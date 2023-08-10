Share Comment on this story Comment

FEC taking up AI in political ads again, but rules still in limbo

The Federal Election Commission is poised to inch closer to regulating artificial intelligence in political ads on Thursday, teeing up an early procedural vote on the issue after deadlocking over it in June. But ongoing political disputes may stymie new AI rules.

The six-member commission split along party lines on an earlier AI petition, with some officials expressing concern the FEC did not have the authority to weigh in on the matter.

But the agency is now scheduled to take up an updated version, refiled by the left-leaning advocacy group Public Citizen. The group is pushing to explicitly ban candidates and political parties from deliberately misrepresenting their opponents in ads through the use of AI.

The move appears likely to succeed, with one of the three Republican holdouts who initially rejected the request signaling their support ahead of the meeting.

FEC Vice Chairman Sean Cooksey told The Technology 202 that now that the advocacy group has “fixed its earlier defects,” he plans to support opening the petition up to public debate. If successful, the vote on Thursday would kick off a two-month comment period on the issue.

The meeting comes as scrutiny of AI use by companies, governments and campaigns soars, but as the most sweeping new restrictions on the table remain largely aspirational. Democratic lawmakers have proposed stricter AI labeling standards across political ads, but the measures have gained little steam and could face political head winds from Republicans.

Even with an initial greenlight, there’s no guarantee that the FEC would eventually take up the proposed regulations. And if it did, the new rules could still be several months away, creeping into a critical period ahead of the 2024 elections.

Cooksey said in a statement that while he supports opening the matter up to the public, “At the same time, the legal and policy problems with Public Citizen’s proposal are substantial, and the Commission may ultimately conclude that this rulemaking is not viable.”

When the commission first considered the matter in June, fellow Republican Commissioner Allen Dickerson expressed concern that the agency had only “limited” authority over fraudulent political ads and said he supported the FEC asking Congress “to expand our jurisdiction.”

“Public Citizen has directed its efforts to the wrong component of government,” he said. “Instead of coming to us, they should take this up with Congress.”

The FEC’s three Democrats initially voted in favor of beginning a public comment period, but Chair Dara Lindenbaum said she also had “skepticism” about the agency’s ability to act on AI. Thursday’s meeting could reveal whether any of those concerns have been abated.

While some FEC commissioners have called on Congress to step in, the immediate prospects for legislative action may also prove challenging.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers last month expressed frustration over the agency’s decision to turn down the original AI petition, urging commissioners to “reconsider.”

Democrats in the House and Senate have separately introduced proposals to require the disclosure of AI use in political ads more broadly.

But none of those bills or the letter had any Republican backing, and GOP leadership has fiercely resisted Democratic-led election reform measures in the past. That has led even some bipartisan election bills, such as one requiring funding disclosures for digital ads, to languish.

Public Citizen Executive Vice President Lisa Gilbert, whose group slammed the FEC for turning down their original plea, said their new petition “makes incredibly clear that the agency does have authority under the fraudulent misrepresentation law.”

Failing to act, she argued, could have a “massive impact” on the upcoming election, or even “swing it” in one direction or another.

“The use of AI is going to balloon this election cycle and candidates of all political persuasions are going to undergo lies and misinformation, cycling through social media,” she said.

While Gilbert said she’s “hopeful” the FEC will follow through on a rulemaking process, she said she is aware that she is facing “a challenging terrain.”

“The FEC is known for their deadlocks … so I think any rulemaking of any stripe has a heavy road or hard road,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

That road, with several other procedural hurdles likely standing in the way of a potential rulemaking, could stretch well into or beyond next year’s primary elections.

Our top tabs

Twitter fined $350,000 for not turning over Trump account data on time

Twitter was forced to hand over records from former president Donald Trump’s account to the special counsel investigating events leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and was fined $350,000 for not providing the records sooner, our colleague Rachel Weiner reports.

The revelations were disclosed Wednesday in an unsealed appellate court ruling. “A lower-court judge, Beryl A. Howell, ruled in March that Twitter, now renamed X, had to comply with a sealed search warrant” that was issued by the special counsel, Rachel writes.

The company appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which upheld Howell’s ruling. “Attorneys for Twitter did not oppose the search warrant but argued that a gag order preventing the company from alerting Trump to the search violated the First Amendment,” the report says, adding that Howell sided with the government and found Twitter in contempt on Feb. 7 for failing to comply with the search warrant.

The judge gave Twitter “until 5 p.m. to produce the records, with sanctions of $50,000 per day, to double every day that Twitter did not comply,” Rachel writes. The company provided them after three days.

Apple can keep App Store rules after top court rebuffs Epic Games

The Supreme Court rejected a request from Epic Games that would have let app developers direct iPhone users to seek payment options outside Apple’s systems, Greg Stohr reports for Bloomberg News.

Stohr writes: “Justice Elena Kagan said she wouldn’t let a federal appeals court decision take effect immediately, as Epic had sought. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said earlier this year that Apple violated California’s Unfair Competition Law by limiting the ability of developers to communicate about alternative payment systems, including purchases through the Epic Games Store.”

Kagan gave Apple a reprieve from the ruling, though it may only be temporary, the report notes. “The appeals court put its decision on hold to give Apple time to file a Supreme Court appeal later this year, but the ruling will kick in if the justices refuse to hear the case,” Stohr writes.

The dispute could have major implications for Apple’s revenue because the company charges app developers commissions as high as 30 percent when goods or services are transacted on its App Store. Apple or Epic did not have an immediate comment for Bloomberg.

Biden order sets stage for restricted U.S. tech investments to China

President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order curbing U.S. investment flows to key tech sectors in China in a move that seeks to blunt Beijing’s military and intelligence capabilities, our colleagues Ellen Nakashima and David J. Lynch report.

The order, set to take effect next year, authorizes the Treasury Department to regulate U.S. investments in three types of Chinese companies: quantum computing, artificial intelligence related to military uses and advanced semiconductors. The agency on Wednesday began seeking comments on how to implement the directive, which would require U.S. venture capitalists and other investors to notify the agency of planned investments toward Chinese firms in those sectors.

“The White House order comes amid a tenuous thaw in a relationship marked by on-again, off-again engagement, which was frustrated by the appearance of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental United States earlier this year,” Ellen and David write.

Chinese representatives pushed back against the move. “The U.S. habitually politicizes technology and trade issues and uses them as a tool and weapon in the name of national security,” Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told our colleagues. China hawks in Congress argue the order — which does not consider biotechnology or energy — doesn’t go far enough, the report adds.

