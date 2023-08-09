Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1974, Gerald Ford became president as Richard M. Nixon’s resignation took effect. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Five ways Pence’s inclusion changes the GOP debate Former vice president Mike Pence has qualified for the Aug. 23 GOP debate, my colleagues Andrew Jeong and Marianne LeVine reported Tuesday. The cycle’s first formal multicandidate faceoff will be different with him on the stage — we can think of at least five ways.

Before we list those, a note from Andrew and Marianne that former president Donald Trump isn’t the only candidate benefiting from his indictments. The latest charges may have pushed his estranged No. 2 over the Republican National Committee-set obstacles.

“Pence saw an uptick in donors since the latest indictment of former president Donald Trump last week, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share information that hasn’t been released publicly. The indictment alleges that Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election, partly by pressuring Pence to interfere with the results,” they reported.

1. Jan. 6, 2021, comes front and center

Pence’s presence makes it harder for moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, both of Fox News, not to ask the assembled questions about what the vice president did on Jan. 6, 2021, by refusing Trump’s demands that he refuse to certify President Biden’s victory.

Advertisement

Not that they wouldn’t have asked! Maybe a better phrasing would be that the other candidates had better rehearse their answers to questions like “what would you have done if you had been in Pence’s shoes?” (Skittish politicians like to claim they don’t do hypotheticals, but a presidential campaign is one long hypothetical exercise about what they would do if elected.)

Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press reported eight candidates have announced they’ve met the RNC’s criteria for inclusion: Pence, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Christie has been unapologetically anti-Trump. DeSantis recently said Trump lost in 2020 — but quickly caviled that the election wasn’t “perfect.” Pence has accused his former boss of trying to get him to defy his constitutional duty and earlier this year said Trump’s “reckless” actions had endangered the Pence family at the Capitol.

Advertisement

Let’s see what all the candidates bring to the debate stage.

2. A possible Pence-Trump clash

Fox News has been more or less campaigning for Trump to attend the debate. The former president has called the network “hostile” and Baier “nasty” and has very publicly cast doubt on the idea he’ll be there.

The Daily 202 is unsure whether Pence attending makes Trump being there more, or less, likely. But if he goes, a lot of the attention will focus on what the two men say about each other and about the former president’s months-long campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

3. The Trump record

Even without Trump there, Pence’s presence increases the likelihood of questions about Trump’s record. And, with the notable exception of Jan. 6, it puts the former vice president in an interesting position: Trump’s record is his record, too, after all!

Advertisement

(Haley might play a similar role, on foreign policy, but an ambassador to the U.N. doesn’t play the same role as a vice president.)

4. Pence on the spot

That’ll obviously put Pence on the spot. So will any Jan. 6 questions. We recently looked at Pence’s place in the 2023 Republican Party and found his traditional conservative positions on things like foreign policy (he’s a hawk) and the free market (he opposes pressuring corporations on ideological grounds) put him at odds with many GOP primary voters.

He’s surely relieved: It would have been something for the party’s most recent vice president, the No. 2 candidate on the ticket in the past two elections, to fail to make the debate stage.

But now the pressure’s on in a way it hasn’t been since maybe Pence’s acceptance speech to the 2016 GOP convention. And this time, he’s not introducing himself to most of the voters.

5. Ukraine rises, maybe

This election’s defining foreign policy issue is China, and we’d expect questions about international affairs to center on that. But there’s also the little matter of the largest land war in Europe since World War II — Russia’s expanded attack on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Republican opposition to future U.S. aid to Ukraine has deepened over the past 18 months — it hasn’t been enough to derail American assistance, but it has grown, and may be a force on the campaign trail.

Pence hasn’t been moved. He recently said “it is in the interest of the United States of America to continue to give the Ukrainian military the resources that they need to repel the Russian invasion and restore their sovereignty.”

With him on the stage, the debate gets another Ukraine hawk — Christie also supports helping Kyiv kick out Moscow. Haley and Scott also say they want to see Ukraine win.

Debates aren’t truly debates anymore — more like simulcast infomercials. But this could put some of the back into the back-and-forth.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden says ‘practically speaking’ he’s already declared a climate emergency

“During an interview with The Weather Channel, Biden initially said, ‘I’ve already done that,’ when asked if he is prepared to declare a climate emergency. He cited his administration’s conservation of land, his decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and roughly $368 billion that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at building a clean energy economy,” John Wagner reports.

Feinstein taken to hospital after fall at home, office says

“Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was taken to the hospital Tuesday after falling at her home in San Francisco, her office said, and has since returned home,” Amy B Wang reports.

Raging wildfires in Hawaii force people into the ocean

“The blazes, a result of dry conditions and forceful winds brought by Hurricane Dora, were still ongoing as of early Wednesday local time, according to local media reports. Fires were burning on the islands of Maui and Hawaii, also known as the Big Island,” Jennifer Hassan reports.

Florida schools drop AP Psychology after state says it violates the law

“Large school districts across Florida are dropping plans to offer Advanced Placement psychology, heeding a warning from state officials that the course’s discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity violates state law,” Laura Meckler reports.

Share this article Share

Lunchtime reads from The Post

The delicate art of selling safety in a paranoid America

“Everyone seems to be more paranoid lately, and that helps [Tony] Thurman’s small business. His sales surged after the pandemic hit and have climbed steadily since. Sure, the technology has gotten cheaper, but Thurman is troubled by what he senses is driving much of the demand: Americans’ growing preoccupation with the specter of deadly threats,” Danielle Paquette reports.

Advertisement

“What Thurman fears: paranoia that encourages snap violence. Paranoia that, when he approaches a home for the first time, even with a meeting on the calendar, has him scanning where to ‘duck and dive’ in case someone opens fire.”

Ohio Issue 1 failed. This is how that will impact abortion rights.

“In recent weeks, a ballot measure that would codify abortion rights into Ohio’s state constitution was certified to appear on the November general election ballot. If Issue 1 had passed on Tuesday, it would have made it more difficult for the abortion rights ballot measure to pass in November,” Amy B Wang reports.

As strike nears 100 days, economic hardships mount for Hollywood writers

“In an industry that has become even more unpredictable because of the success of streaming services and the threat of artificial intelligence, writers like these are more determined than ever to strike a deal that could guarantee more economic security, such as a boost in minimum compensation, measures to promote pay equity and more generous contributions to pension plans and health funds. But after the first talks between studios and the Writers Guild went nowhere last week, concerns are mounting about how long they can keep up their fight,” Erica Werner reports.

… and beyond

Border security floated as way to avoid government shutdown

“On Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas)—a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus—circulated a letter seeking to build support for a strategy of withholding money for one of the bills, dealing with Department of Homeland Security funding, unless Congress also takes tougher action to secure the southern border,” the Wall Street Journal’s Siobhan Hughes reports.

Western allies receive increasingly ‘sobering’ updates on Ukraine’s counteroffensive

“The primary challenge for Ukrainian forces is the continued difficulty of breaking through Russia’s multi-layered defensive lines in the eastern and southern parts of the country, which are marked by tens of thousands of mines and vast networks of trenches. Ukrainian forces have incurred staggering losses there, leading Ukrainian commanders to hold back some units to regroup and reduce casualties,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto reports.

Previously secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden’s win

“The existence of the Dec. 6, 2020, memo came to light in last week’s indictment of Mr. Trump, though its details remained unclear. But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time that the lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, acknowledged from the start that he was proposing ‘a bold, controversial strategy’ that the Supreme Court ‘likely’ would reject in the end,” the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater report.

The Biden agenda

Biden’s health care wins are being undone — and at the worst possible time

“States across the country, both blue and red, are purging their Medicaid programs of millions of low-income enrollees for the first time in three years, after a pandemic policy meant to prevent vulnerable people from suddenly losing health coverage expired earlier this spring,” Politico’s Adam Cancryn and Megan Messerly report.

Advertisement

“The mass terminations, which together represent the biggest reshuffling of the health insurance landscape since Obamacare, come as Covid cases rise again and Biden embarks on a reelection campaign built around convincing working-class voters they’re better off than before.”

Supreme Court allows Biden administration’s ‘ghost gun’ restrictions

“The administration’s regulations, which apply to self-made weapons the same kind of licensing and record-keeping required of guns sold commercially, will remain in place while legal battles continue,” Robert Barnes reports.

How Trump and Biden fared in rural America, visualized

“Yes, voters in America’s small towns favored President Donald Trump in 2020, but they gave Trump roughly 61 percent of their votes, compared with voters in the most rural areas who backed him with 73 percent,” Kati Perry, Tim Meko and Kevin Uhrmacher report.

Hot on the left

New PAC aims to elect young progressives running for state offices, Congress

“The group, called Leaders We Deserve, aims to help young people running for state legislatures and Congress by providing candidates they endorse with the campaign knowledge — from fundraising to networking — and money to win. It will place a larger focus on state legislative races.” Sabrina Rodriguez reports.

Advertisement

“Founded by David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla., and Kevin Lata, who ran Rep. Maxwell Frost’s (D-Fla.) successful 2022 bid for Congress, the organization hopes to elect progressive candidates who they say could help fight a far-right agenda being seen in state capitols across the country.”

Hot on the right

A gift to Putin: No uranium mining near the Grand Canyon

“Mr. Biden banned imports of Russian fossil fuels by executive order last spring, but U.S. nuclear plants continue to rely on Russian uranium for 12% of their fuel supply. The new national monument—the fifth of the Biden Presidency—will make it that much harder for the U.S. to replace Russian uranium. Vladimir Putin sends his thanks,” the WSJ’s Editorial Board writes.

“The unstated purpose of the national monument appears to be to block uranium mining. Arizona Democrat Rep. Raul Grijalva has proposed legislation that would permanently withdraw the Grand Canyon area from new mining claims. Democrats couldn’t pass this through Congress, so Mr. Biden is doing so by decree.”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Albuquerque today. At 4 p.m., he will speak about “how Bidenomics and his Investing in America agenda are unleashing a clean energy and manufacturing boom just one year after the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act were signed into law.”

At 5:55 p.m., he will fly to Salt Lake City.

In closing

Walrus pup rescued in Alaska needs 24/7 human cuddling

“For more than a week, veterinary staff members have been taking turns sitting next to the whiskered marine mammal so he can snuggle up next to them if he wants to. He spends about 75 percent of his time sleeping,” Cathy Free reports.

“He basically cuddles us,” [Carrie] Goertz said. “We leave it up to him to decide, and he usually wants to. He’s also taking a bottle well, and that’s making his care a lot easier.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.