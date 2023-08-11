Share Comment on this story Comment

The campaign

Meet the donors behind hard-to-trace super PAC contributions

Most of the top donors to the super PACs backing the Republican presidential candidates are the usual suspects: GOP megadonors like Robert Bigelow, Phil Ruffin, Warren Stephens, Jeffrey Yass and Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein. Their names were disclosed last week in the super PACs’ campaign finance reports.

Some other donors aren’t people but limited-liability companies, or LLCs, and it takes a little sleuthing to figure out who’s behind them.

Super PACs, unlike presidential campaigns, can accept unlimited contributions from unions and corporations as well as individuals.

Many of them are well-known companies — the Orlando Magic gave $50,000 in May to a super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for instance — or are relatively easy to puzzle out. Others are less obvious.

Consider SHBT LLC , which gave $1 million on June 30 to Tell It Like It Is PAC , a super PAC backing former New Jersey governor Chris Christie ’s campaign. It was the super PAC’s biggest donor, but it’s hard to tell who’s behind it.

Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit, The, a nonpartisan nonprofit, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday alleging that SHBT was “used as a ‘straw donor’ by unknown persons” in violation of federal law.

SHBT lists an address in Denton, Tex., on the super PAC’s filing that matches the offices of Thomas McMurray, a lawyer whose name also appears on SHBT’s Texas records. McMurray didn’t respond to a request for comment.

But there are indications the $1 million contribution might be tied to Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Two companies transferred more than 50 acres of land to SHBT. One of them, Blue Star Land LP, has been publicly linked to Jones, and both share the same address: 1 Cowboys Way in nearby Frisco, Tex. And Christie and Jones have known each other for years.

A Cowboys spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Bill Palatucci, the super PAC’s chairman, said he was confident the FEC would dismiss the Campaign Legal Center’s complaint.

“All our financial reporting is in full compliance with FEC requirements,” he said in a statement. “This is nothing more than a frivolous political attack by a left-wing group.”

Tracking more LLCs

Partridge Investments LLC gave $300,000 to SFA Fund, Inc., a super PAC backing former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign. It listed an address in Englewood, N.J., on the super PAC’s campaign finance filing.

But Partridge also gave to DeSantis’s gubernatorial reelection campaign, and it listed a different Englewood address on those contributions: P.O. Box 191.

That’s the same post office box that Randall and Barbara Smith list on their recent contributions to Haley’s campaign and past contributions to her PAC, Stand for America PAC, as well as those of Republican lawmakers.

Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund that is one of the largest newspaper owners in the country. Alden has become notorious for Randall Smith is the founder of, a hedge fund that is one of the largest newspaper owners in the country. Alden has become notorious for aggressively cutting reporters and editors and turning once-proud papers into shells of themselves. Smith could not be reached for comment.

The Forum of Fargo, N.D., beat us to uncovering who’s behind Farrington Rocket LLC, which gave $2 million to a super PAC backing North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s campaign.

With the help of his readers, Forum columnist Rob Port tracked down Federal Aviation Administration records for a private jet owned by Farrington, which provided him with an address at a UPS Store in West Fargo.

The same address was listed by the Centurion Foundation, a private foundation, in paperwork it filed with the Internal Revenue Service. The foundation’s trustees: Michael and Victoria Chambers.

Aldevron , a biotechnology company founded in Fargo that was “Michael Chambers is a founder of, a biotechnology company founded in Fargo that was acquired in 2021 for $9.6 billion , something that would certainly put him in the sort of tax bracket that allows one to make a $2 million political contribution,” Port writes.

“Why would Chambers seemingly obfuscate this donation to Burgum by routing it through an obscure LLC?” Port writes. “I’m not sure, and my inquiries to Chambers, and his assistant, have so far gone unanswered.”

Chambers didn’t respond to us, either.

Complicated rules

There are two popular ways to make political contributions without attaching your name to them.

One is give to a nonprofit backing the candidate you want to support.

Such groups don’t need to disclose their donors. Future Forward USA Action, the flagship nonprofit backing President Biden’s reelection campaign, has raised more than $50 million this year while disclosing none of its donors.

The catch: Nonprofits are forbidden from spending most of their money on politics, so they need to devote more than 50 percent of their spending to activities such as running “issue ads” that don’t specifically urge voters to support a given candidate.

The other way is to give to a super PAC (which, unlike a nonprofit, must disclose its donors) via an LLC that can’t be traced back to you.

“The reason that you would want to give from a corporate LLC to a super PAC is then the super PAC can use the funds 100 percent for political purposes,” said Jon Berkon, a partner at Elias Law Group who advises clients on campaign finance rules. “So if you’re giving to a [501(c)(4) nonprofit], you're not going to be disclosed, but the (c)(4) has some limit on how it can spend the money.”

“I think some donors think of [giving to a politically oriented nonprofit] as a 60 percent tax on what they’re putting in and it’s not going to go to the thing they want it to go to,” he added.

There are a couple of catches to going the LLC route, according to campaign finance lawyers.

First, you need to use an LLC that’s treated as a corporation for tax purposes instead of as a partnership. Otherwise, super PACs must disclose who’s behind the LLC contributions.

Second, you can’t transfer money into an LLC specifically to give it to a super PAC, because it would violate the prohibition on making contributions in the name of another (the law that the Campaign Legal Center accused the owner of SHBT of violating).

A corporate contribution

You can also give to super PACs via corporations.

Churchill Business Consultants, Inc., for instance, gave $250,000 in April to a super PAC backing former president Donald Trump’s campaign. New York corporate records reveal that Churchill’s chief executive is Adam Kidan, whose Lancaster, Pa., address on the New York records matches the one supplied on the super PAC’s filing.

Kidan is the president of Empire Workforce, a staffing company. He’s also a former business partner of Jack Abramoff, the disgraced former lobbyist; Kidan pleaded guilty in 2005 to fraud and conspiracy charges and agreed to provide evidence against Abramoff.

Kidan is now a major Republican donor who gives generously under his own name. Why would he give through a corporation?

Kidan didn’t respond to a request for comment, and Sam Palazzolo, Churchill’s registered agent, said he couldn’t say.

“I am the agent for service of process in NY,” Palazzolo wrote in an email to The Early. “I know nothing about its business or its politics.”

Special thanks to Post researchers Alice Crites and Monika Mathur for helping us probe these LLCs.

What we're watching

In the states

Eighteen presidential candidates, including former president Trump and DeSantis, will attend the Iowa State Fair between now and Aug. 20. The fair, one of the largest in the country, is one of the last critical political events before the start of the nominating contest in January.

It is also the last chance Republican candidates for president have to gain supporters before the first primary debate on Aug. 23.

At the fair, candidates will be “tested on their ability to field questions from supporters, dozens of reporters and even hecklers who follow them as they sample fair-food staples and meet with elected state officials,” our colleague Dylan Wells writes. “A strong performance can refresh a struggling campaign or lift political underdogs into the national spotlight.”

All but one Republican candidate for president — former New Jersey governor Chris Christie — are expected to attend the fair.

Friday: will participate in “ Gov. Kim Reynolds (R). Former vice president Mike Pence will participate in “ fair-side chats ” with Iowa(R).

Saturday: Trump and DeSantis, the top contenders for the Republican Party’s nomination, will be at the fair. DeSantis will participate in the “fair-side chats” with Reynolds but skip the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. Trump will not attend either of the two events.

Both of Biden’s challengers — Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — will also attend the fair.

From the courts

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan will hold her first hearing today regarding Trump’s attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 president election. At issue is a dispute over the scope of a protective order that would limit Trump’s disclosure of government evidence gathered during discovery and keep it secret until trial.

Trump’s defense team has argued that the “government’s proposed limits were overbroad and would limit the First Amendment rights of Biden’s main political opponent,” per our colleague Spencer S. Hsu.

At the White House

U.S. international image rebounds after Trump

Our colleague Joe Davidson is out this morning with a look at a new Pew Research Center survey showing how America’s reputation abroad has rebounded after four years of decline during Trump’s presidency. Here’s an excerpt:

The survey on international views toward the United States found that 59 percent of the of 3,576 adults in 23 countries that were surveyed “have a favorable opinion of the United States, while 30 percent don’t. Similarly, 54 percent have confidence in Biden, while 39 percent don’t,” Joe writes.

“Poland, ‘where positive views of the U.S. have increased substantially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,’ gave the United States the highest rating, with 93 percent favorable. Hungary was the only nation where fewer than half, 44 percent, viewed America positively.” gave the United States the highest rating, with 93 percent favorable. Hungary was the only nation where fewer than half, 44 percent, viewed America positively.”

“The 23 countries surveyed skew toward wealthy, predominantly White nations. Ten are in Europe, plus Canada and Australia are on the list. Meanwhile, Africa and Latin America are represented by three nations each. Asia has four.”

“America’s standing is recovering, but it still suffers from the lasting damage of the Trump years.”

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.