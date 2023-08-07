Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Biden goes west… Running for the GOP nomination as a candidate of color … but first …

At the White House

There’s a never-ending campaign to sell ‘Bidenomics.’ Are voters listening?

PASADENA, Tex. — President Biden and his cabinet are hitting the road this week, traveling to nearly a dozen states to mark the first anniversary of Democrats’ landmark climate and health care law.

Advertisement

The trips are part of a never-ending push by administration officials to highlight the major legislation Biden signed into law before Democrats lost control of the House, including the infrastructure law, legislation to spur domestic semiconductor manufacturing and the climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The White House branded those laws and the rest of Biden’s economic agenda this summer as “Bidenomics.”

There’s good reason for Biden’s nonstop efforts to promote his accomplishments.

A new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll out this morning found 71 percent of Americans say they have heard “little” or “nothing at all” about the Inflation Reduction Act nearly a year after its passage, our colleagues Tony Romm, Scott Clement, Emily Guskin and Kate Selig report.

The White House has pointed to the economy’s resilience, with inflation coming down from last year’s highs, unemployment low and consumer confidence rising, as evidence that “Bidenomics” is working.

Advertisement

“Polls don’t always tell the full story,” Natalie Quillian, a White House deputy chief of staff, told reporters last week.

The limits of Bidenomics

But sometimes it’s tough to tease out how much credit Bidenomics deserves for the projects that the administration is celebrating.

While some projects clearly have been made possible or sped up by, say, the tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, others have benefited from a range of government funding over many years.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hailed the infrastructure law on Friday at the Port of Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal, where he cut a ceremonial ribbon with an enormous pair of red-handled scissors to mark the opening of a new wharf — but the federal funds that helped build the wharf predated the infrastructure law.

Advertisement

The infrastructure law did provide $142 million for another project at the port: an effort to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel that’s been in the works since the Obama administration.

Can Bidenomics take credit for the new wharf? Or just the ship channel expansion? Or just part of the expansion?

“To me, it’s about direction,” Buttigieg told The Early in an interview in a conference room overlooking the port after briefly touring the ship channel project by boat. “Are you turning the dial up or are you turning it down?”

Buttigieg is starting to cut ribbons on projects funded by the infrastructure law — the first one was in the Allentown, Pa., airport last month, he said — but most of the “Bidenomics” projects won’t be finished for years.

“I picture a bell curve, and we’re really at the very outset of it,” Buttigieg said. “The majority of the projects that this bill will fund haven’t even been identified. They’re not even part of the 37,000” projects that the infrastructure law has funded to date.

Partisan feuding

Buttigieg took a shot in his remarks at the ribbon-cutting at lawmakers — read: House Republicans — seeking to cut infrastructure funding in the government spending negotiations ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government.

Advertisement

“I would be remiss if I did not mention that right now, as we speak, there are voices in the United States Congress making the case to cut infrastructure funding and reverse some of the progress that we’ve made,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg was referring to billions of dollars in cuts to infrastructure projects proposed by House Republicans, including a $142 million reduction in funding for the Port Infrastructure Development Program, which funded the wharf expansion that he was in Texas to celebrate.

House Republicans have defended the proposed cuts as necessary to reduce spending.

“The bill before the Committee responsibly funds our most critical transportation and housing needs, which will have a positive impact in every Congressional district,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s transportation subcommittee, told the committee last month. “At the same time, the bill meets the challenge before us to reduce spending and get our debt under control.”

Buttigieg said the administration would keep attacking the cuts in the coming months.

“You’re going to be hearing a lot from us on this, because you have some House Republicans who are wildly out of step with the American public,” he said.

Bipartisan results

Still, Republicans have pushed for funding for the ship channel project the infrastructure law is helping to fund.

Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.), Wesley Hunt (R-Tex.) and Brian Babin (R-Tex.) have requested earmarks to help deepen and widen the ship channel. And Hunt, Babin and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) wrote letters encouraging the administration to award the Port of Houston a $25.1 million grant under the Reducing Truck Emissions at Ports program, which was created by the infrastructure law.

Advertisement

Jackson Lee gave a shout out to lawmakers including Hunt and Babin while introducing Buttigieg on Friday.

“We have worked together … on making sure there is no divide when we fight for the Houston Port,” she said.

‘Part of our job is storytelling’

The dark side of Bidenomics is that Americans say they’re unhappy with the economy, though they seem to be feeling a little better lately.

A CNN poll released last week found that 37 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy — up from a low of 30 percent last summer in CNN’s polling. Consumer confidence is also up sharply since last summer, according to the most recent data from the University of Michigan and the Conference Board.

Buttigieg pointed out that polls show Americans tend to be more optimistic when asked about their own circumstances than about the overall economy.

Advertisement

“I would prefer that than the other way around,” he said. “But, look, part of our job is storytelling, and we need to make the case about how all of this adds up into a better big picture, too.”

What we're watching

Biden will return to the White House this morning from Delaware, where was vacationing last week. On his agenda: meeting the Houston Astros this afternoon to commemorate their World Series win last year. He’ll leave again this evening to head to Arizona.

“During his stay in Arizona, Biden is expected to designate a vast area near the Grand Canyon as a national monument to safeguard it from uranium mining,” people familiar with the plans told The Post.

Biden will also talk up the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday in Arizona and on Wednesday in New Mexico. And on Thursday, he’ll speak about the first anniversary of the Pact Act, the law he signed last year to expand health care and increase benefits for veterans exposed to toxic “burn pits” in Iraq, our colleague Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

He’ll also headline a campaign fundraisers in New Mexico and Utah.

The campaign

Running for the GOP nomination as a candidate of color

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy “are among a record six minorities seeking the Republican nomination for president, and are often held up by party leaders as dynamic figures who can expand the GOP’s appeal in a more pluralistic America, our colleagues Marianne LeVine, Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Dylan Wells write.

Advertisement

“But as they address almost entirely White audiences in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, they also echo a complaint made mostly by White conservatives — that the country has focused too heavily on systemic racism. It’s a view that puts them sharply at odds with many other Americans, including most people of color, and showcases the challenge of being a minority candidate seeking to lead a party that downplays the pervasiveness of racial discrimination.”

Still, Scott and former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), who are Black, have criticized their primary rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s defense of curriculum in his state that suggests enslaved people sometimes learned useful skills as slaves.

In an interview, Hurd said that while he disagrees with classroom teaching that divides people, Republicans can’t afford to promote a historical fiction if they want to appeal to a wider swath of America.

“Yes, slavery happened. Jim Crow happened. It had an impact on our society,” he said. “Reconstruction had an impact on society, and we should be teaching it, and it’s important. It’s important for our kids and adults to learn and understand.”

The Media

Must reads from The Post:

From elsewhere:

Viral

If it’s August in Iowa …

Yummm a snickers blizzard from Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids pic.twitter.com/1djlJSU4G1 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 7, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.