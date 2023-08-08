Ron DeSantis replaces campaign manager as he struggles to gain on Trump

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Ron DeSantis is replacing his presidential campaign manager and making other changes to his senior staff after a rough stretch of layoffs, budget woes and struggles to make headway against the front-runner for the Republican nomination, former president Donald Trump. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight James Uthmeier, DeSantis’s chief of staff in the Florida governor’s office, will replace Generra Peck, who oversaw DeSantis’s blowout reelection last fall but came under fire as the campaign shed more than a third of its staff amid a cash crunch and, in the view of some allies, made unforced errors. Peck will become the campaign’s chief strategist. The changes, first reported by the Messenger, were confirmed by campaign officials, including spokesman Bryan Griffin.

David Polyansky, previously an adviser to the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, will become deputy campaign manager, officials said, while Ryan Tyson — a senior adviser who also worked on DeSantis’s gubernatorial reelection — and Florida operative Marc Reichelderfer will take on elevated roles.

These moves are the latest of many shake-ups for a candidate who began the year with sky-high expectations, widely considered Trump’s most formidable rival, but who has lost ground in national and statewide polling. An official launch in late May did not turn things around. As the campaign cut staff in two rounds last month, advisers declared that the campaign was undergoing a “reset” that would involve reducing event and travel costs and leaning into an “underdog” mentality.

Many staffers and allies believed Peck’s job to be safe despite the turmoil. But the governor recently asked Uthmeier, who already had been helping the campaign raise money, to assess the operation’s problems, officials said.

Uthmeier joined the governor’s office in 2019 as deputy general counsel and became chief of staff in October 2021.

“James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisers for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” said campaign communications director Andrew Romeo said in a statement that also called David Polyansky “a critical addition to the team given his presidential campaign experience in Iowa and work at Never Back Down.”

Alex Kelly, Florida’s commerce secretary, will replace Uthmeier as chief of staff in the governor’s office.

Marianne Levine contributed to this report.