Happy Wednesday!



Below: Google tries to stop an antitrust lawsuit from switching locations, and lawmakers sound off on Chinese cellular companies. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twitter gutted its policy team. Some of the band is getting back together. Over a dozen former executives who led Twitter’s public policy team on Wednesday are launching a new political advisory group, taking the practically unheard of step of reuniting en masse after the company, since-rebranded X, shed much of its own shop under Elon Musk.

The newly minted Blue Owl Group, a nod to Twitter’s once-iconic bird logo, is stacked with longtime tech veterans looking to use the new perch to shape major debates about the internet, artificial intelligence and climate — while recapturing the company’s sensibilities.

“Our team culture was a very strong team culture … and so that made our group I think perhaps particularly cohesive,” Colin Crowell, Twitter’s first policy hire in 2011 and its former vice president of global public policy, told me in an interview Tuesday.

While the firm includes several veterans like Crowell who left Twitter years before Musk’s takeover, over half of its roster departed after the mogul launched his bid to buy the platform last year, including many who left in the past six months, according to a review of their LinkedIn profiles.

Though Twitter once had one of the most prominent voices in tech policy debates, the announcement highlights how the company’s presence in Washington and other global capitals has faded, as it hemorrhages its government affairs teams.

The group features numerous policy heavyweights with decades of experience across Capitol Hill and the executive branch in addition to their tech industry bona fides:

Crowell served for two decades as an adviser to then congressman Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and later as a senior counselor to Democratic Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski .

Lauren Culbertson Grieco , a former staffer for the late senator Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), led Twitter’s government affairs shop for the United States and Canada until leaving in May.

Lauren Devoll, a veteran of the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, served as a global partnerships and innovation manager for Twitter until exiting in February.

Twitter’s policy teams were gutted by layoffs late last year that were followed by employee departures after a Musk ultimatum requiring employees commit to his new “hardcore” vision, as my colleagues reported.

The group is also focused on building out global teams, as Twitter did in the past, bringing on brass that worked on policy in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

That includes:

Karen White , who served as head of public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Camino Rojo , who led the team’s policy shop for Spain and Portugal.

Emmanuel Lubanzadio, who served as head of government affairs for Africa.

Crowell, who will serve as the new group’s managing director, said the firm is hoping to help companies, investors and start-ups navigate what he called the next “hinge of history” when it comes to internet policy, particularly those committed to “an open internet vision” and “strong ethical standards on privacy and data protection.”

And they will be focusing not just on social media but technologies that are “coming fast and furious at us, whether it's AI, blockchain, green tech,” Crowell said.

“There are opportunities to animate these new technologies with the human values that we cherish and bring those to the fore early in the public policymaking arenas,” he said.

That could also mean working with so-called “decentralized” social media sites that are looking to create alternatives to major platforms owned by behemoths like Meta and Google, he said.

“There’s no question that there’s a hegemony of very large companies atop the internet ecosystem pyramids so to speak right now,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that those companies don’t offer salient or positive contributions to public policy frameworks.”

Our top tabs

Google seeking to block Texas antitrust lawsuit from moving

Google asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to pause a decision to move an antitrust lawsuit filed by Texas back to the state, Reuters’s Diane Bartz reports.

The lawsuit accuses Google of abusing its dominance in digital advertising technology, allegations the company disputes.

“The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation in June granted the state’s request to send the lawsuit back to federal court in Texas,” according to the report. “The panel stayed the decision to give Google time to appeal its decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

The tech giant is battling antitrust lawsuits around the globe, including over its grip in digital advertising and the search engine market.

Senate Democrat warns Google against testing AI in hospitals

In a letter Tuesday, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) expressed concern about Google testing its Med-PaLM 2 artificial intelligence tool in hospitals, the Hill’s Nick Robertson reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the tech giant “began testing the system with customers including the research hospital Mayo Clinic in April,” and that it is being used to answer medical questions.

“While artificial intelligence (AI) undoubtedly holds tremendous potential to improve patient care and health outcomes, I worry that premature deployment of unproven technology could lead to the erosion of trust in our medical professionals and institutions, the exacerbation of existing racial disparities in health outcomes, and an increased risk of diagnostic and care-delivery errors,” Warner said in the letter.

A Google spokesperson told the Hill that the company believes AI “has the potential to transform healthcare and medicine and are committed to exploring with safety, equity, evidence and privacy at the core.”

Lawmakers sound alarm on Chinese cellular companies

The leaders of the House select committee on China called on the Federal Communications Commission to address potential risks posed by cellular modules made by Chinese companies including Quectel and Fibocom Wireless, Reuters’s David Shepardson reports.

Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and ranking Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.) expressed concern that U.S. medical and farm equipment could be accessed remotely from China if they used Chinese-made cellular modules.

They wrote that if China “can control the module, it may be able to effectively exfiltrate data or shut down the IoT device. This raises particularly grave concerns in the context of critical infrastructure and any type of sensitive data.” The FCC did not immediately respond to Reuters’s request for comment.

Inside the industry

Privacy monitor

Trending

Daybook

Georgetown Law continues a three-day event on current tech policy issues beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Federal Election Commission considers a petition to clarify AI usage in election campaigns on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Lina Khan and Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter speak at an FTC Chairand Justice Department Assistant Attorney Generalspeak at an American Economic Liberties Project discussion on draft merger guidelines on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Before you log off

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us!