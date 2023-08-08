Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Ohio special election … Biden to designate new national monument … The potential Fulton County indictment and all the latest Trump legal news … but first …

On the Hill

Meet the new Blue Dogs

The Blue Dog Coalition — the venerable caucus of moderate House Democrats — once boasted 70 members.

Earlier this year, it was down to seven.

Now the Blue Dogs are working to rebuild under the leadership of Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine), Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), who have a different style than the Blue Dogs of yore, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports.

Advertisement

Two of them are women of color, and all are under 50 and represent districts that former president Donald Trump carried in 2020.

The trio is “hoping they can recruit more like-minded candidates, reestablish the power of the group now made up of just 10 lawmakers and challenge the idea that Democrats’ fundamental values can attract only a particular set of voters,” Marianna writes.

“I think it’s about creating a caucus where you’re free to represent your district and still be a Democrat because of the shared values that we still have with everyone else in our caucus, despite our differences,” Golden said during a joint interview with Gluesenkamp Perez and Peltola in his office last month.

They’re “hoping to change how the Blue Dogs are perceived within the broader caucus,” Marianna writes. “While members of the group are more socially liberal than the lawmakers who founded it 30 years ago, the group as a whole has often been seen as a home for agitators who push for restrictive policies many deem out of touch with the mainstream Democratic Party.”

“I do not think that, at its core, the trades community and rural communities are truly in the long term as well-served by modern Republican ideology,” Gluesenkamp Perez said. “I believe it really is the Democratic Party that, in our history, believed in your rights to organize, the dignity of work.”

‘We’re going to be bigger’

The Blue Dogs date back to 1995, when Democrats representing conservative-leaning, mostly Southern districts started the coalition after Republicans took over the House. For many years the group’s chief issue was urging party leaders to focus on deficit reduction.

Advertisement

“It reached peak membership during the 2008 election with roughly 70 members, but it saw its numbers slashed by more than half during the 2010 midterms after vulnerable incumbents who voted for the Affordable Care Act — even though they knew it would be politically perilous — lost their seats,” Marianna writes.

The more nuanced way Golden, Peltola and Gluesenkamp Perez have been talking about their vision for the party has started to resonate with a handful of first- and second-term lawmakers who are considering becoming Blue Dogs, they said.

“There are people that are coming to us, and I would warn, I guess, that we’re going to be bigger before the next election,” Golden said.

That’s not something many Democrats would’ve predicted earlier this year.

“The group was fractured by a desire among some to change their name to the Common Sense Caucus, which members argued would help recruitment,” Marianna writes. “By shedding the Blue Dog name, and its reputation that alludes to its founding days as an old school, largely Southern boys club, the concerned lawmakers argued they would attract more interest.”

Advertisement

“The effort failed, and the departure of … six lawmakers left just seven members, including Golden, who were all men. Golden then started reaching out to new Democratic lawmakers who he knew represented districts similar to his and were okay with breaking with party leadership at times. In joining the group, Peltola, Gluesenkamp Perez and Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) boosted its membership to 10.”

“We want to be the caucus that gets stuff done, and that’s what I associate with,” Peltola said. “It doesn’t do me any good to be here to be an ideologue.”

Policy divisions

Peltola, Golden and Gluesenkamp Perez have been unafraid to vote with Republicans at times. While Democratic leaders recognizes that’s necessary for lawmakers who represent relatively conservative territory, some liberals haven’t been as forgiving.

“The New York Times reported that Gluesenkamp Perez’s auto repair shop became the target of online attacks after she was one of two Democrats who voted against Biden’s student debt forgiveness initiative,” Marianna writes. “The other Democrat was Golden.”

Advertisement

When it comes to climate change, the Blue Dogs support more alternative energy measures but also “say Democrats have often missed the nuance of the conversation by siding with liberals who push for immediate change and criticize moderates — and in turn, the communities they represent — when they push back against the all-or-nothing perspective on policymaking.”

Does that make Golden a moderate? A centrist? He says he isn’t really into labels.

“A constituent once called him a ’progressive conservative Marine,’” Marianna writes. “And if he ever has doubts about the political path he’s taken, he looks at a thank-you note from a constituent that he keeps in his congressional office.”

“Please know that you have been able to unite my (very large) politically divided family,” the card reads. “Your dedication and hard work are greatly appreciated.”

What we're watching

We’re watching the special election today in Ohio, where there’s only one issue on the ballot: Should it take 60 percent support to pass a constitutional amendment instead of the simple majority needed to do so for more than a century?

The result will determine how hard it is to pass a constitutional amendment in November to overturn the state’s six-week ban on abortion, which a judge blocked temporarily last year.

“Supporters of abortion rights and other advocates for keeping the citizen initiative process intact have accused Republican lawmakers of trying to thwart the will of the majority and weaken voters’ voices” by scheduling the special election, our colleagues Patrick Marley and Rachel Roubein write.

Advertisement

“Republicans and opponents of abortion have defended their call for the special election, arguing that there should be a high bar for amending the state constitution, just as there is for modifying the U.S. Constitution.”

“They argue that voters still would have a say in state policy under their plan and contend that they want to prevent out-of-state groups from wielding outsize influence in Ohio.”

Today’s vote in Ohio comes a year after Kansans rejected a constitutional amendment that would have stripped abortion protections from the state constitution — the first test of abortion rights at the ballot box after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — and nine months after Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to add abortion rights to the state constitution.

The Kansas ballot measure was rejected by less than 60 percent of voters, and the Michigan one passed with less than 60 percent support, underscoring the stakes of today’s vote. Abortion rights advocates acknowledge that it would be much tougher to pass November’s ballot measure if today’s succeeds — but they say it’s possible.

Meanwhile, in Arizona:

“Major abortion rights groups are launching a bid Tuesday to enshrine abortion protections into the Arizona constitution, setting off a high-stakes battle in a politically divided swing state that was once reliably Republican,” Rachel and our colleague Yvonne Wingett Sanchez report.

Advertisement

“ Arizona for Abortion Access , the new political action committee supporting the ballot measure, is scheduled to file proposed language for a constitutional amendment with the Arizona secretary of state’s office on Tuesday — the first step in a lengthy process to put an abortion rights question before voters on the November 2024 ballot. This initiative, first reported by The Washington Post, includes the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona , Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona , NARAL Arizona , Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health , Arizona List , and Healthcare Rising Arizona .”

“Arizona currently bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.”

At the White House

Biden to designate new national monument

Arizona state of mind: “Biden, amid heat waves and fierce storms that are disrupting lives around the world, is planning on Tuesday to use this area’s historic lands and dramatic natural landscapes as a backdrop for touting his administration’s efforts to invest in clean energy and combat climate change,” our colleagues Matt Viser and Timothy Puko report.

“Creating the new monument — called the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni , or Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon — is an action that Biden said honors tribal nations and ‘preserves America’s iconic landscapes for future generations.’ The move, Biden said in a statement, conserves nearly 1 million acres and advances his commitment to protect and conserve at least 30 percent of American land and water by 2030.”

“The name of the monument, the fifth that Biden has named as president , is meant to reflect the significance of the area to various tribal nations. Baaj nwaavjo means ‘where Indigenous peoples roam’ in the Havasupai language, and i’tah kukveni means ‘our ancestral footprints’ in the Hopi language.”

“The national monument designation follows years of lobbying from tribal leaders and environmentalists, who have wanted to double the protected area around the Grand Canyon and include about 1.1 million acres of public lands. The official monument will be smaller, 917,618 acres, reduced in part to avoid taking in private or state-held lands, senior administration officials said.”

From the courts

The potential Fulton County indictment and all the latest Trump legal news

Trump could be indicted as soon as this week by a Fulton County grand jury regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. It would be his fourth indictment this year. District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) could use Georgia’s anti-racketeering law to indict Trump’s allies.

Advertisement

Officials have already begun tightening security near the Fulton County courthouse — a sign that Willis is wrapping up her case and getting ready to bring her findings before the grand jury.

While we wait for the Fulton County indictment to come down, here’s the latest on the former president’s other criminal and civil cases:

Classified documents case: “Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Monday asked federal prosecutors to explain the use of grand juries in Florida and Washington in the classified documents case against Trump even though charges were filed in South Florida,” our colleague Perry Stein reports. “Cannon, the federal judge in South Florida assigned to the case, posed the question in a court filing Monday and told federal prosecutors to respond by Aug. 22.”

Federal Jan. 6 election case: “Lawyers for Trump on Monday urged a judge to reject prosecutors’ demand that he agree to keep evidence the government turns over in his criminal election interference case secret until trial, saying that a rush to decide the issue was ‘inconsistent with his due process rights,’” per our colleague Spencer S. Hsu. “The filing was a response to special counsel Jack Smith’s request Friday for a protective order, citing in part Trump’s history of posting on social media.”

Advertisement

“The skirmish over the typically routine matter of a protective order is an early sign of how vigorously both sides will argue over how quickly the case should head toward trial. Prosecutors have indicated they want to try Trump as soon as possible, while Trump’s team is likely to push for delays at every step.”

Defamation case: U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has set a January trial date for a new panel to hear a separate set of defamation claims alleged by E. Jean Carroll, an author and former advice columnist who accused him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s, Perry writes.

“Kaplan on Monday dismissed a set of counterclaims Trump filed against Carroll for calling him a rapist on TV after the jury found him liable for sexual abuse, not rape.”

“The judge said Carroll’s interview comments were ‘substantially true as a matter of law’ and that Trump ‘fails plausibly to allege that Ms. Carroll’s statements were not true.’”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Scenes from Monday’s severe storms

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.