Chris Christie visits Ukraine, highlighting GOP divide over U.S. role

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KYIV, Ukraine — Republican Chris Christie, waging a long-shot bid for his party’s presidential nomination, visited Ukraine on Friday where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky on a trip that underscored the sharp GOP divisions over U.S. support for the country in its war against Russia and the high stakes for Ukraine, which now depends on American military and economic aid for its survival.

The former New Jersey governor arrived in Kyiv on Friday for what he billed as a fact-finding mission to assess the effectiveness of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, though Christie remained within the relatively safe confines of the Kyiv region and did not visit front-line positions where Western weapons are being used in a bid to oust the Russian invaders from occupied territory. Christie also visited Moshchun and Bucha, which were ravaged by Russian forces before they were forced to retreat in spring 2022 and where Russian soldiers were accused of war crimes.

The more than $43 billion in U.S. military aid is a point of contention in the Republican primary, pitting candidates such as Christie, who have voiced full-throated support for Ukraine as the necessary backing of a democratic ally, against former president Donald Trump, the leading contender for the nomination, and other rivals who have advocated less U.S. involvement and more focus on domestic matters.

Trump, who has not visited Ukraine, has unnerved Kyiv and its Western supporters with his demands to withhold security assistance for domestic political leverage. Last week, Trump called on congressional Republicans to halt all military support for Ukraine until the Biden administration cooperates with their investigations into the president and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings — a demand that echoed Trump’s conduct that led to his first impeachment trial, when he withheld aid to pressure Zelensky to announce an investigation of Biden.

Advertisement

Trump has also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intelligence while trying to portray Biden as a weak leader, and he has insisted that he could end the war within 24 hours, boasting of his good relations with Zelensky and “even better” relations with Putin.

Christie is seeking to use the Ukraine visit to burnish his credentials on the world stage and sharpen the contrast with Trump, whom he has attacked frequently. Polling on the GOP race shows Christie with far less support than Trump and earning the ire of many conservatives.

In an interview with The Washington Post aboard an overnight train to Kyiv from Poland, Christie said he hoped Republican voters had begun to reconsider which of their party’s candidates will have the bandwidth to grapple “with the really complicated issues that the next president will have to deal with” — including Ukraine — “and who is going to be dealing with trying to keep themselves out of jail.”

His comment was a reference to Trump, who was arraigned in federal court on Thursday on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and who was charged in two separate criminal cases earlier this year.

Beyond his argument that Trump is too mired in his morass of legal problems to focus on the most consequential decisions facing the United States, Christie also sought to amplify the policy differences between the two over the war between Russia and Ukraine. Those differences loom not just over the GOP primary but also the debate in Congress about future aid.

Advertisement

In the interview, Christie also referred to other Republican candidates: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy. DeSantis struggled to articulate a consistent position earlier this year, facing blowback from donors and the more hawkish wing of the GOP when he described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.” He subsequently backtracked. Ramaswamy has advocated for concessions to Russia to negotiate a peace treaty and has said he would limit further funding for Ukraine.

“We have people in the party like Trump and Ron DeSantis, Vivek, who are giving people a false choice, which is ‘Well, we can only do one thing; we can either improve things in the States or we can help Ukraine,’” Christie said. “When you look at the amount of money we’ve sent to Ukraine as a percentage of the federal budget, anybody who can do the math knows that’s a ridiculous statement.”

Christie is the second declared Republican presidential candidate to visit Ukraine this summer and meet with Zelensky, following former vice president Mike Pence. He said he wanted to assess the morale of Ukraine’s troops firsthand and to see the circumstances on the ground here so he could speak with greater authority about why the United States should sustain its commitments to Ukraine at a time when many Republicans are skeptical.

Congress has appropriated more than $63 billion to help Ukraine, but a vocal wing of the GOP in the U.S. House has agitated for cutting off aid altogether.

In the GOP presidential primary, Christie, Pence, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) have argued to varying degrees that the United States should continue sending aid to Ukraine. They all oppose involving NATO troops in the conflict, a position shared by Biden.

Trump has embraced a different position on Ukraine as he has insisted, without offering a detailed explanation, that he could end the conflict in 24 hours if he were back in the White House. At a news conference with Putin in Helsinki in July 2018, Trump sided with the Russian leader over U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on how he withheld aid from Ukraine to pressure Zelensky to announce an investigation into Biden’s conduct. Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

The Republican divide on Ukraine reflects the growing influence of the noninterventionist faction of the GOP base, which has embraced Trump’s “America First” philosophy. In echoes of the complaints about America’s protracted commitments in Iraq and Afghanistan, increasing numbers of Republican voters have cited concerns in interviews with The Washington Post about how much the United States is spending on aid to Ukraine at a time when they are still feeling the bite of inflation at home.

A July Marquette Law School poll found 51 percent of Republicans saying the United States was providing “too much” support to Ukraine, 32 percent said it was “about right” and 17 percent said it was “not enough.”

Still, the majority of Americans back the Ukraine effort. Some 66 percent of Americans said supporting Ukraine was in the United States’ national interest in a Quinnipiac University poll released in June, while 28 percent said it was not. About 40 percent of Republicans said backing Ukraine was not in U.S. national interests and a narrow majority — 52 percent — said that it was.

Advertisement

Standing behind Ukraine has become a fraught position at times for some of the GOP contenders when speaking before activists. Pence, for example, was booed in Iowa during a recent summit when he expressed support for sending funding and weapons to Ukraine.

The disagreement among the GOP presidential candidates has created consternation among some Western allies about whether Ukraine can count on continuing U.S. military support after the presidential election if Biden is defeated.

Biden has sought to quell those concerns, insisting at the recent NATO summit that the United States would “not waver” and its “commitment to Ukraine will not weaken.”

But it remains an open question given the unpredictability in the contest for the White House, and Republicans’ narrow majority in the House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will face tough opposition to further funding for Ukraine from members of his own party. McCarthy has already said that he has no plans to take up legislation for additional Ukraine funding outside the regular budget process.

In Bucha on Friday, Christie saw the mass graves of Ukrainians who were killed and tortured by occupying Russian troops.

Led through Bucha’s Church of St. Andrew by Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk, Christie viewed graphic photographs mounted on easels throughout the church, documenting the bodies of torture victims. Fedoruk described how residents had been brutalized by Russian soldiers. Outside, Christie placed flowers at a memorial site marking the mass graves.

“Americans are a particularly visual nation; Things aren’t as real to us if we don’t get to see them,” Christie said as he left the church. “By seeing them we feel them. And so I’m here because I want the American people to see the things that I’m seeing — and I’m confident that when they do, that the resolve they already have — and there are hundreds of millions of Americans who support our partnership with Ukraine — but their resolve will become even greater.”

Advertisement

“I will tell everyone at home what I saw here,” Christie told the mayor as he left Bucha. “Stay strong.”

The former New Jersey governor made the long journey to Kyiv from Warsaw carrying a carefully wrapped gift for Zelensky in a large gray-and-white striped laundry bag that he and his wife found at Walmart after searching for a suitable carrier that would fit its unusual dimensions. (Christie’s wife attached handles to the bag with her sewing machine so that he could carry it through airport security and sling it over his shoulder for the duration of the trip.)

Christie said he was moved last year by a video he saw on social media of a Ukrainian band playing Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” near the shoreline in the Odessa region as Ukrainians hauled sandbags as part of their defense against Russian attacks. Bon Jovi had shared that 2022 video after it was posted.

Advertisement

Before the trip, Christie called Jon Bon Jovi — a friend he has known for nearly two decades — and asked him to autograph a copy of the vinyl album cover to present to Zelensky as a testament to the strength and fortitude of the Ukrainian people.