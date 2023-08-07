Trump-appointed ambassador jumps into crowded GOP Senate race in Nevada

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jeff Gunter, a Republican donor and the Trump-appointed former U.S. ambassador to Iceland, has announced a bid to be the next U.S. senator for the state of Nevada. Gunter, who filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, joins a crowded Republican primary, as the party seeks to defeat Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.). The pool already includes U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown, the preferred candidate of the National Republican Senatorial Committee; and Jim Marchant, a former Nevada state assemblyman and an election denier.

In a campaign video announcing his bid, Gunter, a dermatologist, is seen treating patients. He emphasizes “integrity,” “character,” community outreach and education. He also focuses on a few key political themes, including combating President Biden’s “failed extreme agenda” and continuing to stand with former president Donald Trump, who has already been indicted in three separate criminal cases.

“I’ll fight to support Donald Trump and his amazing and great America First agenda,” Gunter says. He also makes a broad swath of policy promises to tackle inflation, lower energy prices, overhaul the health-care system, fix the Department of Veterans Affairs, finish the U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut bureaucracy.

Gunter served as the U.S. ambassador to Iceland from 2019 through 2021. CBS News reported in 2020 that Gunter garnered scrutiny within diplomatic circles for allegedly creating an “untenable” work environment within the embassy. He also requested a firearm as well as other enhanced security measures while serving as ambassador, even though Iceland is known as one of the safety countries in the world. He drew widespread criticism for referring to covid-19 as “the Invisible China Virus!” on social media.

In response to a request for comment, Gunter’s campaign sent over a statement on his Senate run that said in part that “The fight to preserve our great country and the state of Nevada must be fought in the Nation’s Capital.”

Gunter in his statement also endorsed Trump and appeared to challenge Brown to do the same.

Describing his time as a diplomat, Gunter says in his campaign video, “I fought the deep state, I fought China and I fought Russia’s influence in the Arctic in the great High North.”

Rosen, a first-term senator, has portrayed herself as a problem solver willing to work with Republicans. When announcing her reelection bid, she said that her priorities include “lowering costs for the middle class, defending abortion rights, tackling the climate crisis [and] protecting Social Security and Medicare.” Rosen has not attracted a formal Democratic primary challenger.

Shortly after Gunter announced his entrance into the race on Monday, Rosen touted her accomplishments on Twitter, which has recently been renamed X. “My record is clear: Nevadans can count on me to fight to lower costs, stand up for our democracy, and protect reproductive rights. The extreme MAGA Republicans running against me want to ban abortion nationwide, overturn elections, & roll back all the progress we’ve made,” she wrote.

After Gunter’s announcement, Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Johanna Warshaw said in a statement that “the Republican Senate primary in Nevada is growing more crowded and more MAGA by the day. No matter who emerges from this extreme field of candidates, it’s clear they will be entirely out of step with hardworking Nevadans.”

Republicans, however, are hopeful that the Nevada seat could be a pickup opportunity. Democrats control the Senate, 51-49, but the map is favorable to Republicans in 2024. Twenty-three members of the Democratic caucus are up for reelection, compared with 11 Republicans.

Other swing states or GOP-friendly states that Democrats will be defending include West Virginia, Ohio, Montana, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

John Wagner contributed to this report.