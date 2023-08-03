Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1807, former vice president Aaron Burr went on trial for treason in a Richmond federal court. He was acquitted a few weeks later. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Pence becomes embodiment of conservatism GOP voters now reject Few things testify more to former president Donald Trump’s total remaking of the Republican Party than this: Many of the traits that made Mike Pence an appealing, even necessary, running mate in 2016 are now damaging, perhaps fatal, political liabilities for the former vice president.

And even one of the characteristics still dear to the GOP in 2023 — fierce opposition to abortion, a cause Pence championed in Congress and as governor of Indiana — hasn’t been enough to rescue his long-shot presidential aspirations, currently mired in single-digit support.

The latest indictment against Trump highlights Pence’s core problem, which is a problem for every candidate hoping to wrest the Republican nomination from the former president: He has a stranglehold on a large proportion of the party’s base, the folks who usually decide primary winners.

And Pence crossed his old boss twice: First, on Jan. 6, 2021, when he refused Trump’s demands to overthrow Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections. Second, more recently, when his grand jury testimony and contemporaneous post-election notes became central to the newest indictment.

It wasn’t always like this

In 2016, Pence was one part of a two-pronged strategy for winning over White Evangelicals — a rock-ribbed, religious conservative, fervent opponent of abortion. (The other piece was Trump’s promise to draw his judicial nominations from a list vetted by far-right activists.)

Here’s part of my Yahoo News write-up of Pence’s acceptance speech at the 2016 GOP nomination:

“Pence introduced himself to voters late Wednesday as a man holding to impeccable conservative credentials, risen from modest all-American roots, married three decades to the love of his life, and possessing a sense of humor about himself. In other words, Donald Trump’s most important advocate cast himself as the anti-Trump.”

He also joked Trump had picked him to put “some balance on the ticket.”

But now it is the new normal

Pence broke sharply — and publicly — with Trump earlier this year, declaring at an annual news media dinner that the former president was wrong to say Pence could reject the results of the election on Jan. 6, when an army of Trump supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the certification of Biden’s victory, some shouting “Hang Mike Pence!”

“Trump was wrong,” Pence said in March. “His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.” He also called the riot a “disgrace.”

In the aftermath of the indictment, Pence has seemed to fine-tune that message.

"Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear," Pence said Wednesday. "And while I made my case to him, with what I understood my oath of the Constitution to require, the president ultimately continued to demand that I choose him over the Constitution."

And he declared: “Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

(My old Yahoo News colleague Jon Ward points out that “itching ears” is Evangelical language.)

Pence vs. Trump

My colleagues Marianne LeVine, Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer took a long look Wednesday at the Trump/Pence relationship, including this salvo from the former president on his Truth Social website:

“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” he wrote in one post.

(In another, Trump said he plucked Pence “from a flawed and failing gubernatorial re-elect campaign in the Great State of Indiana to make [him] my V.P.”)

Of the many things of note in the piece:

“In private, Trump has been unwilling to criticize Pence in the way he often criticizes other advisers and rivals he views as disloyal, according to people with knowledge of the situation, who like some others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.”

The debate stage?

Pence hasn’t yet qualified for the first GOP debate, set for late this month. But as Marianne, Josh and Mike point out: “Making the debate stage could prompt questions for other candidates about Jan. 6 and his conduct that day — a topic many have been reluctant to address. Trump has not committed to debating, leaving doubts about whether the two will meet onstage.”

Either way, Pence has now again made history with his central role in an unprecedented indictment tied to an unprecedented assault on American democracy.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

D.C. prepares for Trump’s return, as a criminal defendant

Near the federal courthouse where Trump will face charges today that he conspired to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election — federal and local law enforcement officials in the District have been coordinating security measures for his arrival, Emily Davies, Ellie Silverman and Spencer S. Hsu report.

“As of about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police had closed D Street between 3rd and 6th Streets in Northwest, while dozens of officers stood on guard in the area. Tow trucks were removing parked cars, and trucks with plow blades were poised to form a barrier.”

The intense preparation is a response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Since then, “law enforcement officials have repeatedly installed and removed fencing around the Capitol, positioned cement barriers at intersections across the city, and deployed teams of officers on foot, bike and even on horse to patrol the streets,” despite sometimes far outnumbering protesters.

GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts

“House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday released the transcript of a closed-door interview the panel conducted with Devon Archer, the former business associate of Hunter Biden,” the Hill’s Mychael Schnell reports.

“ The transcript spans 141 pages , and is accompanied by 24 pages of documents discussed during the interview.”

Comer “pointed out several “key exchanges” from Archer’s testimony, including a claim from the Archer that Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company he and Hunter Biden sat on the board of, “would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it,” referring to an “illusion of access” to President Biden.

Republicans say the testimony proves that Biden “lied” about being involved in his son’s foreign business dealings.

Risk of smell loss from covid has plummeted since 2020

“A new study reveals that the chance of smell loss from the latest omicron variants is as low as 6 to 7 percent of what it was in the early days of the pandemic,” Aara'L Yarber reports. When the pandemic began, loss of smell “affected about half of those who tested positive for the coronavirus.”

The findings mean that losing smell is no longer a reliable sign that someone has a covid infection. But, despite the dramatic decline, Evan Reiter, the medical director of Virginia Commonwealth University Health’s Smell and Taste Disorders Center who led the study, said he still sees patients who have either completely lost or have a distorted sense of smell, which takes a significant toll on their quality of life.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Trump’s election lies and the Republicans who corrected him

The indictment brought against Trump this week “references at least nine administration officials, among others, who told Trump that the election was not stolen or that his schemes to remain in the White House were untenable. The officials are not named in the indictment, but some of their identities can be discerned by matching descriptions of their activities in the indictment with public reporting,” Derek Hawkins, Tyler Remmel and Natalie Vineberg report.

The key people include Mike Pence, William Barr, Jeffrey Rosen, Richard Donoghue, John Ratcliffe, Chris Krebs, Pat Cipollone, Mike Shirkey, Lee Chatfield, Rusty Bowers and Brad Raffensperger.

Anti-LGBTQ backlash grows across Middle East, echoing U.S. culture wars

“Across the Middle East, LGBTQ communities face a growing crackdown, echoing efforts by prominent American conservatives to restrict the rights of gay and transgender people and erase their influence from society,” Mohamad El Chamaa reports. In many places, the community is neither criminalized nor protected by the law — leaving people in a legal gray area.

Officials cite supposed threats to the family structure and public decency for the inflammatory rhetoric.

Yener Bayramoglu, a UKRI/Marie Curie fellow at Manchester Metropolitan University, “says the moral panic over LGBTQ people is ultimately a deflection strategy, ‘to shift the tension away from the actual problems’ in a region beset by economic troubles, political stasis and climate woes.”

… and beyond

Six months after the train derailment, Congress is deadlocked on new rules for safety

“Congress responded to the fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio earlier this year with bipartisan alarm, holding a flurry of hearings about the potential for railroad crashes to trigger even larger disasters. Both parties agreed that a legislative response was needed. Yet six months after life was upended in East Palestine, little has changed,” the Associated Press’s Stephen Groves and Josh Funk report.

The delay comes despite the local community’s concerns over widespread contamination and public health. But House Republicans are hesitant to support a railroad safety bill due to opposition from the railroad industry — a major GOP ally.

“Republican leaders there want to wait until the National Transportation Safety Board completes its investigation of the derailment — which will likely not happen until next year — before taking action,” Groves and Funk write.

DeSantis accepts Newsom’s challenge to debate on Fox News

For months, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has been challenging his conservative Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis to a debate. On Wednesday, DeSantis, a GOP presidential primary hopeful, agreed, the New York Times’s Maggie Astor reports.

Fox News host Sean Hannity will likely moderate. The debate comes as both governors have sought to rise up the ranks of their parties, “eager for as much attention as they can get.”

But, “from the perspective of the current presidential race, though, Mr. Newsom is not exactly the sparring partner Mr. DeSantis would prefer. The man he actually needs to defeat to have a chance of becoming president — Mr. Trump — is threatening to skip the Republican debate this month.”

The Biden agenda

Credit downgrade shocks Biden aides, as more debt fights loom

“After a private meeting with senior Biden aides in July, analysts at Fitch Ratings sent the administration a draft report outlining their assessment of the federal government’s credit and asking for corrections and notes, according to a Treasury Department official,” Jeff Stein reports. “The draft did not say whether the ratings agency would downgrade U.S. credit, the official said, and Biden aides were optimistic that their successful handling of a debt ceiling standoff this spring meant that wouldn’t happen.”

But, on Monday Fitch announced the downgrade anyway, ignoring objections raised by senior Treasury officials in the two weeks before the final decision . Stein writes that “Senior White House officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and Council of Economic Advisers chair Jared Bernstein, spent Tuesday coordinating the administration’s response, which involved striking back at the ratings agency as soon as its analysis was released.”

Fitch found that “the national debt has soared and shows no sign of slowing” and “argued that it is unlikely Congress will act to rein in debt before the 2024 presidential election.”

Biden world eyes Cornel West and No Labels as potential obstacles for his reelection campaign

“Top Democrats, including those close to Joe Biden, are moving to dull the possibility that not one but two third-party challengers could siphon away critical votes in the upcoming election,” Politico’s Holly Otterbein and Jonathan Lemire report.

Specifically, they write, “Cornel West, a prominent academic and civil rights leader with ties to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), has already launched a bid on the Green Party ticket,” while “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has flirted with a presidential run with the group No Labels that Democrats fear could deprive Biden of moderate votes.”

“The third parties can take away enough votes to make Donald Trump win,” said Celinda Lake, a pollster for Biden in 2020. “Not only do you have No Labels, but you have Cornel West, which I think is very formidable also in the Black community and among young people. And I think that there were a lot of people, young people, disaffected people, who were willing to vote against Trump — anybody but Trump — to beat Trump. But that argument has worn a little thin with some of these disaffected voters in 2024.”

How gravity varies around the world, visualized

“The strength of gravity’s pull on an object may be stronger or weaker at different locations, depending on Earth’s inner structure and topography. Places with more mass, such as mountains, have stronger gravitational forces. Places with less mass underground, such as valleys and deep ocean trenches, have weaker gravitational forces,” Kasha Patel reports.

“Some of the strongest gravitational forces on Earth are located in the Pacific near Australia and Indonesia due to plate tectonic movements.”

“One of the weakest gravity signals on Earth appears on a patch of ocean south of the Indian peninsula, covering 1.2 square million miles.”

As droughts increase and polar ice melts because of human-caused global warming, Earth’s gravitational forces are bound to shift, potentially significantly impacting water supplies, agriculture and underground aquifers.

Hot on the left

‘The Justins’ seem like Civil Rights-era throwbacks. But 2023 isn’t 1968.

“Tennessee is a state of Civil Rights’ legends and ghosts, but there’s a new version of Black church and liberation politics here that’s becoming a sensation. It’s called the Justins,” Michelle Boorstein reports.

“Since their GOP colleagues voted them out of office this spring, state Reps. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Justin Jones (D-Nashville) have quickly become 20-something icons whose style, faith and values ring some very familiar bells.”

But, “the Justins are facing a much less religious country, including segments that are cynical and even repelled by candidates who thunder from pulpits about God being on their side.” And, for some Black activists “images of peaceful resistance from the Civil Rights era don’t suit today’s realities.”

Hot on the right

Jeffrey Clark plotted to reverse Trump’s loss. Now he’s a GOP luminary.

“The criminal indictment of Trump unsealed on Tuesday depicts in vivid detail [Jeffrey] Clark’s alleged role in the conspiracy prosecutors accuse Trump of orchestrating,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. But, Clark, a former senior Justice Department official, “has won admiration within the pro-Trump wing of the GOP, rather than being shunned for plotting to use Justice Department authority to strong-arm states into disregarding the will of voters.”

Now, “Clark, 56, is poised to gain sweeping authority if the former president should clinch another term — potentially even in the role of attorney general, which eluded him just before Jan. 6, 2021.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

