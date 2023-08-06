At dueling summits, youth voter groups offer different messages on 2024

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Speaking at a conference aimed at activating young conservatives, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker kicked off his speech by speaking about the Iran hostage crisis and preparing for nuclear attacks as a member of the “Cold War generation" — two events that occurred decades before many of the attendees were born.

“In many ways I can commiserate with all of you. You may not have 100,000 protesters in your classroom but it may feel like it, right,” said 55-year-old Walker, comparing the protests he faced as the 45th governor of Wisconsin to the “intimidation” that Republican students face on campus.

Two days later, 21-year-old Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the Democratic-aligned Voters of Tomorrow, took aim at Walker in his opening remarks at the group’s summit across town.

Young America’s Foundation is "an organization which is ironically dedicated to eliminating our freedoms and rights is led by Scott Walker … who lost his seat when college students across Wisconsin turned out in droves vote him out,” said Mayer, a Mexican immigrant who founded VOT as a college student in California in 2019. “Let’s be honest, these groups are bullsh—.”

Hundreds of students from across the country descended on Washington last week for the two dueling conferences as Democrats and Republicans seek to boost their appeal with young voters ahead of 2024. But while the summits were separated physically by only two miles in downtown D.C., the events underscored the vastly different ways Democrats and Republicans view and organize young people, who have tended to vote for Democratic candidates in recent elections.

And attendees at both events echoed similar sentiments: neither political party is doing enough to reach young voters, despite the fact that Gen Z and Millennials are expected to make up nearly forty percent of the electorate in 2024.

Walker, a previous presidential candidate and the president of the Young America’s Foundation — a youth organization that calls itself “the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement” — agreed that the Republican Party has fallen short with younger voters, referencing worse-than-expected Republican losses in the 2022 midterms as a result.

“For all the talk about a red wave last year, the biggest reason it didn’t materialize wasn’t candidate selection, it wasn’t a given issue – those are factors – it was young people, 18 to 29 year old voters, in key states like mine in Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, they went with the more liberal versus a conservative candidate by 40 points or more in those key battleground states,” he said in an interview with the Washington Post.

“I don’t think anyone thinks that a conservative Republican candidate is going to take, you know, the majority of younger voters,” Walker added.

In 2022, only 38% of youth were contacted by the Democratic Party, and 33% by the Republican Party, per the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

“That’s definitely not enough from either party to be actually reaching a wide range of young people, especially those who are just turning into eligible age since the last federal election,” said Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, the Newhouse Director of CIRCLE.

At the National Conservative Student Conference, Walker praised Republican presidential candidates Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Vivek Ramaswamy, the millennial tech entrepreneur who headlined the conference on Wednesday, for making efforts to reach young people. All 2024 GOP candidates were invited to speak, but Ramaswamy was the only to attend.

Ramaswamy only briefly alluded to his controversial proposal to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the voting age to 25 unless people meet requirement such as passing a civics test or serving in the military, a policy that drew criticism from young people within the GOP.

The conservative conference also hosted Cleta Mitchell, a Republican lawyer who previously told a room of GOP donors that conservatives must band together to limit voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters.

While advocates of campus voting say such a restriction could make it harder for young people, who tend to vote Democratic, to cast their ballots, some students at the conference agreed with Mitchell.

Rico Riccardi, a 21-year-old attendee from Gettysburg College, said he agreed with Mitchell’s stance.

“By having tons of access on campus to voting not only are you getting people to vote with a terrible track record, but you’re also having people coming in from out of state to vote on issues that aren’t really going to affect them and where they’re from," he said.

Jack Lobel, the spokesperson for Voters of Tomorrow, said inviting speakers like Mitchell and Ramaswamy to an event focused on young voters is hypocritical, and argued it is “a clear sign that not only are [Republicans] willing to pass policies that actively attack our generation, but they've simply given up on our generation.”

“What it really shows is that they have they are by and large out of touch,” said Mayer.

Walker dismissed the suggestion he is out of touch with Gen Z due to his age, pointing to the 2024 Democratic frontrunner, President Joe Biden. At 80 years old, he’s the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, and will be 86 at the end of a second term if re-elected.

“They’ll all be talking about how great Joe Biden does, and he is literally a quarter century older than I am,” he joked.

Inside the Watergate Hotel — where staff passed appetizers and an open bar featured only non-alcoholic beverages fitting for the attendees who were as young as 14 — the Voters of Tomorrow event hosted Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), the first Gen Z member of Congress, and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who is 83, as the headliner.

Leaders at summit, which was sponsored by Building Back Together, an outside group backed by President Biden, spoke optimistically about the Biden administration’s engagement with young voters. But attendees were less convinced, and many expressed ongoing hesitations about Biden running for a second term.

At one point, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was interrupted during her remarks at the event by Elise Joshi, the 21-year-old executive director of Gen-Z for Change.

“Excuse me for interrupting, but asking nicely hasn’t worked out. A million young people wrote to the administration pleading not to approve a disastrous oil drilling project in Alaska, and we were ignored,” said Joshi.

While many attendees echoed the party line and expressed enthusiasm for the president, just as many voiced concern about how much the Biden administration and Democrats at large are doing to mobilize their generation.

“I think he’s doing better, he could do a lot better,” said Marisa Weinberg, a rising senior at Towson University. “Obviously I’d like someone younger and a bit more progressive, but if that’s the only option I’ll take it and push him to do better,” Weinberg, 21, said of the likelihood of Biden being the nominee.

Across town at the JW Marriott, attendees offered suggestions on how the GOP can better reach young people.

Ryann Goldberg, 20, a student at Dallas Baptist University suggested Republican candidates and elected officials should meet Gen Z where they are on Instagram and TikTok. “We’re like, oh, I found it online, but really it was TikTok,” she laughed.

Many GOP politicians have rejected TikTok over the app’s ties to China, illustrating the gap in how Republicans and Democrats perceive the threat they say it poses. Walker said he’s not on TikTok, but acknowledged that Young America’s Foundation as an organization has had success on the platform.

“I’m not going to concede that territory,” he said. “There may be inherent problems, but we still need to figure out ways to get to young people.”

Another attendee suggested the GOP could appeal to younger voters with vibrant design and colors in event programming.

"I always think of the Republican Party as like strict red, white and blue, very traditional and I think that can be a turnoff for people our age,” said Mary Wetterling, a 21-year-old illustration major at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. “There’s ways to go about it in the traditional sense and make it more fun and like, bright and oh, this looks inviting, I want to hang this on my wall kind of thing.”

The YAF event featured more than two dozen pastel and brightly colored sticker options, with messages ranging from “unborn lives matter” to “to hell with socialism” and “girls just wanna have guns.” The stickers sat out for students to take alongside flyers advertising methods to be paid to report “liberal bias” on campus.

But for many young voters, the disconnect lies not in visually creative messaging, but in political values. Gen Z voters overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in November’s midterms, aligning with candidates on abortion rights, gun control, climate change, and protections to the LGBTQ community.

“Democrats are not indoctrinating anyone, young people are liberals because young people have empathy and young people care about others," argued Mayer.

On the opening day of the conservative YAF conference, many of the organization’s posts on Twitter focused on gender and transgender people, a messaging decision that Walker says comes from students reporting being “bombarded” with the issue on campus.

“I prefer to talk about economic policy and fighting communism,” he noted, saying YAF is not against transgender people – just gender affirming care for minors. He also cited opposition to transgender athletes as a hot topic in the GOP primary.

Callie Whicker, 19, a student at American University who attended the Democratic Voters of Tomorrow event, said the GOP’s focus on gender-affirming care for minors and rhetoric around transgender people from care is hurtful.

“I feel like a lot of Gen Z is definitely for, pro-trans people, and I’m trans, so I’m definitely pro trans rights,” Whicker laughed. “They’re not having the whole picture of what gender affirming care is. And that can even just be therapy. But they’re just taking stuff out of context and out of proportion and kind of blowing it out of the water. It bothers me a lot."

While Republicans’ efforts to attract more Gen Z voters in 2024 is still uncertain, experts say that same age group is not guaranteed for Democrats either.

“Though they’re voting for Democrats, the young people really distrust both Republican Party and Democratic Party,” Kawashima-Ginsberg said.

She added that there’s “a lot of space for both parties” to increase their youth outreach, and said although young people are often thought of as all being Democrats, they are not a monolith.

“I think there are a lot of establishment figures in the Democratic Party who really aren’t doing enough to show young people why we should vote for them, said Ayden Whitted, a-17 year-old high school student from New York.

Whitted, who credits Sen. Bernie Sanders for getting him involved in politics, said he would also like to see other Democrats challenge Biden. “I don’t think he [Biden] is the best the Democratic Party has to offer,” he added, noting a “perception issue” with younger voters after making gaffes and falling on stage.

For Walker, Republicans can make inroads by going to college campuses and going beyond traditional media to appear on YouTube channels and on podcasts.

“One of the biggest mistakes that I think conservative Republicans have made for years, is we’ve just ignored young people, we’ve largely bypassed college campuses,” said Walker.

To that end, YAF has partnered with Fox News and the RNC for the first Republican primary debate and solicited questions from attendees of the conference to be potentially posed to the 2024 field in Milwaukee on August 23.

The organization will also host a block party before the debate featuring conservative influencers in effort to court younger voters.