Good morning, Early Birds. Aug. 4 really delivered — literally. Former president Barack Obama, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, baseball player Roger Clemens and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are among the many highly accomplished people who have birthdays today. Cheers!

In today’s edition … Today is the first real day of the 2024 campaign … Toluse Olorunnipa on Biden’s silence after Trump indictment … VP Harris embraces role of Republican foil … but first …

On Embassy Row

Ukraine’s ambassador encourages presidential candidates to visit her country — including Trump

Eight questions for … Oksana Markarova: We sat down with the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington, nearly 18 months after Russia invaded her country, to discuss Republican resistance to aiding Ukraine, the Biden administration’s decision to send cluster munitions and Ukraine’s counteroffensive. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said last week that he expects the White House to send Congress another request for Ukraine aid in the next month. This is the first such request since Republicans took control of the House. How are you working to ensure that it passes?

Markarova: We look forward, actually, to discussing this additional request, and we really hope Congress will support it. We still have very strong bipartisan support. I do not see that support decreasing. I was just looking at the poll numbers, because both of our countries are democracies, and it's very important what American people think about it: How do they feel about supporting Ukraine? The numbers are even stronger this year than they [were] last year. [The] Reagan Institute's summer survey said that 86 percent of Democrats and 71 percent of Republicans believe it's important for the U.S. for Ukraine to win.

[Ed.: The Reagan Institute poll found that fewer Americans — 59 percent — supported sending United States military aid to Ukraine, including 75 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 33 percent of Americans think the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine, 18 percent think it’s doing too little, and 41 percent think it's doing about right.]

The Early: Seventy House Republicans voted for an amendment earlier this month to block military aid to Ukraine. What did that vote signal for you about support for Ukraine?

Markarova: It just means that we have to talk more to people, and we have to share a little bit more information. I always say that I invite everyone, and our president invites everyone, to come to Ukraine and see it with their own eyes.

The Early: Were you surprised by how many Republican lawmakers voted for the amendment?

Markarova: As minister of finance [for] five years working with my parliament, I learned not to be surprised, not to be upset with the parliament. You just have to do your work. You have to explain, you have to send the information, you have to share and you have to convince.

The Early: You defended Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions last month in an interview with CBS News, saying there was “nothing controversial about it.” Can you share any details about how these weapons have been used to date?

Markarova: The ones that we’re receiving from the U.S. have a very low dud rate. They’re very, if I may say so, high-quality cluster munitions. They’re not the horrible ones that Russians are using for a long time against us. Second, we are only using it in nonurban and not civilian populated areas. Third, our minister of defense issued special rules of how this will be used. We’re recording where we're using it — every use of these cluster munitions. And, of course, the priority is going to be to demine as soon as we liberate territories.

The Early: Ukraine has requested ATACMS missiles from the U.S., which has been one of the few weapons that the White House has been unwilling to provide. What’s your understanding of what the administration's concerns are about providing them?

Markarova: Well, I will let the administration answer that question. We’ll keep working on it. We’ll keep discussing it with our partners. A year ago it was difficult to imagine that we [would] ever see Patriot systems or HIMARS systems on the battlefield.

The Early: Is the lack of ATACMS inhibiting Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia?

Markarova: Oh, it’s not that linear. Our brave defenders are conducting one of the most difficult operations since World War II. Of course, in order to be successful, the more capabilities, the more weapons we can receive, the longer range, the better. But to tell you that one weapon is decisive — we need all of it.

The Early: You’ve heard criticisms of Ukraine aid not only from Trump but also from other Republican presidential candidates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Have you reached out to the candidates in the same way you've reached out to members of Congress?

Markarova: Our president has been very clear: We invite everyone to come to Ukraine. Some of the candidates already have been to Ukraine, like candidate Michael Pence. Some Republicans who are not running, [such as] former secretary [of state Mike] Pompeo. We invite everyone to come — again, not as part of the campaign. That’s an internal American issue.

The Early: So you would encourage all American political leaders — including Trump — to come to Ukraine?

Markarova: We would be happy to welcome anyone who would want to go to Ukraine to see it with their own eyes.

From the courts

Today is the first real day of the 2024 campaign

Never before has a leading presidential candidate and former president been indicted three times.

Never before have more than half of his competitors been afraid to criticize their indicted rival.

Donald Trump appeared at the federal courthouse in Washington on Thursday to plead not guilty for charges related to the 2020 election. Hundreds of people walked past this courthouse on their trek from the White House to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“According to the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office, 1,077 people have faced federal charges in some way tied to that attack. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is the 1,078th,” our Post colleagues write.

Welcome to the 2024 presidential campaign

The first Republican debate in Milwaukee is in 20 days and just one of the seven candidates who have likely already qualified for the debate has been willing to use Trump’s more than 70 criminal charges as a reason he should not be president. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says Trump’s indictments, especially the Jan. 6-related one, are disqualifying. Trump’s other critics, former vice president Mike Pence, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchison and former Rep. Will Hurd, have not yet qualified.

Trump has suggested he’s not going to attend. Fox News executives, whose network is hosting the debate, wooed him over a private dinner after his indictment was announced Tuesday, Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman report in the New York Times.

Aside from the legal proceedings, Trump will continue to push the false claims of election fraud, keeping the issue front and center of the 2024 campaign, our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer report.

It’s “a dismaying prospect for Republicans and some of Trump’s advisers who have urged him to stop belaboring that subject. Trump’s defense team has signaled that they’ll focus on rebutting prosecutors’ allegations that Trump knew his fraud claims were false,” they wrote.

Perhaps it will boost him among voters or perhaps it will damage him politically. We just don’t know.

One major outstanding question: Can he afford it?

Trump’s campaign entities have relatively little cash on hand.

“His Save America PAC had more than $100 million at the beginning of last year. It now has only about $3.6 million in cash on hand after it became the vehicle used to pay millions of dollars in legal bills for the former president, his aides and his associates,” our colleagues Maeve Reston and Anu Narayanswamy reported this week.

Catch up on all the latest coverage from The Post:

White House Notebook

Silence is golden as Biden visits movie theater, rides bike after Trump indictment

White House Bureau Chief Toluse Olorunnipa files this week’s notebook:

If President Biden has The Washington Post app on his phone, he may have seen the “Trump indicted” alert on Tuesday right as his motorcade was pulling up to Matt's Fish Camp, a seafood restaurant in Lewes, Del.

Biden’s 5:41 p.m. arrival at the restaurant came just as the news cycle was being upended by special counsel Jack Smith’s unveiling of criminal charges against Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It’s not clear what Biden and first lady Jill Biden discussed over dinner Tuesday, but the historic indictment of the president’s predecessor and top rival for 2024 did not seem to otherwise disrupt the couple’s plans.

As cable news shows debated the legal intricacies and presidential candidates and lawmakers drafted statements, the pair continued their date night. After dinner, they went to a movie theater to watch “Oppenheimer” and then took a twilight stroll on the beach around 10 p.m.

A well-timed vacation

The timing may have been by coincidence, but the president’s reticence was by design.

Vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Del., this week, the president has so far been able to avoid addressing Trump’s legal challenges — or the claims by Trump’s allies that the prosecution reeks of political interference.

While those claims lack evidence, Biden has largely steered clear of discussing them — or the Trump charges more broadly. Other than stating weeks ago that the president has not involved himself with the Justice Department’s activities in any way, the White House has pursued a strategy of not commenting.

Riding his bike for four days straight in Rehoboth Beach, Biden zipped past reporters each time and opted not to stop to converse or take questions — as he has done occasionally during past vacations.

As Biden rode along on Wednesday morning, he acknowledged a group of reporters on his route, but did not stop after one shouted “Indictments?” The next day Biden answered curtly when reporters asked him if he’d consider taking their questions: “Probably not,” he said, riding by with a wave.

On Thursday afternoon, as the political world focused on Trump’s appearance in court, Biden was holed up at his beach house. Reporters were advised around 2 p.m. that he would have no other public activities for the day.

Can’t stay quiet forever

But Biden’s vacation is slated to come to an end soon and, unlike previous Trump indictments, it may be harder for the president and his aides to stay out of the fray for long.

Much of Biden’s 2024 campaign is built around the idea that he has helped restore American democracy after Trump and the turbulence of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

As Biden continues to make his pitch — and as Trump continues to lead in GOP primary polls — the silent strategy may prove untenable.

You can follow all of Tolu’s work here and follow him on Twitter here. Have you read his book about George Floyd? Order it here.

VP Harris embraces role of Republican foil

Republicans are ramping up their criticism of Vice President Harris as she steps up her role as a critic of them, particularly the GOP’s positions in the culture wars.

She has been blasted as an embodiment of the “woke” left, receiving an invitation to Tallahassee to debate slavery with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and held up as a central reason not to vote for the aging Biden, our colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley told people at the Lincoln Dinner in Iowa that “a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris.”

DeSantis is engaged in a public war of words with Harris over his state’s approach to teaching about slavery.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) recently said a Harris presidency is a reason for his fellow Republicans not to impeach President Biden. “I think people don’t want Kamala Harris to take over,” he warned.

“For her part, Harris has leaned into the antagonism, hopscotching around the country, including to GOP strongholds, to fire up Democrats with vivid denunciations of Republican attitudes toward racial justice and abortion rights,” Cleve notes.

Cleve adds: “The dynamic has raised the visibility of Harris, who is widely seen as a future White House aspirant herself but has struggled to find a path that would cement her standing with the Democratic base.”

The Media

