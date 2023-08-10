Share Comment on this story Comment

From the courts

More Justice Thomas revelations

The explosive revelations this year about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s relationships with wealthy benefactors have spurred calls for tougher ethics rules for the court — and ProPublica’s Brett Murphy and Alex Mierjeski are out with a new report this morning on how extensive those ties are.

Thomas’s friends and acquaintances “have treated him to far-flung vacations aboard their yachts, ushered him into the premium suites at sporting events and sent their private jets to fetch him — including, on more than one occasion, an entire 737,” Brett and Alex report.

The gifts include:

“At least 38 destination vacations, including a previously unreported voyage on a yacht around the Bahamas”

Twenty-six private jet flights and eight helicopter flights

A “dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox”

“Two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica”

A “standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club overlooking the Atlantic coast”

“While some of the hospitality, such as stays in personal homes, may not have required disclosure, Thomas appears to have violated the law by failing to disclose flights, yacht cruises and expensive sports tickets,” ethics experts told ProPublica.

“Perhaps even more significant, the pattern exposes consistent violations of judicial norms, experts, including seven current and former federal judges appointed by both parties, told ProPublica.”

“‘In my career I don’t remember ever seeing this degree of largesse given to anybody,‘ said Jeremy Fogel, a former federal judge who served for years on the judicial committee that reviews judges’ financial disclosures. ‘I think it’s unprecedented.’”

Calls for ethics legislation

Reporting by ProPublica earlier this year detailed the gifts Thomas received from Harlan Crow, a Texas billionaire and Republican donor who took Thomas on vacations, bought his mother’s house in Georgia and financed private school tuition payments for Thomas’s grandnephew, whom Thomas raised. The New York Times reported on Thomas’s relationships with other wealthy business executives he met through the Horatio Alger Association.

Those revelations — along with reporting on ethics questions raised by the conduct of Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Sonia Sotomayor — have led many Democrats to call for legislation that would force the Supreme Court to adopt an ethics code.

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill last month that Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said “would finally bring Supreme Court justices’ ethics requirement in line with virtually every other public servant in the federal government,” although it does not have the votes to overcome a Republican filibuster and pass the Senate.

While some Republicans have expressed concerns about the court’s ethics, they have mostly called for it to make any changes itself.

“I have total confidence in the chief justice of the United States to deal with these court internal issues,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in April.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, criticized Democrats in April for causing “needless uproar” over “honest mistakes that don’t violate any law or violate any ethics.”

Another benefactor

ProPublica’s latest reporting found that “Thomas had another benefactor, oil baron Paul ‘Tony’ Novelly, whose gifts to the justice have not previously been reported.”

Novelly and Crow — along with David Sokol, a former Berkshire Hathaway executive, and the billionaire H. Wayne Huizenga, both of whom Thomas met through the Horatio Alger Foundation — appear “to have first met Thomas after he ascended to the Supreme Court,” Brett and Alex report. “With the exception of Crow, their names are nowhere in Thomas’ financial disclosures, where justices are required by law to publicly report most gifts.”

The total value of the undisclosed trips on which they’ve taken Thomas since 1991 is tough to measure but probably in the millions of dollars, according to ProPublica. A couple of examples:

“Huizenga sent his personal 737 to pick Thomas up and bring him to South Florida at least twice, according to John Wener , a former flight attendant and chef on board the plane. If he were picked up in D.C., the five-hour round trip would have cost at least $130,000 each time had Thomas chartered the jet himself, according to estimates from jet charter companies.”

“In February 2016, Thomas flew on Crow’s private jet from Washington to New Haven, Connecticut, before heading back on the jet just three hours later. ProPublica previously reported the flight, but newly obtained U.S. Marshals Service records reveal its purpose: Thomas met with several Yale Law School deans for a tour of the room where they planned to display a portrait of the justice. (Crow’s foundation also gave the school $105,000, earmarked for the ‘Justice Thomas Portrait Fund,’ tax filings show.)”

“It’s just the height of hypocrisy to wear the robes and live the lifestyle of a billionaire,” Don Fox, the former general counsel of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the senior ethics official in the executive branch, told ProPublica.

“Taxpayers, he added, have the right to expect that Supreme Court justices are not living on the dime of others.”

“Fox, who worked under both Democrat and Republican administrations, said he advised every new political appointee the same thing: Your wealthy friends are the ones you had before you were appointed. ‘You don’t get to acquire any new ones,’ he told them.”

Thomas and Novelly didn’t respond to ProPublica’s requests for comment. Huizenga died in 2018; his son, who is president of the Huizenga family holding company, did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment. Sokol told ProPublica that he has been friends with the Thomases since 2002 and sometmies travelled with them. He also said he has never known “a more humble and ethical person” than Justice Thomas, and that they never spoke about pending cases. He also argued that Supreme Court justices “should either fly privately or on governmental aircraft” due to security concerns.

What we're watching

At Mar-a-Lago

Carlos De Oliveira, former president Donald Trump’s personal aide, who was also indicted in the classified documents case, is set to be arraigned today before a federal judge in Fort Pierce, Fla.

De Oliveira, 56, is the third person and second Trump aide to be charged in the case, alongside the former president and his longtime valet Waltine “Walt” Nauta. Trump and Nauta will probably also be arraigned on the new charges during today’s hearing.

De Oliveira, who was charged with four crimes, made his first court appearance in South Florida on July 31 and was released on a personal surety bond.

In the economy

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the latest inflation data this morning, and it is expected to show a slight increase after 12 months of decline.

“Economists forecast that prices rose 0.2 percent in July, up from a 0.16 percent increase the month before,” per our colleague Abha Bhattarai. “The annual inflation rate, meanwhile, is expected to tick up to 3.3 percent from 3 percent in June.”

“But economists say the bump is linked to temporary factors — including rebounding airline, hotel and energy prices — that are not likely to erode longer-term progress. The overall number may also tick up because prices are being compared to the rates of increase last July, the first month when inflation began to fall after a long climb. Overall inflation has come down sharply from last summer’s peak of 9.1 percent.”

In Salt Lake City

President Biden and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) will visit the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center to mark the first anniversary of the passage of the PACT Act, which expanded care for veterans exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and other toxins.

Biden pushed for passage of the law after his son Beau Biden, who served near the pits, died in 2015 of a brain tumor.

In the states

Inside Trump’s hostile relationship with D.C.

Our colleagues Tom Jackman and Peter Hermann are out this morning with a look at Trump’s contentious relationship with the nation’s capital. His criticisms of the city’s “filth and the decay” as well as its “broken buildings” and “graffiti” has “renewed the stereotype of collapsing American cities as a means of calling for his federal indictment to be moved out of the District,” they write. Here’s an excerpt:

“Trump rarely ventured out into the District during his four years as president, other than to travel to the downtown hotel that bore his name at the time, and he did not attempt to win the hearts and minds of D.C.’s overwhelmingly Democratic voters through political rallies or meetings with city leader,” Tom and Peter write.

“He received less than 5.5 percent of D.C.’s popular vote in 2020 , and 4 percent in 2016. He and his lawyers cite such numbers in floating the idea of a change of venue for his trial on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election, as well as his idea for a federal takeover of the District, which he again raised on Truth Social in recent days..”

“The decision on whether to move Trump’s trial on charges that he conspired to obstruct the 2020 election will come down to federal judges, starting with U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, and then possibly the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and then the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The Media

