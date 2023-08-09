Feinstein taken to hospital after fall at home, office says

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was taken to the hospital Tuesday after falling at her home in San Francisco, her office said, and has since returned home. “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," Feinstein’s office said in a statement.

Feinstein, 90, has suffered serious health problems recently, leading to increased calls for her to resign. She was hospitalized in February with shingles and absent from the Senate for more than two months as she recovered from complications, including encephalitis, or swelling of the brain.

Upon her return to Congress in May, Feinstein said she had not fully recovered from the virus and would be working a lighter schedule. In hallway interviews at the Capitol, she has appeared confused by questions at times and seemed to struggle with her vision and memory.

The Senate is in recess this month and will reconvene after Labor Day. Feinstein’s visit to the hospital was first reported by TMZ.

Though Feinstein has waved off questions about her age and ability to serve, she has also relinquished key roles in recent years. She stepped down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee before the 117th Congress, when she would have been the first woman to lead that committee. And last year, Feinstein declined consideration to become president pro tempore of the Senate, the position third in line to the presidency that traditionally goes to the most senior senator of the party in power. The role instead went to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

Feinstein also announced this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024, kicking off a competition among California Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter for her seat.