Prosecutors cite Trump’s social media posts as they seek limits on handling of evidence

The Justice Department stressed in a Friday evening court filing that a federal judge in D.C. should impose firm rules on Donald Trump and his attorneys as they review materials during the discovery process of his trial, citing, in part, the former president’s history of revealing details about cases on social media.
The filing comes as the federal case centered on Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election gets underway. Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four crimes that the government has accused of him committing, including scheming to disrupt the election process and depriving Americans of their right to have their votes counted.
The government and Trump’s lawyers are still working out proposed rules that the former president and his legal team must abide by when they review classified materials during the discovery process, when the defense team reviews all the evidence that the government has collected in the case. It is a standard part of the legal process and a judge must sign off on the agreement. Evidence that is handed over in the discovery process includes grand jury interviews, recordings and materials obtained through sealed search warrants.
The government’s proposed agreement — called a protective order — dictates that Trump and his lawyers should not disclose any of the materials they receive during the discovery process to people who are not authorized by the court to view the materials.
Prosecutors said that while the agreement is not stricter than ones in standard criminal cases, it is particularly important in this case because Trump has posted about judges, lawyers and witnesses involved in the multiple ongoing cases that he is a defendant in.
The filing includes an image of a post that Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform earlier on Friday that appears to be in reference to the D.C. case that reads: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”
“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case,” read the filing, signed by special counsel Jack Smith.
The filing also states that Trump and his attorneys should be barred from writing down any identifying information about people involved in the case.
More on the Trump classified documents indictment
The latest: Donald Trump faces a new federal indictment in which he is charged with seeking to prevent security footage from being reviewed. Trump pleaded not guilty in June to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. The judge set a trial date for next May.
The charges: Trump faces 40 separate charges in the documents case. Read the full text of the superseding indictment against Trump and our top takeaways from the indictment.
The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime. Here’s how Trump’s indictment could impact the 2024 election.