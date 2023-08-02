Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

"Never before in the history of this country have we seen a president try to overturn an election. You can only be charged with treason in this country if the country is at war, but to me this seems like the closest thing you can charge to treason in peacetime."

That’s Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor, explaining why this indictment of Donald Trump is such a big deal.

In the indictment, special counsel Jack Smith makes the case that Trump tried to undermine the government and the foundational principle of “the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted." No matter how you voted, Trump and his allies tried to subvert democracy by doing everything they could to overturn legitimate election results, and prevent the peaceful transfer of power to his successor, the indictment argues. “It is profoundly disloyal to the United States,” McQuade said, “And we are all victims.”

In Arizona, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) has been on the front lines of fighting election denialism. His state features heavily in the indictment as a place that Trump tried to meddle in by pressuring then Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to overturn the results. Fontes says he feels vindicated, especially for the election workers across Arizona who have been “beaten up for the past couple years by this lie” with constant harassment and threats to their safety. (Twelve of Arizona’s 15 counties have lost senior election officials since Trump tried to overturn the results there.)

“I think a lot of folks in Arizona are just kind of like ‘yeah, okay, no kidding,'" Fontes said of the allegations that Trump broke the law by trying to hang onto power. “We’re glad the system has finally caught up to the reality."

Yes, Trump could go to jail for this

If a jury convicts Trump of these crimes, it’s a real possibility he goes to jail, said Evan Gotlob, a former federal prosecutor. But ultimately that will be up to the judge to decide. (And she is known as a tough Jan. 6 sentencer.) “It’s a one-person decision,” he said.

Here’s what happens next

Trump is appearing Thursday afternoon in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. to hear the charges against him. He is expected to plead not guilty to four felony counts.

From there, the battle over when to hold the trial begins. Which leads us to:

Could Trump still avoid prosecution?

There’s a legal consensus that the charges are damning and that Smith’s case is very tight: Trump lied to stay in power.

Already his lawyers and political allies are trying to make the case that Trump didn’t know he lost the election. But Smith has collected testimonies from numerous Republican leaders — the very people Trump trusted to give him advice — who told him he lost. So did the courts, who threw out his election-fraud cases all over the country.

“There is no world, there is no option in which you do not leave the White House [o]n January 20th,” a top White House lawyer told Trump days before the attack on the Capitol, according to the indictment. There are numerous other pieces of evidence cited in the indictment.

That makes one of Trump’s only plausible defenses — that he just didn’t know — difficult to pursue.

What if the trial is delayed?

The calendar here is critical for Trump. Former prosecutors I talked to said it’s reasonable to expect this to go to trial in a year, which is right as the presidential election gets started. Trump and his legal team will almost certainly try to delay the trial by a few months.

That could give Trump room to win the presidential election, and once he’s inaugurated, could choose an attorney general who would throw out these charges.

Why did the indictment come when it did?

Because the investigation was a heavy lift and it took time to build a case. But also because the government spent more than a year after the Jan. 6 riot deciding whether to investigate Trump at all.

The Washington Post has reported that senior Justice Department and FBI officials originally did not think launching this investigation was a good idea; they were concerned it would look politically motivated and they questioned whether there was enough evidence for a crime.

Ultimately, obviously, they changed their minds. But the end result is that the indictment comes as Trump is running for president again, giving him, his allies, and his supporters the opportunity to argue it was indeed politically motivated.

Also, what exactly is an indictment?

The Post’s Spencer Hsu explains: “It’s a written statement of criminal charges against a person as approved by a grand jury — 23 people who consider whether there’s probable cause that someone committed a crime. A simple majority must vote in favor of the indictment for charges to go ahead, whereas unanimity is required for a trial verdict.”