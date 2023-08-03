Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William P. Barr was already a former attorney general when he preemptively reached out to the Justice Department in mid-2018 to criticize the investigation into links between President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. A few months later, Trump’s attorney general was ousted and, a few months after that, Barr was in.

In short order, Barr approved an investigation into the roots of the Russia probe, precisely the sort of thing that Trump had demanded. Barr was similarly useful in dealing with the fruits of that probe, including intervening to suggest a reduced punishment for Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone after Stone was convicted of lying to Congress.

He effected Trump’s will more broadly than that, of course. Most notoriously — and controversially — he spoke with law enforcement near Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020, shortly before a crowd of anti-Trump protesters was roughly removed from the area. The clearing of the area allowed Trump to progress across the street for a photo shoot that was quickly looped into his reelection campaign. Barr denied that the park was cleared at his direction.

All of this made his public rejection of Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen in December 2020 more noteworthy. Barr told the Associated Press that there was no evidence of fraud, eliciting a furious response from Trump and, in short order, Barr’s ouster. He went from being seen as a loyal ally in the president’s eyes to one of a galaxy of former aides who earned mockery from Trump on social media.

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, Barr explained why it took him until December to reject Trump’s false claims.

“If I had come out, and shot from the hip, without doing some due diligence, and making sure I understood what the claims were, and that I knew the facts, and if I turned out to be wrong, without doing due diligence?” he said. “I think that would have been a disaster for the country.”

This aligns with Barr’s testimony to the House select committee investigating Trump’s efforts to retain power after the election: at that point Barr declared that, for Trump, “there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were.” For Barr there was, and the facts didn’t support the claims that Trump was making.

It is not surprising, then, that Barr also told Collins he believed that the indictment handed down against Trump on Tuesday was valid — something he seems never to have believed about the Russia probe.

“I don’t know if I would have approved the indictment,” he said. He also said, though, that “I think it’s a legitimate case.”

“As a legal matter, I don’t see a problem with the indictment,” Barr said. “I think that it’s not an abuse. The Department of Justice is not acting to weaponize the department by proceeding against the president for a conspiracy to subvert the electoral process.”

He expressed concern about the overlap of a trial with the election, in part, he said, because it would distract from actual issues. He also offered renewed criticism of how the Justice Department was handling charges brought against President Biden’s son Hunter. But in the center of that buffet of delights for Trump’s base was an endorsement of special counsel Jack Smith’s probe — and a defense of Smith.

“I know a lot of Republican lawyers who have worked with him over the years,” Barr said. “And they tell me he’s a tough, hard-nosed prosecutor, but that he is not a partisan prosecutor.”

Barr also rejected the first-blush defense Trump’s attorney has been offering in recent interviews, and said this wasn’t an assault on Trump’s First Amendment rights.

“All conspiracies involve speech. And all fraud involves speech,” Barr said. “So, free speech doesn’t give you the right to engage in a fraudulent conspiracy.”

What’s more, Barr said, he’d “come to believe that [Trump] knew well that he had lost the election.” He pointed to evidence including reports before the election that Trump would declare victory regardless of outcome, and again to Trump’s “lack of curiosity as to what the actual facts were.”

“I think he brought this on himself,” Barr said. “This is one of the reasons I oppose him for the Republican nomination, because he has this penchant for engaging in these reckless acts that create these calamitous situations, and then undercut the cause he is supposed to be leading. And this is a perfect example of it.”

Barr noted that the reckless acts had negative effects on others, too — like his co-defendants in the classified documents case.

“I think these two people down in Mar-a-Lago represent many Republicans who feel that they have to man the ramparts and defend this guy no matter what he does and go along with him,” Barr said. “And I think they have to be careful, or they’re going to end up as part of the carnage in his wake.”

Barr understands this from firsthand experience. When he sent that letter to the Justice Department five years ago, little could he have anticipated that he would eventually become a target of Trump’s repeated disparagement and hostility for making obviously true statements about the 2020 election.

The thing about being shunted into the enormous and growing pool of Trump’s mortal enemies, however, is that there is no longer any reason to go along with his overheated claims about how he’s being persecuted.