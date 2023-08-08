Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition, we’ll cover the end of the public comment period on the Environmental Protection Agency’s power plant proposal, and a poll that finds most Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of climate change. But first:

Biden will designate a new national monument in Arizona. Will New York be next?

President Biden today will designate a new national monument in Arizona, protecting nearly a million acres near the Grand Canyon from uranium mining, our colleagues Matt Viser and Timothy Puko report.

The move has encouraged lawmakers and activists who are pushing for Biden to designate Plum Island, an ecologically and culturally rich site in Long Island Sound, as his first national monument on the East Coast.

“It is very encouraging,” said Richard Remmer, a member of the Plum Island Steering Committee. “As national monuments are created, I assume that staff is then able to focus on whichever one is next on the list. And I’d like to think that Plum Island is pretty close to the top.”

Since 1954, Plum Island has housed a federal laboratory devoted to studying animal diseases. But the facility is set to close this year and relocate to Kansas, fueling a renewed push for a monument designation among environmentalists, tribal leaders and lawmakers from Connecticut and New York.

“I’m hopeful that President Biden will heed our calls to protect Plum Island once and for all and give people the opportunity to enjoy it,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in an emailed statement yesterday.

Action in Arizona

In Arizona today, Biden will sign a proclamation under the 1906 Antiquities Act to create the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. The proclamation will put the area off limits to new uranium mining, which environmentalists say would threaten aquifers and water supplies.

In 2012, President Barack Obama banned new mining in the area for 20 years. But the ban is set to expire in January 2032, leading advocates to call for permanent protections.

The name of the monument is meant to reflect the significance of the area to several Native American tribes. Baaj nwaavjo means “where Indigenous peoples roam” in the Havasupai language, and i’tah kukveni means “our ancestral footprints” in the Hopi language.

Indigenous and environmental activists have cheered the expected proclamation, while uranium miners have voiced opposition , as have some ranchers in southern Utah who graze their cattle in the area.

Tribal ties

Like many of these sites, Plum Island holds significance for an area tribe. Leaders of the Montaukett Indian Nation believe their ancestors were buried on the island, and they hope a national monument designation would allow for archaeological digs for human remains and artifacts.

“The island belonged to us,” said Sandi Brewster-walker, the tribe’s executive director and government affairs officer. “It’s a big part of our history and our culture. We want to find out how our ancestors lived there.”

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native person to serve as a Cabinet secretary, said on a call with reporters yesterday that the administration recognizes Indigenous people are “the original stewards of our shared lands.”

Haaland visited the national monument near the Grand Canyon in May, boosting the prospects of a presidential proclamation.

Although Haaland has not visited Plum Island, two senior officials from the White House and the General Services Administration toured the area in January, said Louise Harrison, New York natural areas manager at Save the Sound, a local environmental group.

Also like many of Biden’s national monuments, Plum Island is home to an array of wildlife. The 840-acre island is a key breeding and stopover site for thousands of migratory birds, including piping plovers and endangered roseate terns.

“If it’s not protected, real estate people will certainly be foaming at the mouth to get in there and plop a few mansions down” on critical breeding habitat, said Carl Safina, an ecologist and founder of the nonprofit Safina Center.

Bipartisan backing

Despite these similarities, the proposal to protect Plum Island differs from Biden’s other national monuments in one key respect: It has garnered bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), a centrist freshman lawmaker, introduced legislation in March to designate the island as a national monument. On Thursday, LaLota met with members of the Preserve Plum Island Coalition, which includes Save the Sound, to discuss the bill’s path forward.

Proud to partner with groups like @SavetheSound to preserve and protect our environment! We're all working together to ensure Plum Island remains a vibrant ecosystem— free from development— in perpetuity!

Yet the bill would not appropriate any funding for cleanup of the shuttered animal disease center, which advocates say would reassure the public that the island is safe. Such spending would probably be a nonstarter in the Republican-controlled House.

In recognition of this reality, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sent a letter to Biden last summer urging him to bypass Congress and use his executive authority to permanently protect Plum Island.

“Without permanent protection, the island and its endangered and vulnerable species remain under threat,” Blumenthal said in an emailed statement. “I’m committed to working with the Biden administration to find a long-term solution that will preserve this staple of the Long Island Sound for generations to come.”

LaLota was not immediately available for comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

On the Hill

Senate Democrats urge EPA to finalize strong power plant rule

Thirty Senate Democrats, including Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), today urged the Environmental Protection Agency to swiftly finalize strong limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

In a letter led by Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), the senators asserted that the agency has clear authority to regulate carbon pollution from fossil-fuel-burning power plants, which rank as the nation’s second-biggest contributor to climate change.

“Section 111 of the Clean Air Act directs EPA to protect the public from large pollution sources that significantly contribute to air pollution that endangers public health or welfare, such as power plants’ carbon pollution, which is driving devastating climate change,” the senators wrote. “We reaffirmed and underscored EPA’s authority and obligation to issue these standards for power plants in the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Today marks the end of the public comment period on the EPA’s power plant proposal. Thirty-nine Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), last week sent their own letter urging the EPA to withdraw the proposal.

Meanwhile, the Edison Electric Institute, the top lobbying group for U.S. utilities, has drafted comments that ask the EPA to redo the requirements for natural gas plants. But Constellation Energy, a large independent utility, said yesterday that it supports the requirements and is “disappointed” to see the group “working to block these very practical measures.”

Correction: A previous version of this newsletter said Constellation Energy is a member of the Edison Electric Institute. It is not.

Pressure points

Most disapprove of Biden’s handling of climate change, poll finds

Nearly a year after President Biden signed the most ambitious climate bill in U.S. history, most Americans disapprove of his handling of climate change and few adults are familiar with the Inflation Reduction Act, The Washington Post’s Tony Romm, Scott Clement, Emily Guskin and Kate Selig report.

A little over half of adults — 57 percent — say they disapprove of Biden’s handling of global warming, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll. Among Democrats, 22 percent disapprove, while among Republicans, 88 percent do.

The poll also found that 71 percent of Americans have heard “little” or “nothing at all” about the Inflation Reduction Act. But many voters in both parties back some of its provisions, including 65 percent who support its expanded tax credits for installing rooftop solar panels.

The results underscore Biden’s top challenge entering the 2024 presidential race, as he tries to sell voters on a law that — in the eyes of the White House — has created jobs, boosted manufacturing and lowered costs for families.

In the states

How a beach town became a hotbed for scuttling offshore wind energy

Residents of Ocean City, N.J., are ramping up their fight against towering wind turbines, turning the seaside city into an epicenter of opposition to wind energy off the East Coast, The Post’s Kate Selig reports.

Protect Our Coast NJ, which has collected more than 500,000 signatures on a petition opposing offshore wind, describes itself as a grass-roots group made up of concerned residents. But the organization isn’t entirely homegrown. Early on, it received support from the Delaware-based Caesar Rodney Institute, a think tank that opposes renewable energy and has ties to fossil fuel interests.

The group has mobilized to block Ocean Wind 1, a proposal to build up to 98 wind turbines the size of skyscrapers off New Jersey. The Danish developer Orsted estimates the project could power half a million homes with carbon-free electricity.

In the atmosphere

