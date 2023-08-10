Share Comment on this story Comment

Democrats may campaign on abortion rights even more after Ohio vote

After Tuesday’s vote in Ohio, Democrats may lean even further into abortion rights in the 2024 election cycle.

Unlike other issues Democrats have seized on in the past, abortion has shown staying power and crossover appeal in places where the party has struggled. That’s left Democrats to balance their standard economic pitch with a more emotional appeal on an issue that had previously vexed some candidates in competitive districts.

“There had been some question about whether abortion had waned as a motivator — it certainly has not,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who worked on Biden’s campaign in 2020 and has helped advise a coalition of physicians working on Ohio’s abortion rights ballot measure. “I think this is a road map for 2024.”

Both parties are wrestling with just how much the Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning the constitutional right to an abortion has remade American politics. Tuesday’s vote in Ohio, even if not directly on abortion rights, adds to the growing evidence that the effect has been large.

For Democrats, that has meant pursuing new abortion rights ballot measures; calling out Republicans in states with bans; and encouraging President Biden to speak out more forcefully on the issue at the same time he’s focused his messaging more on the economy.

For the GOP, party officials are left to reassess their national strategy for 2024 as they process a string of rejections on ballot measures. Major antiabortion groups charge that Republicans have been too timid on the issue of abortion, while some in the party want to moderate their stance.

The politics

Democrats are now strategizing on the best way to sustain the energy that helped them get a 14-point victory in Ohio.

The Tuesday special election initiated by Republican lawmakers was aimed at requiring 60 percent of the state’s voters to approve an amendment to its constitution, up from a simple majority. But the vote was viewed as a proxy fight over abortion, since Ohioans will vote in November on a proposal to amend the constitution to guarantee abortion rights.

Democrats are hoping the push for abortion rights could help minimize losses in the Senate in 2024. The party holds a narrow majority in the chamber, and several incumbents are vulnerable, such as Sens. Sherrod Brown (Ohio,) Jacky Rosen (Nev.) and Jon Tester (Mont.).

At the White House, Biden’s position on abortion has steadily shifted during his decades in politics. He had previously signaled discomfort with abortion rights, but has become more outspoken on the issue, even calling for Democrats to kill the Senate’s long-standing filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade. However, the vote in Ohio didn’t have an immediate impact on Biden’s focus.

Meanwhile, antiabortion groups are pressing Republicans to double down on their opposition to abortion rights. Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life Action, sent supporters an email yesterday contending Republicans were getting beat on abortion fights by engaging in “cut and run politics.”

Message test

Abortion rights advocates say a growing number of Democrats have been campaigning more aggressively on abortion rights since Roe was overturned last year — a trend that’s likely to continue as proof of the issue’s political potency continues to roll in.

Some candidates in competitive congressional races in Ohio last year campaigned on the issue. In past years, the conventional wisdom may have been to steer clear of talking about abortion politics, but “they ran strongly on that and were able to win,” said Ryan Stitzlein, a vice president at NARAL Pro-Choice America, a prominent abortion rights group.

The Democratic message has also shifted in some notable ways.

For one: Democrats have increasingly embraced a message that in other circumstances may sound like a Republican slogan: Give Americans the freedom to make their own private medical decisions. The message cropped up in multiple ballot measure campaigns last year and has continued to be a central theme this year.

And another example of change: Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Democrats were divided over saying the word “abortion.” Some in the party facing tight contests had rarely used the word, instead relying on terms like “reproductive freedom” and “a constitutional right.”

Before the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision, “people were reluctant to use that term,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a vocal abortion rights supporter who serves as the Senate’s first female president pro tempore, told The Health 202. Now, “it's become a very normalized term because it is real, and people aren't afraid to say it anymore.”

Data point

Ohio is becoming reliably Republican. Once viewed as a typical swing state, Ohio backed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and again in 2020. Its state government is dominated by Republicans. But Ohio voters rejected the GOP-led effort to make it tougher to amend the state constitution.

Fifteen counties that voted for Trump in 2020 opposed the Republican proposal to raise the bar for passing constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, 66 counties that supported the former president voted in favor of Issue 1.

All seven counties that swung for Biden toed the Democratic line and opposed Tuesday’s ballot measure.

From The Post’s graphics team:

Daybook

On tap today: President Biden will visit Salt Lake City’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and deliver remarks to commemorate the one-year signing of the PACT Act.

The bipartisan legislation significantly expanded health care and disability benefits for military members exposed to toxic substances during their service. Since its inception, the VA has processed nearly 459,00 PACT Act claims and delivered more than $1.85 billion related benefits to veterans and their survivors, according to new data released this morning.

Key context: The creation of the law marked a significant achievement for Biden, who has wondered publicly whether the brain cancer that killed his 46-year-old son Beau Biden in 2015 was linked to his exposure to burn puts during his time in the Iraq War.

Agency alert

The center that oversaw the CDC’s pandemic response gets a new leader

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new director is shaking up the leadership at the center that charted the agency’s response to covid-19.

Here’s the rundown per Stat’s Helen Branswell:

José Romero, who has led the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD ) for the past 14 months, will be leaving the agency at the end of the month, CDC Director Mandy Cohen said in a memo to staff obtained by Stat.

Replacing Romero on an acting basis is Demetre Daskalakis, who has spent the past year as deputy director of the White House’s national mpox response team. That operation will be wound down by the end of August.

Some other high-ranking NCIRD officials are on the move within the agency.

Kristin Pope , deputy director of NCIRD, is headed to the new Center for Forecasting and Analytics .

Sam Posner — who served as acting director of the center in the second year of the pandemic and has been principal deputy director since Romero’s hiring — is going to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

Meanwhile …

The federal health department is warning states that they must take steps to ensure that their Medicaid beneficiaries have equitable access to assistance during the unwinding period amid concerns about high disenrollment rates.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent letters to all state Medicaid agencies yesterday reviewing their call center wait times and abandonment rates, procedural terminations and processing times for income verification checks during May.

To some states, CMS expressed concerns that their unwinding operations may be out of compliance with federal law, citing barriers for beneficiaries to access assistance or renew their coverage.

The agency encouraged states to make a number of adjustments to streamline their redeterminations, including hiring additional call center staff, switching from manual to automatic renewal processes and expanding their non-English language services and materials.

On the Hill

Feinstein taken to hospital after fall, office says

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was briefly taken to the hospital Tuesday after suffering a minor fall at her home in San Francisco, our colleague Amy B Wang reports.

The 90-year-old senator was taken to the hospital “as a precaution” following the incident, her office said in a statement. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

Zooming out: Feinstein has suffered a string of serious health problems recently, and calls have mounted for her to resign. She was hospitalized in February with shingles and was absent from the Senate for more than two months as she recovered from complications, including swelling of the brain.

Upon her return to Congress in May, Feinstein said she had not fully recovered and would be working a lighter schedule. In interviews at the Capitol, she has appeared confused by questions at times and seemed to struggle with her vision and memory, Amy writes.

In other health news

The Biden administration unveiled a new federal system to track heat-related illnesses across the country yesterday, with the goal of helping public health officials reach those in need of medical aid when temperatures soar. across the country yesterday, with the goal of helping public health officials reach those in need of medical aid when temperatures soar.

Federal health officials expect updated coronavirus boosters to be available for most people by the “third or fourth week” of September, Cohen, the CDC director, told former Biden official and “In the Bubble” host Andy Slavitt in for most people by the “third or fourth week” of September, Cohen, the CDC director, told former Biden official and “In the Bubble” hostin an interview released yesterday.

Republican leaders on the House Energy and Commerce Committee areXavier Becerra that show he personally appointed Jeanne Marrazzo to serve as the new director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. are seeking documents from Health and Human Services Secretarythat show he personally appointedto serve as the new director of the

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y’all Tuesday.