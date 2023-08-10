Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1962, the Associated Press informs me, Spider-Man made his comics debut in “Amazing Fantasy” issue 15. Cover price? Twelve cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea After abortion rights carries Ohio, Democrats look at 2024 Supporters of access to abortion have carried the day in all seven statewide ballots featuring the issue since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade — the latest coming Tuesday in Ohio, which a Democratic presidential contender last carried a decade ago.

It may be easy to shrug at the results in blue states like California, Michigan or Vermont. But abortion rights wins in deep-red states like Kansas, Kentucky and Montana show the issue’s tremendous power to get supporters to the polls and defeat antiabortion forces.

It’s enough to make Democrats — who also have the fight over abortion to thank for their stronger-than-expected showing in the 2022 midterms — strategize how to make the most of it in 2024, when President Biden is up for reelection and their razor-thin Senate majority is in danger.

The math! The math!

Californians last year voted 67 percent to 33 percent to add rights to abortion and contraception to their constitution. Biden carried the state 63.5 percent to 34.3 percent in 2020.

That’s not a huge shift. But.

Montana , In voters rejected new restrictions 52.6 percent to 47.4 percent. Biden lost the state to former president Donald Trump 40.5 percent to 57 percent.

In Kentucky , an antiabortion constitutional amendment failed 48 percent to 52 percent. Biden lost that state to Trump 62 percent to 36 percent.

In Kansas , the margin was 59 percent to 41 percent for abortion rights. Trump carried that state 56 percent to 41.5 percent.

Ohio? Abortion rights won out by about 14 points. Trump’s edge over Biden in 2020? About eight points.

“Ah,” I hear you say, “it’s not like Biden needs those states or could realistically win them!”

How about Michigan? In the November 2022 midterms, the issue not only helped power Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reelection but gave Democrats control over the governor’s mansion, the House and the Senate for the first time since 1983.

How about Wisconsin? Biden won there in 2020 by about 57,000 votes out of more than 3.2 million cast. But voters in April sided with access to abortion when they elected a liberal candidate to the Supreme Court, flipping control of that body to Democratic-backed justices.

The Biden campaign draws lessons

Biden’s campaign will sift through the Ohio results to see “how this performed in cities and counties that are a good reflection of the Biden-Harris coalition,” and therefore how it might affect the results elsewhere, a campaign source told The Daily 202 on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal strategy.

“This continues to be a top-performing issue across all of our coalition [groups] and has a ton of staying power,” the official said. But “we’re not, like, ‘Ohio’s in play!’”

So, for instance, the issue drove higher-than-expected turnout in counties with universities. “Young voters are very, very important to us,” the official said.

The Daily 202 would expect Biden’s team to see whether there are pinkish suburban areas in which the issue drove turnout, with an eye on applying lessons of Ohio’s vote to battlegrounds in Wisconsin or Pennsylvania.

My colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Rachel Roubein and Patrick Marley reported Wednesday night that Democrats “are pushing new ballot initiatives on abortion access in places like Arizona and Florida, calling out Republicans in states where bans are taking effect, and encouraging President Biden to speak out more forcefully on the issue as he pursues a campaign that so far has focused more on the economy.”

They’re also hoping the issue can help them save their 51-49 seat majority in the Senate, Toulouse, Rachel, and Patrick reported, pointing to vulnerable incumbents Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Jacky Rosen (Nev.) and Jon Tester (Mont.)

Even in true blue New York, abortion rights could turn out more progressive voters and affect House races, Toluse, Rachel and Patrick reported.

“I think this is a road map for 2024. It’s a road map to how we energize our voters,” my colleagues quoted Democratic pollster Celinda Lake as saying.

And with Republican-controlled state legislatures moving to sharply restrict abortion, the issue isn’t going away.

A weapon against Trump

As for Biden vs. Trump, if voters should be called to settle that rematch in 2024, Lake told NBC News’s Sahil Kapur she had struggled to convince voters that Trump could prove a decisively antiabortion president.

But now, after his three Supreme Court justices provided the necessary votes to strike down Roe v. Wade, it won’t be.

“[I]n 2016, it was very hard to make him anti-choice. After Dobbs, it’s not,” she told Sahil. “And the linkage to his court — the Trump judges and the MAGA judges is very, very clear to voters.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Trump, aide plead not guilty in documents case. De Oliveira does not enter plea

“Donald Trump and one of his two co-defendants on Thursday pleaded not guilty in federal court to multiple charges alleging that the former president kept classified documents at his Florida property and, with the help of aides, tried to hide some of the material from government officials seeking to get them back,” Shayna Jacobs and Perry Stein report.

Progress on inflation stalled in July, as prices nudged up

“Inflation pressures continued to ebb through most of the U.S. economy last month, although a rebound in grocery prices and energy costs led to the first rise in overall consumer prices in over a year,” Abha Bhattarai reports.

Hawaii wildfires death toll increases to 36, Maui officials say

“The death toll from the fast-moving wildfires wreaking havoc through Hawaii has increased to 36, Maui County officials said Wednesday night local time. Blazes are raging across Maui and have also been reported on the islands of Hawaii and Oahu, trapping locals and visitors as strong winds linked to Hurricane Dora hampered efforts by authorities to contain the flames,” our colleagues report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Trump insults D.C. to get his trial moved. The city rolls its eyes.

“The dark imagery invoked by Donald Trump during his brief visit to the nation’s capital last week — ‘the filth and the decay … broken buildings’ — renewed the stereotype of collapsing American cities as a means of calling for his federal indictment to be moved out of the District. It also reignited his hostile relationship with a city he said needed to be taken over by the federal government when he occupied the White House,” Tom Jackman and Peter Hermann report.

Why is the Iowa State Fair so important?

“The event — one of the largest state fairs in the country — enables presidential hopefuls to meet directly with key voters in the party’s first-in-the-nation caucus state. Candidates are tested on their ability to field questions from supporters, dozens of reporters and even hecklers who follow them as they sample fair-food staples and meet with elected state officials,” Dylan Wells reports.

How floods and extreme heat could test China’s one-party system

“The regime’s power may be leaving local authorities unable or reluctant to respond to extreme weather threats on their doorsteps. At the same time, the party’s recent go-it-alone strategy on climate change — and continued investment in fossil fuels — could only bring more natural disasters upon the world’s most populous country and the rest of the globe,” Scott Dance and Christian Shepherd report.

… and beyond

A U.S. ally promised to send aid to Sudan. It sent weapons instead.

“Officials said the U.A.E.’s covert arms shipments are fueling a war that has plunged Sudan into a humanitarian catastrophe and killed more than 3,900 people since its start on April 15, according to the nonprofit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Arming Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces militia could add to friction between the U.A.E. and the U.S., which has been working to mediate an end to the war,” the Wall Street Journal’s Nicholas Bariyo and Benoit Faucon report.

Gay veterans sue Defense Department over military discharges

“A group of LGBTQ veterans who were dismissed from the U.S. military because of their sexuality are suing the Department of Defense for denying them honorable discharges and listing their sexual orientations on their service records,” NBC News’s Matt Lavietes reports.

“The plaintiffs are asking for the department to grant them honorable discharges so they can access all veteran benefits, including health care, college tuition assistance and loan programs.”

The Biden agenda

Biden stuck between 2 priorities as UAW confronts EVs

“Autoworkers are threatening to strike unless they get major concessions to ensure they aren’t left behind in the transition to electric vehicles, leaving Democrats stuck between competing priorities that the Biden administration admits won’t be easy to solve,” Politico’s Olivia Olander, Tanya Snyder and James Bikales report.

“The dispute comes just as President Joe Biden is seeking reelection with an emphasis on his handling of the economy, a message that would be muddied by a strike representing 150,000 workers. And the unrest complicates another Biden priority: shifting the country away from gas guzzlers in favor of electric vehicles.”

Biden to host Australian prime minister for state visit in October

“President Biden will host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for an official state visit in October, the White House announced late Wednesday, a move that follows Biden scrapping a planned trip to the continent earlier this year,” the Hill’s Brett Samuels reports.

How Ohio voted on Issue 1, visualized

“Fifteen counties that voted for Trump in 2020 opposed the Republican proposal to raise the bar for passing constitutional amendments, while 66 counties that supported the former president voted in favor of Issue 1. All seven counties that swung for Joe Biden toed the Democratic line and opposed Tuesday’s ballot measure,” Kati Perry, Tim Meko and Rachel Roubein report.

Hot on the left

Clarence Thomas’ 38 vacations: The other billionaires who have treated the Supreme Court justice to luxury travel

“Like clockwork, Thomas’ leisure activities have been underwritten by benefactors who share the ideology that drives his jurisprudence,” ProPublica’s Brett Murphy and Alex Mierjeski report. Their gifts include:

“At least 38 destination vacations, including a previously unreported voyage on a yacht around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox; two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and one standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club overlooking the Atlantic coast.”

“This accounting of Thomas’ travel, revealed for the first time here from an array of previously unavailable information, is the fullest to date of the generosity that has regularly afforded Thomas a lifestyle far beyond what his income could provide. And it is almost certainly an undercount.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis, with a subtle maneuver, hides his small-dollar donations

“When WinRed, the company that processes nearly all online Republican campaign contributions, recently released its enormous trove of donor data for the first half of the year, donations were conspicuously absent for one presidential candidate: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida,” the New York Times’s Rebecca Davis O’Brien and Shane Goldmacher report.

“It was no technical glitch. The DeSantis campaign worked with WinRed in a way that prevented the disclosure of donor information, ensuring that the campaign’s small donors would remain anonymous, according to a person familiar with the campaign. ”

“The arrangement appears to be the first of its kind for a presidential campaign since WinRed’s founding four years ago and could presage a return to an era in which far less information on small donors is made public, at least for Republicans.”

In closing

Uh oh!

Supermarket AI meal planner app suggests recipe that would create chlorine gas

“A New Zealand supermarket experimenting with using AI to generate meal plans has seen its app produce some unusual dishes — recommending customers recipes for deadly chlorine gas, ‘poison bread sandwiches’ and mosquito-repellent roast potatoes,” the Guardian’s Tess McClure reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.