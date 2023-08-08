Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But first, a scoop: An Arizona coalition is launching an effort to get abortion rights on the ballot in November 2024 🚨 Major abortion rights groups are officially launching a bid today to enshrine abortion protections into the Arizona constitution, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and I report.

The effort sets off a high-stakes battle in a politically divided swing state that was once reliably Republican.

The details: Arizona for Abortion Access, the new political action committee supporting the ballot measure effort, is scheduled to file proposed language for a constitutional amendment with the Arizona secretary of state’s office today. Groups involved in the effort include ACLU of Arizona, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, NARAL Arizona, Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health, Arizona List and Healthcare Rising Arizona.

Specifically, the proposed language — first shared with The Post — would guarantee the right to an abortion up until fetal viability, which is typically around 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. It would require abortions to be permitted afterward when necessary to protect the life or physical or mental health of the patient.

Jodi Liggett, a senior adviser for NARAL Arizona, estimates the effort in Arizona could be “a $40 [million] or $50 million project.”

Arizona currently bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A state appeals court ruled last year that Arizona can’t prosecute doctors under a near-total ban dating back to the mid-19th century.

The timeline: State legislative staff is expected to review the proposed amendment’s language within the next 30 days as part of a technical review that will be requested by the group. The big deadline is July 3. That’s when abortion rights advocates must collect 383,923 valid signatures from registered voters to officially put the question to voters.

The national lens: If the initiative makes it on Arizona’s ballot in November 2024, it could have implications for President Biden’s reelection by helping turn out those who support abortion rights. The new effort represents the latest attempt by abortion rights groups to counteract bans in states across the country — and is sure to be fiercely opposed by antiabortion advocates.

At the polls

And that brings us to our other big story of the day … Ohio’s big election

The Post’s Patrick Marley and I spent some time traveling Ohio ahead of a vote today that has tremendous implications for the fate of abortion rights in the state. This is what we found:

CLEVELAND — For more than a century, Ohio voters who couldn’t get politicians to listen to them had a straightforward way to bring about change. They could sidestep the governor and lawmakers to amend the state constitution on their own.

That process could become a whole lot more difficult. Ohio Republicans, who control both chambers of the legislature and have sought to restrict abortion, scheduled a special election for today. There’s just one issue on the ballot: Should constitutional amendments require the support of 60 percent of voters rather than a simple majority?

The measure needs only a simple majority to pass — and will impact all constitutional amendments on the ballot going forward, including a November ballot measure to guarantee abortion access in a state where restrictions at about six weeks of pregnancy have been put on hold by a judge.

Because of those stakes, Tuesday’s election has become a proxy fight over abortion. And what happens in Ohio will be closely watched across the country, with abortion expected to be a defining issue in next year’s races for the president, House and Senate.

The arguments

On a Saturday morning in July, union members gathered at P.J. McIntyre’s, an Irish pub in Cleveland with a mural of a pint of Guinness stout on one wall and a silhouette of Ireland on another.

“The most corrupt state legislative majority in Ohio’s history is trying to make a power grab to take away the power of the people,” Shari Obrenski, the president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, told the crowd. “We are what’s standing in the way of that corrupt majority taking away our power to do what’s right for the people of our state.”

That’s been a core message of advocates for keeping the citizen initiative process intact. They’ve accused Republican lawmakers of trying to thwart the will of the majority and weaken voters’ voices.

Meanwhile, top GOP officials and abortion opponents have defended their call for the special election, arguing there should be a high bar for amending the state constitution, just as there is for modifying the U.S. Constitution.

On a hot July morning, about two dozen people gathered north of Columbus at the Marion County Republican Party’s headquarters. Michael Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, urged them to vote to change the rules.

“Some people said, ‘Gonidakis, isn’t this all about the abortion issue?’ To me and my wife, Amy Gonidakis, it absolutely is. It’s 100 percent about the abortion issue,” he said. “But for you, it might be about something else.”

Throughout the event, he ticked off a list of other issues: Minimum wage. Gun rights. Marijuana legalization.

Under the long-standing rules allowing simple majorities, “our constitution is for sale,” Gonidakis said. He contended that powerful interest groups outside the state want to obstruct the will of the people and help finance expensive ballot measure campaigns in Ohio.

The battle

The vote today has drawn unusually intense interest from voters and donors.

Millions of dollars have flowed to both opponents and proponents of the measure, from within the state and outside it. Groups that support securing abortion rights in the November election and those that oppose Tuesday’s ballot measure have raised roughly $25 million, according to campaign finance filings, while those on the other side have raised about $20 million. Both sides have accepted money from outside the state.

And as of Friday, more than 578,000 people had voted early — a turnout that is more than double what was seen in the May 2022 primary for Senate but low in comparison with a fall election for governor or president.

The proposal in today’s special election also would make it harder to get any constitutional amendments on the ballot in the first place.

Signatures would need to be collected from all of Ohio’s 88 counties, instead of just half, with the total from each county equaling at least 5 percent of the votes cast in the governor’s race. It would also end the ability to gather additional signatures if the secretary of state determines that backers of the ballot measure haven’t turned in enough valid signatures.

Those opposed to changing the rules for amending the constitution sense that Ohio voters are on their side. A July poll by USA Today and Suffolk University found that 57 percent of voters opposed raising the vote threshold. Support for the measure was soft even among Republicans, with only 38 percent of GOP voters backing changing the rules.

But Ohio voters will soon find out whether that holds true.

Industry Rx

Patients contend with side effects of popular weight-loss drugs

As more people turn to a next generation of diabetes and obesity drugs such as Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro, some are grappling with an unwelcome trade-off: How to balance uncomfortable, sometimes painful, side effects with the benefits of reduced food cravings and weight loss, our colleagues David Ovalle and Laurie McGinley report.

Most people who take the drugs don’t experience serious side effects, and even minor ones — like nausea, diarrhea, vomiting — mostly can be controlled with a careful diet and medical supervision. However, some patients say some unwelcome and scary effects, including heart palpitations, surprised them, and forced them off the medication.

This comes as more Americans are aware of the drugs. According to a KFF health tracking poll released last week, about 7 in 10 adults had heard at least “a little” about the medications, David and Laurie write.

Data point

An estimated 2.5 million adults in the United States had opioid use disorder in 2021, but only 1 in 5 of them received medication to treat it, according to new research published yesterday in JAMA Network Open.

The study also found disparities in who had access to treatments like buprenorphine and methadone, despite recent guidance recommending their use. For example: White adults were 14 times more likely to receive medications for opioid addiction than Black adults; men were six times more likely than women, according to researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

In other health news

On tap today: The Utah Supreme Court The Utah Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the state’s near-total ban on abortion should remain blocked while a constitutional challenge against it proceeds.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host listening sessions on Sept. 12 and 13 to gather feedback on its telemedicine rules , after the agency said last week that , after the agency said last week that it was open to creating a special registration process that would allow telemedicine providers to prescribe controlled substances entirely remotely.

Five of the country’s major health systems plan to start offering Eisai and Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi in the next few months after finalizing their payment and administrative policies, as well as how to assess and monitor patients, Reuters’ Julie Steenhuysen and Deena Beasley report. in the next few months after finalizing their payment and administrative policies, as well as how to assess and monitor patients,andreport.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.