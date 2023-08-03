Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Niger achieved independence from France today in 1960. The State Department on Wednesday announced a partial pullout of personnel from the U.S. embassy in the country, our colleague Michael Birnbaum reports, “a signal hopes are fading that international pressure will be able to reverse the ouster of its elected president.”

The campaign

Joe Manchin’s complicated relationship with the Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden and Democratic lawmakers are preparing to tout their landmark climate and health care law across the country ahead of its first anniversary later this month.

It’s not clear if Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — who played a pivotal role in writing the law — will be among them.

Manchin’s tortured relationship with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has become even more complicated as he ponders a reelection bid in a state that former president Donald Trump carried by 39 points in 2020 and where the law is unpopular.

And it's become a growing source of tension between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as they engage in a staring contest over whether the party should spend money to boost Manchin's poll numbers before he commits to running for another six-year Senate term.

The law — which Manchin vaulted over the finish line last year after torpedoing an earlier version — has driven investment in clean energy projects as well as capping the cost of insulin. But Republicans are using it against him in a conservative state where coal is king, putting him in a precarious position as he carefully touts aspects of the law while simultaneously fighting with the administration over the implementation of others.

“Joe Manchin turned his back on hard-working West Virginians when he wrote and bankrolled Biden’s massive green energy bill,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Tate Mitchell said in a statement. “No matter how he tries to rewrite history, nothing will change that.”

Manchin and Schumer

As Republicans seek to tie Manchin closely to the IRA, Manchin is looking for help.

He wants Schumer to spend money in his state to help prop up his poll numbers before he decides whether he’ll run.

But Schumer — who must defend half a dozen Democratic-held Senate seats in red or purple states this cycle — doesn’t want to spend money before Manchin commits, even privately, to running, according to three people familiar with the conversations between the two who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail the private discussions.

Manchin has $10.8 million in his campaign account — more than he had at this point before his 2018 reelection campaign — but he doesn’t want to spark speculation that he’s running for reelection by making an ad buy to boost his image.

Manchin’s decision to travel to New Hampshire last month to speak at an event held by No Labels as he flirts with mounting an independent presidential campaign has irked Schumer, fueling his reluctance to spend millions of dollars on Manchin’s behalf, one of the people said.

Both Manchin and Schumer’s offices declined to comment.

Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to capitalize on West Virginia’s deep dissatisfaction with Biden and the IRA.

A political group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), One Nation, spent a million dollars earlier this year tying Manchin to Biden and the IRA. And Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian-leaning conservative group funded by billionaire Charles Koch, is currently running a radio ad in the state along the same theme. “Sen. Joe Manchin could be part of the solution if he stood up for West Virginia values. Instead he voted with Joe Biden on the Inflation Reduction Act,” the radio ad says.

“Republicans have spent a ton of money trying to link the Inflation Reduction Act to Joe Biden’s original Build Back Better plan because they know the president’s name and brand are so unpopular in West Virginia,” said Michael Plante, a national Democratic strategist who lives in West Virginia.

Democrats privately say Schumer hasn’t left Manchin high and dry.

A political nonprofit aligned with Schumer, Duty and Honor, ran an ad this spring to counter One Nation’s anti-Manchin ad. Manchin will “stand up to anyone to grow our local economy,” the narrator in the ad says.

Manchin and the IRA: A love-hate story

At the start of the Biden’s presidency, Manchin’s opposition to many Democratic priorities helped boost his popularity in the state.

He battled Biden and other Democrats on voting rights, weakening the filibuster and their efforts to pass a more sweeping version of the IRA, formerly known as the Build Back Better Act. But his maverick image — and his popularity with voters — changed last year after Biden signed the IRA, a piece of legislation to which he is inextricably linked and for which he once proudly took credit.

It was renamed the Inflation Reduction Act in deference to Manchin’s concerns about the bill’s impact on then-high inflation rates. At the White House signing ceremony on Aug. 16, Biden turned to Manchin and said, “Joe, we never had a doubt.” He then gave Manchin a pen he used to sign the bill.

Manchin’s office sent out a press release the same day announcing, “Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act signed into law.”

He did a victory lap back home last August.

In recent months, though, Manchin has accused the Biden administration of betraying him by implementing the law in a way he did not intend, particularly when it comes to provisions intended to boost U.S. manufacturing.

He has:

Criticized the Treasury Department for a “misconstrued” interpretation of the law’s electric vehicle tax credits, which have ballooned in cost;

Complained to the Environmental Protection Agency about its “selective implementation” the law; and

Called for a delay of a new methane emissions standards.

“If they don’t change, I would vote to repeal my own bill,” Manchin told Fox News host Sean Hannity in April.

Walking that fine line

But Manchin has continued to champion components of the law that are popular in West Virginia, including a groundbreaking of a new iron-battery manufacturing plant, while avoiding any mention of the parts that are not.

Democrats and the law’s supporters contend the entire law is benefiting West Virginians.

In less than a year, the bill has created or laid the groundwork for 4,800 new jobs and pumped more than $830 million of investment into the state, according to a report by Climate Power, a liberal climate policy organization that analyzed the IRA's impact on each state.

And more than 12,656 people in West Virginia would have saved $451 annually if the $35 insulin cap, which was a key part of the IRA, had been in effect since 2020, according to a report by the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation for the Department of Health and Human Services.

What we're watching

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak this morning before the United Nations Security Council on conflict-induced food security. We’ll be listening for what he says about Russia’s abandonment last month of a U.N. deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

From the courts

Trump set to be arraigned today

Former president Donald Trump is expected to appear in person today for his arraignment in federal court in Washington, two days after he was indicted on charges that his efforts to overturn the 2020 amounted to a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trump’s relationship with his former vice president, Mike Pence, irrevocably damaged after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and further strained by Pence’s decision to run against Trump for the GOP nomination, appears to have gotten even worse since Trump’s indictment.

The day after the indictment was released, “Pence on Wednesday told reporters in Indiana that the former president was ‘surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear,’” our colleagues Marianne LeVine, Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer report.

Trump, meanwhile, “after taking a comparatively softer tone about Pence at a rally over the weekend, criticized Pence on his Truth Social website on Wednesday, noting the former vice president’s struggles to gain traction in the” Republican presidential primary, in which Trump has raised much more money and is polling much higher.

“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” Trump wrote.

The view from Jan. 6 committee veterans

The indictment has made the lawmakers and staffers who worked on the House select committee’s Jan. 6 investigation feel vindicated, even as some of them questioned why it took so long for the Justice Department to act.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), who served on the committee and is now the No. 3 House Democrat, was sitting in a dentist chair on Tuesday when he got a flurry of texts alerting him to the indictment, our colleagues Jackie Alemany and Josh report.

“As he read through special counsel Jack Smith ’s four count, 45-page indictment, Aguilar said he was satisfied to see how many details found in the document had been uncovered first by investigators on the committee, who collected millions of pages of documents and hours of testimony from 1,000 witnesses, held 10 public hearings and ultimately published an 800-page report on the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.”

“We got it right,” he added.

Meet the unindicted co-conspirator who’s now a Republican luminary

Tuesday’s indictment portrays former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark — identified only as “Co-Conspirator 4" — “as a linchpin of plans to bypass the acting attorney general and use the imprimatur of the Justice Department to spread “knowingly false claims of election fraud” and deceitfully substitute legitimate electors for sham alternates supporting Trump,” our colleague Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

But “Clark has won admiration within the pro-Trump wing of the GOP, rather than being shunned for plotting to use Justice Department authority to strong-arm states into disregarding the will of voters,” Isaac reports.

“Last year, he landed a top job at a think tank laying the groundwork for a possible second Trump term.”

“A once-obscure government bureaucrat, Clark now appears as a pundit on conservative television and podcasts.”

“In July, he was spotted at a party celebrating the publication of an authorized biography of former Fox host Tucker Carlson at Washington’s swanky Metropolitan Club.”

“He recently posted a picture of himself at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, enthusing about the weather in South Florida.”

And “Clark, 56, is poised to gain sweeping authority if the former president should clinch another term — potentially even in the role of attorney general, which eluded him just before Jan. 6, 2021,” Isaac writes.

The Data

How Hollywood’s walkout stacks up, visualized: “The 160,000 SAG-AFTRA actors on strike is the biggest single work stoppage in over 25 years. Numerous large labor contracts ending in 2023 — including with the Big 3 Detroit automakers — could set this year up to be one of the most significant for strikes in recent history,” our colleague Alyssa Fowers reports.

“But even if this is hot strike summer, this year’s surge in work stoppages still pales in comparison to decades past.”

The Media

