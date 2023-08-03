Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

America is heavily reliant on Russia for nuclear fuel. Congress might change that.

Nearly a year-and-a-half after Russia launched a brutal invasion of Ukraine, Congress appears poised to reduce America’s reliance on Moscow for uranium, the main fuel used by nuclear power plants.

Lawmakers took swift action to ban Russian oil and gas imports a month after the February 2022 invasion. But stemming the flow of Russian uranium imports has taken much longer, in part because Moscow provides more than 20 percent of U.S. nuclear fuel.

Yet before leaving town last month, the Senate took a key step toward bolstering domestic uranium supply chains and displacing the Kremlin as a key supplier.

The Senate last week passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes an amendment aimed at boosting U.S. uranium production and enrichment. The amendment passed by a nearly unanimous vote of 96-3, suggesting it could be included in the final version of the Pentagon policy bill that could head to President Biden’s desk this year.

Leaders in the nuclear industry, which provides nearly one-fifth of U.S. electricity without any carbon emissions, cheered the proposal’s passage as a win-win for America’s national security and climate goals.

It was “a kumbaya moment,” said Daniel Poneman, president and CEO of the nuclear fuel supplier Centrus Energy and the former deputy secretary of energy under President Barack Obama.

Jeff Navin, director of external affairs at TerraPower, a Bill Gates-backed nuclear energy firm that has worked with Centrus, said the vote sent a strong statement. “You can’t get 96 senators to agree that the sun is going to come up tomorrow or the color blue exists,” he said.

TerraPower announced in December that an advanced nuclear reactor proposed for southwestern Wyoming would probably be delayed at least two years, given the difficulty of securing fuel from non-Russian sources. The amendment could address this delay and others like it.

Russia ranks as the biggest supplier of enriched uranium in the world. Its state-owned nuclear power conglomerate, Rosatom, has earned billions from U.S. and European customers, even as it works to supply the Russian arms industry with components, technology and raw materials for missile fuel.

The details

The amendment mirrors the Nuclear Fuel Security Act, which was introduced by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and James E. Risch (R-Idaho).

The bipartisan bill directs the Energy Department to establish a program aimed at ensuring a disruption in Russian uranium supplies would not harm the development of advanced nuclear reactors or the operation of the existing nuclear fleet.

The agency would need to acquire at least 20 metric tons per year of high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, from at least two U.S. nuclear energy firms by 2028. HALEU is needed to fuel advanced reactors such as small modular reactors

“We spend nearly $1 billion each year on Russian uranium. Russia uses these revenues to fund its invasion of Ukraine,” Barrasso said on the Senate floor last week. “Here in America we have the resources to fuel our own reactors.”

The three lawmakers who voted against the amendment were Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Sanders has long opposed building new nuclear plants, given the lack of a federal plan for storing nuclear waste, while Markey has raised concerns about contamination from uranium mining on tribal lands.

The Senate approved another nuclear bill, the Advance Act, as an amendment to the NDAA by a vote of 86-11. The bipartisan measure would prohibit U.S. nuclear plants from receiving a license for enriched uranium from Russia or China if the Departments of Energy and State determine that the fuel poses a national security risk.

In the House

The House has not yet passed its version of the NDAA or approved the Nuclear Fuel Security Act as an amendment. But there appears to be some bipartisan support for doing so.

Rep. Robert E. Latta (R-Ohio), who introduced the companion bill in the House, said in an emailed statement that he “will continue working with my colleagues in both chambers to get these policies across the finish line so we can strengthen our nuclear energy capabilities, lower carbon emissions, create good-paying jobs, and spur economic growth.”

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in his own emailed statement: “If we’re serious about weaning ourselves off of Russian uranium, then we have to get serious about making investments in our domestic uranium supply chain. The Senate amendment is nearly identical to the one I offered in Committee earlier this year, and it is absolutely critical to ending our dependence on Russian uranium.”

Yet one challenge looms: House Republican leaders have refused to approve new spending that is not offset by spending cuts or tax increases. The Nuclear Fuel Security Act has an estimated price tag of $2.7 billion.

To offset some of this spending, House GOP appropriators have proposed repurposing unspent money from the bipartisan infrastructure law aimed at preventing struggling nuclear reactors from closing. It remains to be seen whether Democrats will object to this plan.

“There are unused dollars in that program, and we believe this is a good repurposing,” said Scott Melbye, executive vice president of uranium miner Uranium Energy and president of the Uranium Producers of America. “But I think a lot of Democrats see the infrastructure bill as one of their signature achievements, and there’s a hesitancy to reopen things that came in that bill.”

In the states

New York in danger of missing 2030 clean-energy goal, report says

New York, long a leader on climate policy, is set to miss a key clean-energy goal unless the state significantly accelerates its efforts, according to a report released this week by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

In 2019, New York passed a landmark climate law that calls for reaching 70 percent renewable energy by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040. The report found that to meet the 2030 target, the state would need to add an additional 20 gigawatts of renewables over an eight-year period. For context, the state added 12.9 gigawatts of total generation, including both fossil fuel and renewable sources, over the past 20 years.

DiNapoli cited the length of the permitting process for new projects as a major obstacle, echoing the concerns of many lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Only about 3 percent of renewable generation contracted since 2015 has actually come online, which DiNapoli attributed to the length of the state Public Service Commission’s siting process, local opposition and delays in connecting to the grid.

The state will be able to achieve its 2030 goal if the projects currently under contract speedily pass through the permitting pipeline, but “this is a big ‘if,'” the report says.

International climate

It’s midwinter, but it’s over 100 degrees in South America

It’s the middle of winter in South America, but that hasn’t kept hot weather away from Chile, Argentina and surrounding area in recent weeks, with some places reaching all-time maximums and surpassing summer temperatures, The Washington Post’s Ian Livingston reports.

This week has set an August record for Chile. In Buenos Aires, where the average high on Aug. 1 is 58 degrees Fahrenheit (14 Celsius), it surpassed 86 Fahrenheit (30 Celsius) on Tuesday.

“South America is living one of the [most] extreme events the world has ever seen,” weather historian Maximiliano Herrera tweeted, adding, “This event is rewriting all climatic books.”

Abnormally warm winter temperatures have also been observed in Australia, Africa and some island regions. Scientists have linked these hot and persistent high-pressure zones to climate change, and expect them to occur more frequently as the world warms. The current hot spell in the region is expected to linger for days.

