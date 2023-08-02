Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Poll: Supreme Court approval at record low … How much super PACs backing Biden and Kennedy raised … Merkley rails against Biden on climate change … but first …

From the courts

What Trump’s latest indictment means

The front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has been indicted again. But will it matter?

After the Senate failed to convict former president Donald Trump during his impeachment trial for his role in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, many despaired that Trump would never be held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Advertisement

But Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Trump on four counts, accusing him of three separate crimes: conspiring to defraud the United States, to impede the certification of the 2020 election and to deprive Americans of their right to vote.

It’s the third indictment against Trump in barely four months, following an indictment in March by a Manhattan grand jury on charges of falsifying business records in connection with concealing his affair with Stormy Daniels (which many view as the weakest indictment) and again in June on federal charges of obstructing the government’s effort to recover classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Tuesday’s indictment recounts “much of what was already known about Trump’s efforts to stay in the White House despite losing the election,” our colleagues Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu, Perry Stein, Josh Dawsey and Jackie Alemany report. “But the indictment frames that conduct as a destructive criminal conspiracy that attempted to demolish a bedrock function of American democracy.”

Advertisement

“While no one else is charged alongside Trump, the indictment describes six unnamed and so far uncharged co-conspirators, who also appear to be in significant legal jeopardy. It was not immediately clear why they were not charged with crimes in the indictment, or if Smith plans to pursue charges against those people in the future.”

Here are the co-conspirators:

Rudy Giuliani , the former New York City mayor and a former lawyer for Trump: “Giuliani is identified in the indictment only as ‘Co-Conspirator 1,’ but his identity is clear from the document’s descriptions of that person’s actions.”

John Eastman matches the description of “Co-Conspirator 2. He’s described as “an attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding.”

Sidney Powell , another Trump lawyer, appears to be Co-Conspirator 3. It describes her as “an attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud [Trump] privately acknowledged to others sounded ‘crazy.’”

Jeffrey Clark , a Justice Department official whom Trump considered naming acting attorney general in his final days in office, matches the description of Co-Conspirator 4. Clark “attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud,” according to the indictment.

Kenneth Chesebro appears to be Co-Conspirator 5. He’s described as “an attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.”

A political consultant: The Post has not identified Co-Conspirator 6, who is described as “a political consultant who helped implement” the plan to submit fraudulent slates of electors.

Charles Burnham, Eastman’s lawyer, said in a statement Tuesday night that the “indictment relies on a misleading presentation of the record to contrive criminal charges against” Trump “and to cast ominous aspersions on his close advisors.”

“Attorneys for other uncharged co-conspirators did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday night, though an attorney for Powell declined to comment and a Giuliani spokesman questioned the basis for the allegations,” according to our colleagues.

Republican reaction

Expect most Republicans on Capitol Hill to defend Trump, even though most were present on Jan. 6 and witnessed what happened.

Reminder that 147 Republicans — 139 House Republicans and eight senators — objected to the election results even after a mob stormed the Capitol to disrupt the official counting. All but 18 of them are still in Congress, and one of them is now the House speaker.

Advertisement

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) (R-Calif.) and(R-La.) tweeted about Hunter Biden after the indictment came down on Tuesday but were silent about the charges against Trump.

And don’t expect to hear from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who never mentions Trump. McConnell explained his vote not to convict Trump in his impeachment trial by saying that “former presidents are not immune from being accountable” from the criminal and civil justice system.

Some Republicans are speaking out, however, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who voted to convict Trump after Jan. 6.

“I encourage everyone to read the indictment, to understand the very serious allegations being made in this case,” she tweeted . (Murkowski beat back a Trump-backed challenger and won her reelection last year in conservative Alaska.)

What it means for 2024

Trump’s campaign accused President Biden without evidence on Tuesday of “election interference” and compared the indictment to “Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” playing into grievance politics central to his campaign.

While it’s possible voters will view the new indictment differently from previous ones, we’re skeptical it will hurt his standing among Republican primary voters who are intensely loyal to him and have largely embraced his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. But the indictment’s full impact on the campaign — especially on the general election should Trump win the Republican nomination — probably won’t become clear for months.

Advertisement

A New York Times-Siena College poll conducted last month and released on Tuesday before the indictment found that 51 percent of registered voters believe “Trump has committed serious federal crimes,” while 35 percent believe he did not and 14 percent were unsure or refused to answer.

Among voters who supported Trump in 2020, 74 percent said he had not committed serious federal crimes, while 9 percent said he had, according to the poll.

The results are similar to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in April and May, which found that 56 percent of Americans thought Trump should face criminal charge in the investigations “into whether he tried to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election results,” while 38 percent thought he should not.

What happens next

Some of Trump’s rivals for the nomination criticized him on Tuesday evening.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson called it “another sad day for America” and urged Trump to abandon his campaign. Former vice president Mike Pence said in a statement that the “indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Advertisement

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), meanwhile, blamed Biden for targeting “a political opponent.” And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that Trump said he hadn’t read the indictment but argued that Trump wouldn’t get a fair trial if the case goes to trial in Washington.

“Washington, DC is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality,” DeSantis tweeted

But it could be long time before Trump stands trial, if he ever does so.

“The legal process in both [the classified documents and the 2020 election] cases will be similar in many ways and could be resolved in months or drawn out for years before a plea is reached or it goes to a jury for a verdict,” Spencer reports

“Charges could also be dismissed if Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is reelected.”

More from The Post:

Poll Watch

Poll: Supreme Court approval at record low

The Supreme Court’s approval ratings remain at a record low, hovering at 40 percent, according to a new Gallup poll.

The public’s dissatisfaction with the court is the same as it was at the beginning of its term in September, even as a series of explosive stories detailed justices’ relationship with wealthy political donors and as the court decided controversial cases involving affirmative action, student loans and redistricting.

Advertisement

Just 40 percent of Americans have approve of the court, according to Gallup. That’s unchanged since September and lower than the 43 percent of Americans who approved of the court in July 2022 after the justices struck down Roe v. Wade.

The court had a 49 percent approval rating or higher between 2017 and 2021 and hit a high of more than 60 percent in 2000, according to Gallup. But its approval rating plummeted in Gallup’s polling in 2021 after the court declined to overturn a restrictive Texas abortion law

The new poll’s results differ a little from a Marquette Law School survey last month that showed the court with a 45 percent approval rating — higher than 38 percent approval the court registered in July 2022. But Marquette polling also shows approval of the court has been lowest since 2021.

The political divide over the court has also grown; 62 percent of Republicans approve of the court versus 17 percent of Democrats, according to the Gallup poll. Just 41 percent of independents approve of the court.

Gallup also asked respondents their opinions of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Clarence Thomas. Thomas has been the beneficiary of lavish gifts and travel from wealthy friends, including the Republican donor Harlan Crow.

Advertisement

Forty-three percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Roberts and 30 percent have a negative opinion of him, according to the poll.

Thomas is less popular: 39 percent have a favorable opinion of him, while 42 percent have an unfavorable one.

The campaign

How much super PACs backing Biden and Kennedy raised

We broke down how much cash the super PACs backing the Republican presidential candidates have raised in Tuesday’s edition.

What about the Democrats?

American Values 2024, a hybrid PAC backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long shot campaign against Biden, had nearly $9.8 million on hand on June 30, according to a disclosure filed on Monday.

Most of the money came from two donors. Timothy Mellon, the heir to a banking fortune and a top Republican donor — although he’s also written checks to Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) — gave $5 million. And Gavin de Becker, a security consultant whose clients have included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave $4.5 million. (Bezos owns The Washington Post; Interim Post chief executive Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.) De Becker has given to politicians of both parties in the past, including Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), according to campaign finance records, although he’s not a major donor.

Advertisement

Kennedy’s campaign had another $4.5 million on hand on June 30 — a fraction of the Biden campaign’s $20.1 million.

The flagship super PAC backing Biden, known as Future Forward or FF PAC, had less than $118,000 on hand on June 30. But Future Forward told the New York Times last month that it had raised more than $50 million this year to support his reelection.

The likely answer to the mystery — which the Times reporter Shane Goldmacher tweeted on Tuesday he had confirmed — is that donors gave the money to Future Forward USA Action, the super PAC’s sister nonprofit. For donors, the advantage of giving to a politically oriented nonprofit instead of a super PAC is that nonprofits don’t need to disclose their donors.

The Early was unable to reach Future Forward for comment on Tuesday.

ICYMI

Sen. Jeff Merkley joins Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Aug. 1. (Video: The Washington Post)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) gave a fiery interview on Washington Post Live on Tuesday, in which he railed against Biden for not doing enough to address climate change. Biden’s greenlighting of fossil-fuel projects, he said, is a “fatal flaw in the direction the president is headed.”

“On this most important issue facing humanity, team Biden is failing,” Merkley added.

The senator said that Biden should have been primaried from the left to force him on the issue of climate and that he is not doing enough to excite young, climate-focused voters. “Those climate groups that did that early endorsement [of Biden], they should go back and say, ‘You don’t want just our endorsement, you want our activists knocking on doors,'” Merkley said.

(Meanwhile, check out a story by our colleague, Climate 202 newsletter author Maxine Joselow, who writes about the Republican plan, led by McCarthy to address climate change: planting a trillion trees.)

Merkley also said that he wants more transparency and oversight of the Transportation Security Administration’s use of facial recognition technology at airports.

“What is the cost in privacy? What is the cost in freedom?” said Merkley, who worries that TSA facial recognition will be used to create a surveillance state. “I don’t want to live — and I don’t think Americans want to live — in that freedom-constrained environment, so we have to stop it now.”

The Media

Must reads from The Post:

From elsewhere:

Viral

The bear is not a man. It’s still a bear.

A video of a bear standing in Hangzhou, China, swept through social media with conspiracy theories it was a human in a suit. The zoo tried to clear things up by releasing a statement in the bear’s voice. “I am a Malayan sun bear!” https://t.co/pJ36hDWhhM pic.twitter.com/1pJL6zwM0S — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.