Ohio voters rejected a higher bar for constitutional amendments. Other GOP-led states may still consider similar proposals.

Ohio voters shot down a measure aimed at making it more difficult to amend the state constitution, a win for abortion rights supporters who have placed a measure to guarantee abortion access on the November ballot.

Last night’s election result in Ohio provides insight into the broader strategy from conservatives to make it harder across the country for voters to amend state constitutions at a time when abortion is a key focus of ballot initiative fights.

The efforts also come after a string of liberal policies — from expanding Medicaid to raising the minimum wage — have won at the ballot box across the country, including in red states.

“Though these attacks on ballot measure processes did not begin with the abortion issue — they certainly predate Dobbs — it has been an accelerant and a motivator,” said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, which funds and organizes liberal state ballot measure efforts across the country.

In November 2024, voters in at least two states — Arizona and North Dakota — will be asked questions related to the ballot measure process. And advocates for keeping that process intact say they’re already watching closely what will emerge from the 2024 legislative season, with an eye on Florida and Missouri.

Election night in Ohio

For more than a century, Ohioans have been able to amend the state constitution with a simple majority. And they’ll continue to be able to do so as a vote on an amendment to enshrine abortion rights looms in less than three months.

“Bottom line is we’re going to have to work harder now — we know that,” said Michael Gonidakis, the president of antiabortion group Ohio Right to Life.

Roughly 57 percent voted against the Republican-led proposal to raise the threshold for amending the state constitution to 60 percent, while 43 percent supported it (with nearly 98 percent of votes counted as of this morning). The Associated Press projected the measure would fail.

Opponents of changing the rules have called the measure anti-democratic, while the other side argues that modifications to the state constitution should have overwhelming support.

Ohio isn’t the only state to recently vote on such measures, which have mostly been rejected.

Arkansas raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments and citizen-initiated statutes to 60 percent. voters last year declined to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments and citizen-initiated statutes to 60 percent.

South Dakota rejected a June 2022 ballot measure that would have required 60 percent support for raising taxes or appropriating millions of state dollars. The failed effort was, in part, a The failed effort was, in part, a GOP effort to stymie a looming vote on Medicaid expansion, which passed in November.

But proponents of the idea had some success in Arizona, albeit more narrow. Voters in 2022 Voters in 2022 approved a constitutional amendment requiring 60 percent of voters to greenlight measures enacting a new tax.

What’s next

Does the resounding defeat in Ohio change the conversation? Some people intricately involved in ballot measure campaigns said they don’t think the result in Ohio would stop Republican lawmakers from attempting to put to voters policies to raise the bar for ballot measures.

Florida and Missouri are two states that have attempted to do so in the past — and some liberal ballot measure advocates believe similar efforts could be made again next year. Abortion rights activists in both states are also attempting to put abortion measures on the ballot in 2024.

In Florida, an amendment to the constitution already must garner 60 percent support at the ballot box as of 2006. A bill that A bill that passed the House last year was aimed at asking voters to up that requirement to two-thirds approval, though the legislation didn’t go anywhere in the state Senate.

In Missouri, attempts to schedule a vote to increase the threshold to 57 percent were unsuccessful. Republican leaders have said doing so Associated Press reports. Republican leaders have said doing so will be a priority during the next legislative session and have warned an abortion rights measure could be approved by voters under the current standards, thereports.

There are already at least two ballot measure-related votes coming in states during the November 2024 election.

In Arizona, a proposal could make it more difficult for citizens to get measures on the ballot in the first place. Voters there will decide whether to require a certain percentage of signatures from each legislative district in order to get citizen-led initiatives and constitutional amendments on the ballot; currently, the signature gathering requirements in the state don’t have a distribution component.

And In North Dakota, voters will decide whether to slightly increase the signature requirement for constitutional amendments as well as to require voters to pass constitutional initiatives on both the primary and general election ballots.

Coronavirus

What to know about the new subvariant driving covid infections

​​The Post’s Grace Moon, Niha Masih, Adela Suliman and Fenit Nirappil have an explainer out on EG.5, a new coronavirus subvariant that is quickly becoming a dominant strain in the United States and other parts of the globe. Here’s what you need to know.

What is it? EG.5 is a descendant of omicron, which remains the world’s most prevalent coronavirus strain. Virologist and researcher Stuart Turville called the subvariant “a little bit more slippery” and “competitive” than its counterparts, able to “navigate better the presence of antibodies” produced by vaccines.

How dangerous is it? The symptoms for EG.5 are common to the coronavirus in general, including a cough, fever, chills and shortness of breath. And although it appears to be slightly more infectious, experts aren’t seeing signs that the subvariant is more virulent than the ones that came before it.

Updated boosters are hitting the market this fall. Will they work against it? The booster shots are being made with a new formula targeting XBB subvariants that have accounted for most infections in 2023. Eric Topol, a physician, told our colleagues there is enough overlap between the different strains to indicate that the new booster would protect people infected with EG.5 against severe disease.

State scan

Federal prosecutor issues warning to Manhattan’s overdose prevention centers

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor is threatening to crack down on OnPoint NYC, a small nonprofit that he claims is operating a pair of overdose prevention centers illegally, Sharon Otterman reports for the New York Times.

“I have repeatedly said that the opioid epidemic is a law enforcement crisis and a public health crisis,” Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “But I am an enforcer, not a policymaker.”

Williams, who was nominated by President Biden, said that until New York policymakers take action to authorize the supervised consumption sites, they are operating in violation of federal, state and local law.

The other side: Sam Rivera, the executive director of OnPoint NYC, said he was open to talking with officials. He pointed to his organization’s relationship with city policy, which he said “highlights the effectiveness of responding to this crisis with love and care, rather than enforcement.”

Key context: The centers, which are the only such sites operating openly in the nation, are considered illegal because the fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs consumed there are controlled substances. Also, federal law bars individuals from maintaining property where those drugs are consumed.

Efforts to establish similar facilities in other states have faced legal challenges, but, until now, OnPoint’s sites have functioned without disruption by law enforcement and with the knowledge of local, state and federal authorities for nearly two years, Sharon notes.

OnPoint NYC:

Since our inception, we've collected over 1,700,000 syringes and other hazardous waste from streets, parks, and playgrounds in East Harlem and Washington Heights. We're dedicated to making our communities safer for everyone! https://t.co/Sr9JL0TlJc pic.twitter.com/0Xc12Dqi9F — OnPoint NYC (@_OnPointNYC) August 7, 2023

Industry Rx

Study: Weight-loss drug Wegovy cuts heart attack risk in those with obesity

Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug Wegovy also provides a cardiovascular benefit, according to the results of a closely watched trial that could put extra pressure on insurers to cover the increasingly popular medication, our colleagues Laurie McGinley and David Ovalle report.

The five-year study found that a weekly injection of Wegovy reduced the risk of strokes, heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems by 20 percent among overweight adults with a history of heart disease. Detailed results from the trial will be presented later this year, the company said in a statement.

The bigger picture: Private insurers have been slow to cover Wegovy, and Medicare is barred from paying for weight-loss medications, putting the more than $1,300 a month treatment out of reach for many people. Experts say the trial demonstrates that the new generation of obesity drugs can deliver important health benefits — not just cosmetic ones.

In other health news

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is seeking information from the Federal Trade Commission regarding its regulation of the vision care market, as part of a larger probe into concerns over the consolidation of insurance companies that offer vision coverage. regarding its regulation of the vision care market, as part of a larger probe into concerns over the consolidation of insurance companies that offer vision coverage.

The Alabama Department of Public Health lacks the authority to require birth centers to obtain a hospital license , a group of midwives and doctors claim in , a group of midwives and doctors claim in a lawsuit filed yesterday that accuses the state of imposing a de facto ban on free-standing clinics.

The Defense Department has entered into a multiyear agreement with Valisure, an independent lab, to test dozens of medications it purchases for service members and their families amid concerns about the quality of the country’s generic drug supply, the company said , an independent lab, to test dozens of medications it purchases for service members and their families amid concerns about the quality of the country’s generic drug supply, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Health reads

