvert the election results.”

Lauro disagreed, of course, arguing (as many Trump allies have in the past) that the use of false slates of electors was precedented in 1960 when a close result in Hawaii prompted John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon to have electors meet and cast their ballots. But that was predicated on an actual close result, not on unfounded claims of fraud or duplicitousness. Claims that, by the date electors were being selected, had universally been debunked or rejected by courts. Claims that Trump was nonetheless promoting publicly in hopes that he could convince members of Congress to recognize his electors despite the lack of evidence that they should be recognized.

Lauro also argued that Trump’s efforts on Jan. 6 itself were protected speech.

“The ultimate request that Mr. Trump made, to Vice President Pence, was pause the vote counting, allow the States to weigh in, ultimately, and audit or recertify,” he argued. “And under Article II, Section 1, Clause 2, the actual responsibility for qualifying electors is in the state legislatures.”

Sure. And those legislatures had already qualified their electors on Dec. 14.

“The final ask that Mr. Trump made to Vice President Pence, was simply pause the voting,” Lauro argued. “There’s nothing inherently unconstitutional or illegal about that.”

“They weren’t just asking for a pause,” Collins replied. “He was asking to overturn the legitimate results.” At other times, Trump was also asking for the opportunity to overturn those results, to revisit the Article II process mentioned above. Pence declined to do so. But Lauro’s argument is that Trump had the right, under the First Amendment, to ask.

Speaking on MSNBC on Tuesday night, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) offered a useful analogy.

“You can say, well, I think the currency is phony and everybody should be allowed to make up their own money. You can say that,” he said. “But the minute you start printing your own money? Now you’ve run afoul of the counterfeit laws. And it’s the exact same thing with the electoral college.”

What Lauro is basing his argument on is the fact that the desired — and in the eyes of the grand jury, fraudulent — outcome was itself intangible. Trump wasn’t ending up with a pile of fake $20s. He was getting a shift of power in his direction.

“This indictment is a game changer,” Lauro argued. “It’s the first time that we’ve taken political speech, and said, ‘We’re going to criminalize it’ by the party that’s in control, against the party that’s contesting the next election, where the two individuals involved are going to be running for office.”

It is true that this is the first time a situation like this has unfolded. But the root of the indictment isn’t “political speech.” It’s all the stuff in the indictment that Lauro didn’t defend or that he defended only in the the-outcome-was-intangible way described above.

At another point, Collins raised Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the call in which Trump used already-debunked claims of fraud to ask Raffensperger to overturn the election results. To “find” just enough votes so that Trump would win.

“That discussion took place with dozens of people on a phone call, with lawyers involved,” Lauro argued. “And no one was suggesting doing anything illegal. And no one, during that call said, ‘Mr. President, that’s beyond the bounds.’ ”

If the chief of police in your community called you up and, say, demanded that you take money from your job and give it to him, how bold would you feel in telling him that he was acting inappropriately? Particularly if he was arguing that he deserved it, even if it was later revealed that he’d been told he didn’t. If you didn’t challenge his request, would that make the demand legal?

Lauro’s argument won’t work well in court, it seems safe to say. But it might work in the public sphere, in Trump’s political defense. So Lauro makes it.