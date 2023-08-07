Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1964, Congress overwhelmingly adopted the Gulf of Tonkin resolution that empowered President Lyndon B. Johnson to "take all necessary measures" to defend U.S. forces in Southeast Asia. The measure cleared the House with no opposition, and the Senate passed it 88-2. It set the stage for direct American involvement in combat in the region — the Vietnam War.

The big idea

Four headwinds that push back the selling of ‘Bidenomics’

As President Biden heads off today on a trip to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, it’s not a bad time to look at some of the forces making it harder for him to convince voters that he deserves a second term based on his handling of the economy and his climate and conservation agenda.

And it has been a bit of a slog.

From my colleague Toluse Olorunnipa’s curtain raiser for the trip:

“A CNN poll released last week showed that encouraging signs about the economy and inflation have not yet given Biden much of a boost. Roughly half of Americans believe the economy is in a downturn or getting worse, with only 1 in 5 seeing the economy as improving, the poll found,” Toluse wrote.

“Just over one-third of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, while nearly two-thirds disapproved. Overall, Biden’s approval numbers have remained relatively low throughout most of his presidency, but the White House publicly dismisses much of the polling,” he reported.

The Trump factor

Toluse highlighted the headline-dominating force that is “the whirlwind of legal drama surrounding the former president [Donald Trump], who has faced a trio of indictments over the past five months and could see more charges later this month.”

Later in the piece: “A sampling of coverage on the five major Sunday talk shows offers an indication of which developments will capture the attention of the media and the public. Trump’s lawyer John Lauro appeared on all five shows on Sunday, publicly defending the former president on Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN.”

That opens the door to questions about media coverage of the economy, which we may tackle in a future column. But you can see how Biden might struggle to break through Trump-saturated news.

Gas prices

Record heat waves and cuts to production have helped send gas prices higher in recent weeks — still lower than they were last year, but higher than a few months ago. The cost of filling up is a regular feature of Republican messaging.

But it’s a different dynamic that makes rising gas prices a communications nightmare for any White House: Local newscasts regularly feature them and, let’s be honest, you can’t drive down a suburban artery without seeing signs reminding you what a tank-full will set you back.

It’s not especially difficult for Biden to go toe-to-toe with any inside-the-Beltway opponent or global antagonist. But stories that are local expressions of national phenomena? No administration is equipped to push back on every network affiliate’s reporting.

Inflation overall

The American economy has come roaring back from the pandemic depths of 2020, and by many key economic metrics is doing better than comparably rich countries. Biden regularly points to the good news.

Unemployment near a record low, and 13.4 million jobs added since I took office: that’s Bidenomics.



We’re growing the economy even as inflation is at its lowest level in more than two years.



It isn't an accident. It's results. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 4, 2023

(Note: That’s not prices going down, it’s prices rising less quickly than they had been.)

The Daily 202 said back in November 2021 that Biden’s economy was defined by jobs growth, which has been very strong, and soaring inflation, which held down or even smothered growth in real wages for about two years of his presidency.

That seems to be changing, my colleague Jeff Stein reported in late July, with wage growth outpacing price increases, which is good political news for Biden.

That’s because inflation shapes the answer to the political question: Are you better off than you were four years ago?

A poll in July by the Economist-YouGov found 57 percent said the price of goods and services was the best measure for how the national economy is doing, versus 15 percent saying jobs and 6 percent saying the stock market.

Biden’s trust problem

Over at the Messenger, Dan Merica and Amie Parnes recently pinned voter skepticism on what they identified as Biden’s “trust” problem.

“Over the last two years, Biden’s once-high trustworthiness rating has consistently slipped. A CNN survey in April 2021 found that 54% of voters found Biden was ‘honest and trustworthy,’ a figure that fell to 48% in October 2022 and then to 45% in March 2023,” they reported.

“A similar trend has become clear in other polls: Where Biden’s trustworthiness was at 48% among Americans in a May 2020 Washington Post/ABC News survey, it was at 41% in May 2023,” Dan and Amie wrote.

Yes, Trump’s overall numbers on trust have reliably been much worse. But that May poll found 54 percent said Trump did a better job with the economy while in office, compared with 36 percent who said the current president.

That’s what Biden’s out to change.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

‘Fake’ elector plot raised concerns over legal peril, indictment shows

The Post’s Amy Gardner, Patrick Marley, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Josh Dawsey have a deep dive out this morning on a key new revelation in the federal indictment filed against Donald Trump last week.

What you need to know: Six weeks after the 2020 election, senior campaign officials for Donald Trump called a group of Pennsylvania Republicans to walk them through how they would cast the state electoral votes for the sitting president two days later.

There was a problem: Joe Biden had already been declared the certified winner in Pennsylvania. A number of the Republicans on the conference call said they were uncomfortable portraying themselves as legitimate electors, but campaign officials told them they were meeting on a contingency basis only.

After the call, campaign officials circulated language to add to the Pennsylvania elector certificates to be submitted to Washington asserting that the votes were intended to count only if Trump prevailed in litigation in the state. Campaign officials urged one another to keep this new language under wraps so that other states would not copy it. “If it gets out we changed the language for PA it could snowball,” one campaign official wrote, according to the indictment.”

U.S. imports from China plummet as relations remain tense

“U.S. companies are accelerating efforts to reduce their dependence upon Chinese suppliers, even as officials in Washington and Beijing labor to put a floor under their sour relationship,” David J. Lynch reports.

“Through the first five months of this year, U.S. imports from China were down 24 percent from the same period one year ago, according to the Census Bureau. Companies such as HP, Stanley Black & Decker and Lego are among those that have been repositioning their supply lines for American consumers, either to avoid the risk of being pinched between rival superpowers or as part of a longer term strategy to produce goods closer to customers.”

Woman arrested in plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine says

“A Ukrainian woman has been detained by Ukraine’s Security Service in connection with an apparent plot to attack President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Yulia Drozd and Kevin Shalvey report for ABC News.

“The woman, who is from Mykolaiv but was not publicly named, was being questioned, officials said. She had been part of a plot aimed at assassinating Zelenskyy during his visit last week to Mykolaiv, a southeastern city near the front.”

“Law enforcement officials said she had been caught “red-handed” as she handed info to the Russians. She allegedly was passing information on to Russian forces about Zelenskyy's location, including a full itinerary of the president's visit to the region. The Russians would have then ordered an airstrike to assassinate him, Ukrainian officials alleged.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

‘12 years of hell’: Indian boarding school survivors share their stories

For nearly 100 years, Native American children were taken from their reservations and forced to attend federally operated Indian boarding schools, as part of an effort by the U.S. government “to wipe out their languages and culture and assimilate them into White society,” Dana Hedgpeth reports.

Government officials and experts estimate that tens of thousands of Native children attended the schools, of which there were more than 400 across 37 states, according to the first investigation into the schools by the U.S. Interior Department. Thousands are believed to have died at the schools. Many others were sexually assaulted, physically abused or emotionally traumatized.

The Washington Post talked to four survivors of Indian boarding schools who attended the institutions in the late 1940s and 1950s and are now in their 70s and 80s. Some have never spoken publicly about their experiences, which left them deeply scarred. You can read their stories here.

… and beyond

Bullied By Her Own Party, a Wisconsin Election Official's GOP Roots Mean Nothing in Volatile New Climate

“Margaret Rose Bostelmann’s ideals are clear from one glance at her well-kept ranch-style house in central Wisconsin. A large American flag is mounted near the front door, and a “We Back the Badge” sign on her front lawn announces her support for law enforcement. Bostelmann, a Wisconsin elections commissioner, said she voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and added: “I will always vote Republican. I always have,” ProPublica’s Megan O’Matz and Mariam Elba report.

“But her fellow Republicans have exiled her and disparaged her, sought to upend her career and, on this day in July, brought the 70-year-old to tears as she discussed what she’s been through over the last several years because she refuses to support false claims that Trump won the state in the 2020 presidential election.”

The latest on covid

Covid or a summer cold? Without free tests, many won’t know.

“The United States is experiencing a bump in coronavirus transmission for the first time since the public health emergency ended in May, exposing the challenges of avoiding the virus when free testing is no longer widely accessible,” Fenit Nirappil reports.

“The Biden administration stopped mailing test kits to households in June. The ones Americans stockpiled over the last year and a half are expiring. Major insurers no longer pay for over-the-counter tests once the requirement to do so ended with the emergency declaration.”

The Biden agenda

Most disapprove of Biden’s handling of climate change, Post-UMD poll finds

“Nearly one year after President Biden enacted a sprawling package to combat harmful emissions and boost clean energy, his administration is struggling to demonstrate the law’s value to weary voters — and stave off a widening array of new political threats,” Tony Romm, Scott Clement, Emily Guskin and Kate Selig report.

“Most Americans — 57 percent — disapprove of Biden’s handling of climate change, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, which also finds that few adults say they know a good amount or great deal about the Inflation Reduction Act, a law that includes massive new investments in response to global warming.”

Visualized

The United States has committed more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. That’s more than the federal government distributes in aid to any other country, including Israel, Jordan and Egypt, some of the top recipients of U.S. support, Ruby Mellen and Artur Galocha report.

Hot on the left

A Sea Change in Democrats’ Approach to the Judiciary

Brian Fallon stepped down as executive director of Demand Justice last month, leaving behind an organization that sought to elevate judicial issues among Democrats who hadn’t been prioritizing nominations to the bench to the same degree as Republicans, the American Prospect’s David Dayen reports.

“His success cannot just be measured by opinion polling. President Biden has nominated 180 judges, and 140 of them have been confirmed, numbers that far outpace his Democratic predecessors. What’s more, Biden has not pulled names from the traditional pile of corporate lawyers. More than half of his nominees have been professionally diverse, with labor lawyers, civil rights lawyers, and public defenders added to the federal bench.”

Hot on the right

'Of course he lost': Ron DeSantis rejects Trump's 2020 election claims

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday rejected Donald Trump's claim that he was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election in his most forceful comments to date on the matter,” Amanda Terkel reports for NBC News.

“Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner,” DeSantis told NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns. When pushed for a yes or no answer, DeSantis replied, “No, of course he lost, Joe Biden’s the president.”

“Still, DeSantis made sure to point out in Sunday’s interview that he saw a number of problems with the 2020 election, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s grants for election administration, the widespread availability of mail-in ballots, state laws that allow third parties to collect and return voters' ballots, and how social media outlets de-emphasized a story about the laptop of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.”

“I don’t think it was a good-run election,” DeSantis said. “But I also think Republicans didn’t fight back. You’ve got to fight back when that is happening.”

Today in Washington

At 1 p.m., Biden will welcome the Houston Astros to the White House in celebration of their 2022 World Series Championship, with second gentlemen Doug Emhoff also slated to attend.

At 6:30 p.m., Biden will leave Washington for Grand Canyon Village, Ariz. He is scheduled to arrive at 7:45 p.m.

