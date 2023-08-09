Share Comment on this story Comment

On the Hill

How a swing-district Democrat is selling ‘Bidenomics’ (without saying it)

PEN ARGYL, Pa. — As President Biden, Vice President Harris and his Cabinet hit five states on Tuesday to talk up Biden’s economic record, Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) was making her own case at a town hall.

Speaking to about 60 constituents at a fire station in this small town, Wild outlined how the legislation that Biden has signed into law would help them:

the expansion of broadband access included in the 2021 infrastructure law;

the price cap on insulin included in Democrats’ health and climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act; and

the funding she’s seeking for the district under legislation that Biden signed last year to bolster domestic microchip manufacturing.

One word she didn’t use: “Bidenomics,” the term the White House has embraced in recent weeks to describe the legislation that Wild was promoting.

“I’m not really big on catchphrases,” she said in an interview after the town hall, with her miniature poodle, Zoey, by her side.

Embrace the agenda, not the name

Wild and other House Democrats’ reluctance to embrace the Bidenomics label speaks to one of the biggest concerns the party is grappling with: how to talk about the benefits of the legislation that Biden signed in his first two years in office while Americans remain dissatisfied with the president’s stewardship of the economy.

Wild said that from Biden’s point of view, as a president running for reelection, talking about Bidenomics is “a smart thing to do.”

But the term also risks alienating Americans frustrated with rising prices, even though inflation has slowed, unemployment remains low and consumer confidence is rising.

“If you use the term ‘Bidenomics,’ but somebody can’t afford their groceries, then they’re like, ‘Yeah, Bidenomics isn’t working for me,’” Wild said.

Instead, Wild opted in the town hall for a direct approach. She referred to each bill using its formal name — the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act — and she explained in clear terms how they would help the district and why her constituents should care.

“These are tangible, real wins,” she said.

She spent several minutes explaining how the expansion of the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Lehigh Valley International Airport — funded in part by the infrastructure law — would help the region by allowing the airport to handle more flights.

And she appealed to the district’s manufacturing history in describing her efforts to have the Commerce Department designate the area as a regional innovation hub — a distinction that would bring funding under a CHIPS and Science Act provision that she authored.

“Our roots here in this district are in manufacturing: Bethlehem Steel, Mack Trucks and so forth,” she said. “We still have a very vibrant manufacturing sector. But we need more and the country needs more and I want to make sure that we’re seeing as much of it as possible — and the good jobs that go along with that — right here.”

A battleground county, district and state

Pen Argyl is Trump country. The town of 3,500, nestled under a ridge in the northeastern corner of Wild’s swing district, went for President Donald Trump in 2020 by nearly 23 percentage points.

But Northampton County — which includes the Democratic strongholds of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, as well as Pen Argyl and the rest of the “Slate Belt” — is battleground territory.

The county went for Trump in 2016 and flipped to Biden in 2020 — although each man won it with less than 50 percent of the vote. Its votes will be crucial next year not only for Wild — who won reelection last year with 51 percent of the vote and whom Republicans have made a top target — but also for Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) and Biden’s reelection campaign.

Wild’s advice: Show up.

“Anybody that is running for national office that doesn’t spend some time in Northampton County — and I don’t mean a quick drive through, I’m talking about really spending time here and getting to know the people and the concerns — that’s political malpractice,” she said.

After Carbon County, a conservative rural area, was added to her district by redistricting, she opened an office there and held a town hall. “They’ve never, ever had a congressional office in Carbon County,” she said.

“You’ve got to get out there and talk to people — and then, aside from talking to them, you’ve got to bring resources to them,” she said. “That’s why I think that the laws I was talking about in there are so important, because the benefits of those laws are going to be felt in places that have been very neglected.”

All politics is sludge

All politics may be national now, but most of the questions in Pen Argyl on Tuesday evening were local. Neither Wild nor any of her constituents even mentioned Biden or Trump, let alone the Trump indictments or the controversies over Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

A couple of constituents asked about funding for the war in Ukraine. (Wild predicted that the next aid package for Ukraine would be tougher to get through Congress than previous ones.)

But most questions dealt with local issues such as the closure of Route 611 after a rock slide and the sewage “sludge” spread on farms in the district, which some residents worry is toxic.

One woman, a retired teacher, invited Wild to come to her home in Fountain Hill, Pa., to better understand the needs of a homeless woman she has been caring for.

“Would you come visit us so we can tell you our story?” she asked.

“I’d be happy to,” Wild said.

The campaign

New PAC aims to elect young liberals

Gun-control activist David Hogg, who survived the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, is co-leading a new effort to elect young liberals to state legislatures, our colleague Sabrina Rodriguez reports.

Hogg is teaming up with Kevin Lata, who ran Rep. Maxwell Frost’s (D-Fla.) successful 2022 bid for Congress, to launch Leaders We Deserve, which will provide candidates with resources, including money, to win.

“The worst bills we’re seeing across the country, like ‘Don’t Say Gay’ [in Florida], permit-less carry and these abortion bans, are not taking place at the national level. They’re taking place at the state legislative level,” Hogg said. “That’s where a lot of the work needs to be done.”

“The group plans to endorse 15 to 30 state legislative candidates younger than 30 and one or two congressional candidates younger than 35, depending on their budget,” Sabrina writes. “Hogg and Lata said they will not be backing candidates who are challenging incumbent Democrats, instead focusing on open blue seats. The group — which is operating both a political action committee and super PAC — will also focus on states, such as Florida and Texas, that they think will not flip in the next immediate election cycles but could ultimately flip blue.”

In the states

Ohioans reject higher threshold for changing constitution

🗳️: “Ohio voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have made it more difficult to amend the state constitution ahead of a November vote to ensure access to abortion,” our colleagues Patrick Marley, Rachel Roubein and Kevin Williams report. “For more than a century, Ohioans have been able to amend the state constitution with a simple majority. The failed measure would have changed that threshold to 60 percent..”

“With about 88 percent of votes counted Tuesday night, 56.5 percent voted against the proposal, while 43.5 percent supported it. The Associated Press projected the measure would fail..”

A proxy fight: “Republican state lawmakers decided to try to make it tougher to amend the constitution as reproductive rights advocates gathered signatures of support this spring for a November measure that would guarantee access to abortion.,” our colleagues write. “Because of those stakes, Tuesday’s election became a proxy fight over abortion, which is expected to again be a defining issue in the 2024 election.”

“Supporters and opponents spent millions of dollars on their campaigns , and early turnout was high for an election held during a normally sleepy political season. More than 600,000 people voted early, more than twice as many as voted early in the May 2022 primary for U.S. Senate.”

“The special election drew national attention. Mike Pence, the former vice president seeking the GOP nomination for president, released , the former vice president seeking the GOP nomination for president, released a video Tuesday urging Ohioans to vote ‘yes’ so they could block the November abortion rights amendment, ‘stop the radical left’ and ‘save Ohio.’ Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), meanwhile, in a Twitter post called on voters to cast ‘no’ ballots because ‘voting rights and reproductive freedoms are on the line.’”

More from The Post:

Poll Watch

Chief Justice Roberts’s approval rating has gone up

More Americans view Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. favorably than they do President Biden, Vice President Harris and former president Donald Trump, according to a new Gallup poll released this morning.

Forty-three percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Roberts, whose Supreme Court has come under increasing scrutiny this year, while Biden and Trump are both tied at 41 percent and Harris is at 38 percent.

The Supreme Court continues to see a dramatic decline in its approval ratings, which now stands at 40 percent, according to the results of a Gallup poll published last week. The numbers follow a spate of reporting detailing purported ethical lapses among the justices and the court’s controversial rulings on abortion and affirmative action.

Despite these developments, more Americans disapprove of Biden (57 percent), Harris (53 percent) and Trump (55 percent) than they do Roberts (30 percent). Even embattled Justice Clarence Thomas, the subject of several explosive stories involving wealthy business executives, received a slightly higher favorability score than Harris at 39 percent.

Opinions of Roberts have improved since his previous Gallup rating eight years ago. At that time, 29 percent of Americans had a favorable opinion of him. Roberts’s highest favorable rating was 50 percent in September 2005, after President George W. Bush nominated him to be chief justice.

Meanwhile, Thomas’s image has declined slightly since it was last measured in 2005. At that time, 44 percent of Americans had a favorable opinion of him, while 23 percent had an unfavorable opinion of him. Today, 42 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Thomas.

The Data

Small towns’ complicated voting record, visualized: A Washington Post analysis of detailed election results shows that while voters in America’s small towns favored Trump in 2020, “they gave Trump roughly 61 percent of their votes, compared with voters in the most rural areas who backed him with 73 percent,” our colleagues Kati Perry, Tim Meko and Kevin Uhrmacher report.

“Varying demographics, including racial and religious makeup , and variation among rural economies can help explain the differences in the gap between states,” Zoe Nemerever , a political scientist who studies rural politics, told our colleagues.

“A history of strong union membership in a small town tends to move voters to support more Democratic candidates, Nemerever said. Similarly, a presence of predominantly Black small towns can help explain why Mississippi and Louisiana — states with a 29- and 23-point gap, respectively — would have a larger gap between Trump’s performance in small towns and rural areas, according to Nemerever.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

