Texas judge temporarily lifts abortion ban for complicated pregnancies

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A judge in Texas on Friday temporarily allowed abortions for people with dangerous or complicated pregnancies, following emotional testimonies from women during a hearing last month about the impact of the state’s restrictive abortion laws on their bodies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Judge Jessica Mangrum ruled in favor of a group of women and doctors who had filed a lawsuit in March seeking clarity on the scope of the medical emergencies exception clause in the state’s abortion ban.

In the ruling, Mangrum said that uncertainty on the exceptions and “related threat of enforcement of Texas’s abortion bans” created a risk that doctors “will have no choice but to bar or delay the provision of abortion care to pregnant people in Texas for whom an abortion would prevent or alleviate a risk of death or risk to their health.” The judge set a trial date for March next year.

Advertisement

The development is likely to be a key moment in the fight over how abortion restrictions impact those with medically complicated pregnancies. Texas has one of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws, banning the procedure at six weeks, which experts say is before many people may even know they’re pregnant.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, said the news was “huge.”

“Today’s ruling alleviates months of confusion around what conditions qualify as medical emergencies under Texas’ abortion bans, giving doctors permission to use their own medical judgment in determining when abortion care is needed,” it said in a statement.

During a hearing in late July, four women shared harrowing stories of their attempts to get medical help for complicated pregnancies that endangered their lives under the state’s abortion ban.