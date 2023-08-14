RICO, the Georgia anti-racketeering law that could be used to charge Trump

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Former president Donald Trump and his allies could soon be facing allegations of a serious crime in Georgia known as racketeering for their efforts to overturn that state’s election results in 2020. Here’s what that means and how such a law might be being used: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The law is called Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act You’ll see it referred to as RICO. It allows prosecutors to weave together several alleged crimes into one racketeering charge that calls for up to 20 years in prison.

“It allows a lot of different things to be pulled together into a single very serious criminal charge,” said Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University.

Fani Willis is the top prosecutor for Fulton County in Georgia, which is home to Atlanta. She’s a Democrat who was elected to the job in 2020, and soon after she took office, she launched an investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results in her state.

Advertisement

After a 2 1/2 year investigation, Willis decided to use the law to seek charges against Trump and several of his associates or supporters for their efforts to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the Peach State. Willis said she likes applying the RICO statute because it “allows you to tell jurors the full story,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post last year: “I have right now more RICO indictments in the last 18 months, 20 months, than were probably done in the last 10 years out of this office.”

Racketeering was traditionally used to nab mob bosses

Or gang leaders or human traffickers, as the law is designed to prosecute a criminal enterprise.

Whenever people “hear the word ‘racketeering,’ they think of ‘The Godfather,’” Willis told the New York Times. But the concept of racketeering “has been extended to include any kind of organization that engages in a pattern of prohibited criminal activity to accomplish its goals,” Cunningham said. So this could be applied, legal experts theorized, to the collection of lawyers and political operatives and Republican lawmakers who tried to overturn the results in Georgia, allegedly at Trump’s behest.

Advertisement

The federal version of RICO was used in the 1980s to prosecute mob bosses who weren’t the ones directly committing the crimes, but rather the orchestrators of a broader scheme. For example, Nick Akerman, a lawyer and former prosecutor, wrote in the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he was able to tie a murder plot in California and an extortion plot in Brooklyn to bankruptcy fraud in New York to take down a mob boss. Akerman wrote that Trump and his allies’ alleged attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power “fits neatly” under Georgia’s RICO law.

Share this article Share

Georgia’s racketeering law is one of the broadest in the nation

It allows prosecutors to weave together a wide variety of alleged crimes, including violations of both state and federal laws — and even activities in other states. To make a racketeering case, prosecutors need at least two underlying potential crimes in the furtherance of an enterprise. The law does not require a defendant to set foot in Georgia to be charged.

Advertisement

Willis has practice using RICO in creative ways. A decade ago, she was part of a team that prosecuted schoolteachers in a standardized test cheating scandal. Right now, her office is prosecuting rapper Young Thug on racketeering charges related to gang activity.

How could this be applied to Trump?

In many ways, Georgia was the center of the Trump campaign’s attempt to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Trump unleashed his allies to try to find fraud in the state. In the weeks following the election, Georgia’s governor, secretary of state and top aides — all of them Republican — publicly talked about the intimidation they received from Trump supporters after they resisted efforts to change the election results. “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence,” a top Georgia election official (and Republican) publicly pleaded to Trump. “Mr. President,” he said, “you have not condemned these actions or this language.”

Advertisement

Trump even called top officials himself. After Joe Biden’s win in Georgia was certified, Trump called the secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, and asked him to find enough examples of fraudulent votes to overcome Trump’s margin of loss.

Legal experts think it’s possible Trump himself is wrapped up in these charges. “It would be enormously anti-climactic if it didn’t include him,” said Caren Morrison, a former federal prosecutor now at Georgia State University. The racketeering law in Georgia requires all these actions to be taken in furtherance of a scheme. “His [objective] was clear,” Morrison said of Trump. “Maintain the presidency by any objective possible.”

The history of the law

The earliest version of the Georgia law was enacted in the 1980s by a largely Democratic legislature, not long after the federal law came into being. Lawmakers at the time cited “the increasing sophistication of various criminal elements” for the need to have such a serious crime on the books. It has been expanded over the years to include potential digital criminal activity.